Greenheart Exchange is seeking a local family to host an exchange student for next school year at at Stanwood High School. Students from more than 60 countries have good English skills, medical insurance and their own spending money. The host family provides three meals a day, a bed and occasional transportation.
The students have a wide variety of interests including, sports, volunteering, arts, music, cooking and many others. The family can be a couple with or without children of any age, a single parent, a senior couple or a single person.
Call 360-659-3603, email ccicharla@gmail.com or visit hostwithgreenheart.org.
Earth Day cleanup events planned
Sound Water Stewards are sponsoring a beach cleanup from 2-4 p.m. Friday at Iverson Spit County Park. The group invites the public to join the cleanup effort, which starts near the picnic table and sign next to small parking lot. Information: SoundWaterStewards.org.
Snohomish County Parks is hosting a litter clean-up event at noon on April 24 at Lake Goodwin Community Park, 4620 Lakewood Road, Stanwood. Gloves and tools provided; bring water and wear appropriate footwear. Information: Dru Taylor at 425-308-4436.
Property tax deadline approaching
Island County first half property taxes are due April 30. Interest of 1% per month starting May 1 accrues automatically on any delinquent balance, per state statute. Payments received that do not include the appropriate interest or penalties will be applied as partial payments or returned to the taxpayer. Interest on the delinquent balance will continue to accrue until paid in full.
Information: islandcountywa.gov/treasurer or call the Treasurer’s Office at 360-679-7302.
Inslee appoints Snohomish County Superior Court judge
Gov. Jay Inslee announced April 15 the appointment of Jon Scott to the Snohomish County Superior Court. Scott will replace Judge Cassandra Lopez-Shaw, who died in February.
Scott has served as a lawyer in Snohomish County for more than 22 years. He is currently a senior trial attorney with the Snohomish County Public Defender Association where he is a lead litigator and a member of the agency’s management team.
“Jon has devoted his entire career to public service and protecting the rights of our citizens,” Inslee said in a statement. “With his vast courtroom experience, he will be a welcome addition to the Snohomish County bench.”
Scott earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington-Tacoma and his law degree from Seattle University School of Law.
People
Student honors
Kailee Hood of Stanwood has earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for winter quarter 2022.
Pets
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council meets in-person at 7 p.m. April 28 for a regular meeting in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodwa.org
The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.