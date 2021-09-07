5-day closure of Highway 9 begins Sept. 13
Travelers between Lake McMurray and Arlington should plan to use alternate routes and allow for extra time during a five-day full closure of Highway 9, starting Sept. 13.
Crews are replacing a fish culvert that runs under the highway south of Lake McMurray near the North Centennial Trailhead.
The closure will last through 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. For more, visit wsdot.wa.gov.
Local biotoxin alert expands
The Port Susan area is now closed for recreational harvest of all shellfish due to dangerous biotoxin levels, a common occurrence in the warmer months. The closure comes on the heels of a shutdown of harvesting in Saratoga Passage, Penn Cove and Holmes Harbor. Other local areas new closed for shellfish include the southern portion of Whidbey Island, including Possession Sound and Useless Bay.
Dispose of any shellfish harvested after Aug. 16 from these areas.
Bivalve mollusk such as clams, mussels, oysters, geoduck and scallops can accumulate paralytic shellfish poison. Crab, since they feed on shellfish, can also become toxic.
Always check the state Department of Health’s shellfish safety map immediately before and after harvesting shellfish: tinyurl.com/ShellfishSafetyMap
Information: tinyurl.com/ShellfishInfoLinks
Upcoming appraisal visits by Island County Assessor
The Island County Assessor’s Office will be visiting properties on Camano Island starting in September and continuing through March 2022.
The visits, required by state law, will be by appraisers who are identifiable by their badge, the emblem on the county car and/or outerwear with “ASSESSOR” visible on the jacket or vest.
For more, contact the Assessor at 360-679-7303.
Officials urge smoke alarm safety
Washington law clarified the requirements for landlords to provide working smoke alarms in rental units. Tenants are required to maintain the smoke alarm and notify the landlord of any operational defects. The State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds tenants of the following maintenance steps:
• Smoke alarms, even those with 10-year batteries, should be tested at least every six months.
• Replaceable batteries should be changed every six months.
• Smoke alarms older than 10 years and/or that fail to respond to testing, should be replaced by the landlord.
• Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations as necessary.
For more information, call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.
September is National Preparedness Month
Internal Revenue Service officials remind all taxpayers to create or update their emergency plans.
Taxpayers can begin getting ready for a disaster with a preparedness plan that includes securing and duplicating essential tax and financial documents, creating lists of property and knowing where to find information. Securing this information can help in the aftermath of a disaster, and it can help people more quickly take advantage of disaster relief available from the IRS.
Learn more at Ready.gov/September.
Pets
Try Okra at NOAH
Okra, 3, is a brown, white and tan domestic shorthair mix cat. She is sweet and shy but warms up quickly if you pet her. Contact The Noah Center at 360-629-7055 or visit thenoahcenter.org.
Kittens at CASA
Des Moines is one of the kittens available at CASA right now. Kittens have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and treated for fleas and worms. Information: camanoshelter.com, 360-387-1902
Meetings
Snohomish County
- Snohomish County Districting Committee meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, online via Zoom. Email council@co.snohomish.wa.us
Island County
- Board of Island County Commissioners's meeting Thursday, Sept. 9, has been canceled.
- Island County Planning Commission meets at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. islandcountywa.gov/commission.aspx
- Island County District 3 Virtual Town Hall led by Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, to discuss COVID-19. Send questions in advance and get a Zoom link: j.stclair@islandcountywa.gov.
Stanwood-Camano
- Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the administration office at 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. stanwood.wednet.edu
- North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. nothcountyfireems.com
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. camanofire.com
- Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, via Zoom. stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets online at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, via Zoom. stanwoodwa.org
- Camano Preparedness Group meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, via Zoom. camanopreparednessgroup.org
