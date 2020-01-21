Homeless count to take place
The Snohomish County Department of Human Services is conducting the annual Point-In-Time Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 23. The annual count is an important tool in the community’s efforts to assess the number of homeless individuals and families in Snohomish County, as well as to determine ways of ending homelessness. The count covers people staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and on the street or other places not meant for habitation.
The results help ensure that vital federal and state funding continues to come into the community to fight homelessness.
Volunteers are needed between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Contact Nikki Rossiter at nikkirossiter@housinghope.org or call 425-347-6556, ext. 278.
Snohomish County executive appoints Kelly Snyder as Public Works director
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the appointment of Kelly Snyder as Snohomish County’s new Public Works director. Kelly will take the helm on Jan. 21. She succeeds the former director, Steve Thomsen, who retired last month after thirty-three years with the county.
“Kelly Snyder is the leader we need for our Public Works Department to help us chart the course as we reach one million residents by 2040,” said Somers. “Kelly’s mix of private and public sector experience and her innovative nature will be important assets in helping to address traffic congestion, maintain safe roads, protect and restore our natural environment, and ensure that our infrastructure keeps pace with our population growth.”
Hiring seasonal park aides for summer 2020
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announces its annual recruitment for hundreds of seasonal park aides for the 2020 summer season.
Each summer, State Parks employs 400 park aides and 45 senior park aides to work the season, which runs from April through September. Jobs are in parks all over the state. Park aides register campers, maintain trails, clean campgrounds and comfort stations and perform a variety of custodial chores.
Applications are open through August. Jobs pay between $14 and $17.94 an hour. Information: careers.wa.gov. Enter “park aide” in the website’s search function.
No Skagit steelhead fishery this spring
The catch-and-release steelhead fishery held on the Skagit River the past two years will not be held in 2020 due to a forecast indicating a low number of fish may return to spawn, the state Department of Fish & Wildlife announced last week.
Wild steelhead in the Puget Sound region are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act. After being listed as threatened in 2007, Fish & Wildlife closed fishing for steelhead from 2010 to 2017. Fish & Wildlife then determined enough fish were returning each year that it could open a short catch-and-release fishery between February and April, starting in 2018. Fishing was allowed on the Skagit River and the Sauk River, a tributary to the Skagit, for 12 days that April.
At that time, the number of fish returning to the Skagit River had grown from a low of about 2,500 in 2009 to an average of 7,600 per year, according to Fish & Wildlife data.
But with 3,963 fish forecast to return this year, Fish & Wildlife can’t re-authorize the season.
Fish & Wildlife believes the low forecast, for fish 4 or 5 years old, is likely connected to conditions in 2015 that included low river levels and warm marine waters, according to the release.
Crab season among outdoor options
Late-season recreational crab fishing is open through Jan. 31 in marine areas 8-1 (Deception Pass, Hope Island and Skagit Bay), 8-2 (Port Susan and Port Gardner) except for Everett Flats, and 9 (Port Gamble/Port Ludlow).
Setting or pulling traps from a vessel is allowed only from one hour before sunrise through one hour after sunset.
The daily limit is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6 1/4 inches.
Crabbers may also catch six red rock crab of either sex per day with a minimum carapace width of 5 inches, and six Tanner crab of either sex with a minimum carapace of 4 1/2 inches.
Forest debris burners can pay online
The Department of Natural Resources offers a faster, easier online application for outdoor burning permits. Visit burnportal.dnr.wa.gov to learn about state law, air quality, burn restrictions and bans, or whether you need a permit.
Nominations sought for achievements in historic preservation
The state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for the 29th Annual Awards for Outstanding Achievements in Historic Preservation. This awards program recognizes persons, organizations and projects that have achieved distinction in the field of historic preservation.
Recipients will be recognized at a ceremony during National Historic Preservation Month on May 12.
Nominations, due by 5 p.m. March 6, can be made in one of the following categories:
- WA Heritage Barn Rehabilitation Award
- Career Achievement Award
- Historic Cemetery Preservation Achievement Education Award
- Preservation Education Award
- Historic Preservation Stewardship Award
- Historic Preservation in the Media Award
- Historic Preservation Planning Award
- Special Achievement Award
- Valerie Sivinski Award for Historic Rehabilitation projects.
Information: dahp.wa.gov
Public Meetings
Stanwood council, planning meetings set
• Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Place NW, Stanwood.
• Stanwood City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood.
Fire commissioners meetings scheduled
• The North County Fire/EMS Fire Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW, Stanwood.
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27., at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
Island County Town Hall
Join Commission St. Claire for a roundtable conversation from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center, 141 N East Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Stanwood-Camano School Board meets
The Stanwood-Camano School Board next meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the School District office board room. For more information, visit stanwood.wednet.edu.
