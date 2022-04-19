area briefly logo stanwood
Hosts needed for exchange students

Greenheart Exchange is seeking a local family to host an exchange student for next school year at at Stanwood High School. Students from more than 60 countries have good English skills, medical insurance and their own spending money. The host family provides three meals a day, a bed and occasional transportation.

The students have a wide variety of interests including, sports, volunteering, arts, music, cooking and many others. The family can be a couple with or without children of any age, a single parent, a senior couple or a single person.

Call 360-659-3603, email ccicharla@gmail.com or visit hostwithgreenheart.org.

Earth Day cleanup events planned

Sound Water Stewards are sponsoring a beach cleanup from 2-4 p.m. Friday at Iverson Spit County Park. The group invites the public to join the cleanup effort, which starts near the picnic table and sign next to small parking lot. Information: SoundWaterStewards.org

Snohomish County Parks is hosting a litter clean-up event at noon on April 24 at Lake Goodwin Community Park, 4620 Lakewood Road, Stanwood. Gloves and tools provided; bring water and wear appropriate footwear. Information: Dru Taylor at 425-308-4436.

Property tax deadline approaching

Island County first half property taxes are due April 30. Interest of 1% per month starting May 1 accrues automatically on any delinquent balance, per state statute. Payments received that do not include the appropriate interest or penalties will be applied as partial payments or returned to the taxpayer. Interest on the delinquent balance will continue to accrue until paid in full.

Information: islandcountywa.gov/treasurer or call the Treasurer’s Office at 360-679-7302.

Inslee appoints Snohomish County Superior Court judge

Gov. Jay Inslee announced April 15 the appointment of Jon Scott to the Snohomish County Superior Court. Scott will replace Judge Cassandra Lopez-Shaw, who died in February.

Scott has served as a lawyer in Snohomish County for more than 22 years. He is currently a senior trial attorney with the Snohomish County Public Defender Association where he is a lead litigator and a member of the agency’s management team.

“Jon has devoted his entire career to public service and protecting the rights of our citizens,” Inslee said in a statement. “With his vast courtroom experience, he will be a welcome addition to the Snohomish County bench.”

Scott earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington-Tacoma and his law degree from Seattle University School of Law.

People

Student honors

Kailee Hood of Stanwood has earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for winter quarter 2022. 

Pets

Meet Willow
Willow is a 2-year-old gray tabby. She is graceful and opinionated but loves attention and affection. She is not shy to let you know when she’s had enough and wants time on her own. She is one of our longest residents and has been here for almost two months. Willow craves a home of her own. See Willow at The NOAH Center, thenoahcenter.org.
 
Meet Zack 
Zack is a 9-month-old pitbull/Lab mix who is looking for his forever home. Zack is an active, adventurous boy who loves to play. He loves walks and playing fetch and would make an excellent hiking buddy. A meet and greet is required with any resident dogs in the home. Zack would do best in a home with teenagers or adults only as he can be a bit mouthy since he is a puppy. See Zack at the Camano Animal Shelter, camanoanimalshelter.com.
 
Public meetings
  • The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.

  • North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com

  • Stanwood City Council meets in-person at 7 p.m. April 28 for a regular meeting in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodwa.org

  • The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.

  • Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.

