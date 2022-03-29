Survey sheds light on youth health
Most youths in Snohomish County are making healthy decisions to avoid substance use, while mental health impacts and excessive screen time continue to be concerns, based on results from the 2021 Washington State Healthy Youth Survey.
The anonymous and optional survey was given to students in the fall. More than 15,000 students around Snohomish County participated — about seven out of every 10 students — providing information on topics such as physical activity and nutrition, alcohol and drug use, physical and sexual abuse, school safety, and depression and suicide.
Reports of substance use were much lower than recent years among grades 8, 10 and 12, including fewer reports of smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol and using marijuana or hashish in the previous 30 days, as well as fewer reports of binge drinking in the previous two weeks.
Fewer students reported their family needing to cut meal size or skip meals due to lack of money.
However, more students were spending three or more hours per day behind a screen. Sixth-grade students were more likely than the other grades to report extreme worry about COVID-related economic security. More information is available at AskHYS.net.
2,300 acres of eelgrass to be preserved
A first-of-its-kind Kelp and Eelgrass Protection Zone has been established to conserve 2,300 acres of habitat near the mouth of the Snohomish River, state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced last week. It's part of the Watershed Resilience Action Plan, a 10-year plan for landscape-scale “tree to sea” restoration of salmon habitat in the Snohomish River watershed.
The zone includes a forest of bull kelp at the southern tip of Gedney, or Hat Island, and eelgrass meadows along the Snohomish River Delta and the shoreline of the Tulalip Indian Reservation.
“Our kelp and eelgrass are the breadbasket of the Salish Sea. They’re critical to the survival of our dwindling salmon and orca populations and act as a vital indicator of the health of our waterways because they respond so quickly to changes in water quality,” Franz said in a news release.
Puget Sound halibut fishing to open April 7
This year’s halibut fishing season kicks off April 7 in some Puget Sound areas. The 2022 season is structured similarly to last season except for an earlier start in the eastern portion of the sound (Marine Areas 6-10), the state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced last week.
“An earlier opening in the Puget Sound region builds on the input we’ve been hearing from stakeholders in recent years” said Heather Hall, intergovernmental fisheries policy manager. "The earlier start and consecutive open days per week provide anglers with more opportunity to access the quota for that area.”
The season is based on statewide quota of 294,786 pounds. In all marine areas open to halibut fishing, there is a one-fish daily catch limit and no minimum size restriction. Anglers may possess a maximum of two fish in any form while in the field and must record their catch on a Fish and Wildlife catch record card. There is an annual limit of four halibut. Areas will close when the quota is projected to be reached.
Local students can participate in Congressional Art Competition
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, is inviting high school-aged students who live or attend school in the 2nd Congressional District to showcase their artistic talents in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. Art submissions and forms are due to Larsen’s office by May 2.
The U.S. House of Representatives holds the annual high school visual art competition to encourage and recognize artistic talent in each congressional district. The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The winning student artist and one guardian will also be flown to Washington, D.C. to be recognized at an award ceremony.
For more information on this year’s competition and for entry forms, visit larsen.house.gov.
Stanwood High students win awards
Several members from the Stanwood High School Technology Student Association earned awards at the recent TSA State Conference, including:
- Megan Holmes (1st place, Architectural Design)
- Taylor Bradshaw, Ella Jung and Keith Olson (1st place, Computer Integrated Manufacturing)
- Heidi Anderson (1st place, Transportation Modeling)
- Heidi Anderson, Lindsey Khoury, Avery Rochon (2nd place, Board Game Design)
- Daniel Blue (4th place, Music Production)
- Maggie Flickner, Olivia Flickner, Quinn Weller (5th place, Architectural Design)
- Heidi Anderson, Larson Haugstad, Lindsey Khoury (5th place, Engineering Design)
- Grady Roberts (5th place, Essays on Technology)
- Ella Jung (7th place, 3D CAD Engineering)
- Avery Rochon (7th place, Webmaster)
- Ana Marriott (8th place, Photographic Technology)
Public meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council meets at 7 p.m. April 14 for a regular meeting via Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
