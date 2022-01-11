2 apply for vacant Stanwood City Council seat
Judy Williams and Andreena Bergman applied for the Stanwood City Council seat.
Both Williams and Bergman lost in the General Election in bids for two separate council seats.
The council seat being filled was left vacant by Sid Roberts, who was elected as Stanwood Mayor.
The council provides legislative oversight, creates municipal laws and regulations, levies taxes, borrows money, appropriates spending, serves a quasi-judicial role on some issues and confirms certain appointments.
The council will hear 5 minute presentations from each applicant and then move into executive session to discuss applicants before returning to vote for a candidate to fill the term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
The council is set to interview and choose a candidate during its virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday. For links to attend the meeting, visit stanwoodwa.org.
School Board OKs roof, window upgrades at middle schools
The Stanwood-Camano School Board on Jan. 4 approved more than $3.4 million in building upgrades.
Work should start this year on replacing the roof at Port Susan Middle School, a project estimated to cost about $1.7 million, and replacing exterior windows at Stanwood Middle School, which is estimated to cost $785,000.
The projects should be complete by late August, according to school district officials.
The money for the projects comes from the voter-approved 2018 Capital Project and Technology levy.
Tell your tale of the Stillaguamish River
The Sustainable Lands Strategy — a coalition of river advocates — is seeking people to tell their personal stories of the Stillaguamish and Snohomish river basins.
Participants will virtually learn how to draft and create their story through digital storytelling and produce a 2-3 minute video. There is no cost.
Participants should represent components of Sustainable Lands Strategy: agriculture, salmon and floodplains.
Applications are due Jan. 17. For details, visit farmfishflood.org.
Stanwood Area Historical Society wins grant
Humanities Washington, the state’s National Endowment for the Humanities affiliate, recently awarded more than $1 million in grants to aid Washington cultural and educational organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These awards enable Northwest Washington organizations to continue to tell the rich story of our region’s culture and heritage and provide vital educational resources to current and future generations,” said Larsen.
The Stanwood Area Historical Society is among the recipients, collecting a $5,000 grant.
Island County Commissioner named to state pandemic review task force
Melanie Bacon, chair for the Island County Board of Commissioners, will represent all of Washington's 39 counties on a task force formed to improve the response to, and recovery from, possible future pandemics. Bacon, whose district encompasses South and Central Whidbey, was recently appointed to the state Pandemic After-Action Review task force by Gov. Jay Inslee.
While nobody was fully prepared for the pandemic, Bacon said she believes she was selected to serve on the state task force because Island County had “one of the better responses. ... This task force’s findings will enable us to do even better next time.”
The state Military Department is facilitating the task force and conducting a comprehensive after-action review of the statewide pandemic response and recovery, said Sheri Sawyer, senior policy advisor for the governor’s office. The task force is expected to report its initial findings and recommendations to the governor and legislative committees by June 20.
Public meetings
- Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
- North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council will meet Thursday, Jan. 13 via Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Island County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed 0.1% sales tax proposal during their regular meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Meeting link is in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. In-person attendance will follow COVID safety protocols in the administrative building, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom information: stanwood.wednet.edu
- Camano Island Democrats meet virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Speakers include state Rep. Dave Paul, Island County Commissioner Janet St Clair and Clyde Shavers, a candidate for state representative for District 10. For Zoom link, email camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com.
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
