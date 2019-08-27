House fire on Camano Island
No one was injured in a house fire early Friday morning on Green Island Way, according to Camano Island Fire and Rescue.
CIFR chief Levon Yengoyan said crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze. North County Fire also responded, and Island County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause, he said.
CIFR promotion celebration is today
Camano Island Fire and Rescue will hold a public CIFR Promotion Ceremony at 7 p.m. today, Aug. 27, in the Vista/Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Five firefighters will be recognized for recent or upcoming promotions. Light refreshments will be served.
Roadwork in the area this week
To ease congestion statewide, WSDOT will suspend most state highway construction work during the holiday weekend, Aug. 30 through Sept. 2. Some construction zone detours on I-90 will remain in place. Traffic is always heavy over Snoqualmie Pass on summer weekends – especially Labor Day, Motorists should allow extra travel time or consider traveling during non-peak times. I-405’s express toll lanes will be free and open on Sept. 2. Plan to make advance reservations for travel by ferry.
Camano Island: Island County Public Works will apply hot mix asphalt overlays on several Camano Island road surfaces this week (Aug. 26-29), depending on weather, including:
- South Camano Drive: Dallman Road to Sunnyshore Drive
- East Camano Drive: Can Ku Road to Short Road
I-5, south of Stanwood
- Between Exits 210 and 212, and at milepost 217: Two bridge deck repairs, one near Skagit County line, the other (Pilchuck Creek Bridge) south of SR 532 Expect single lane daytime closures and double lane overnight closures until repair work is finished this fall.
US 2, east of Everett
- Drivers can expect overnight lane reductions until Aug. 30 as crews finish trestle expansion joint repairs and apply permanent striping.
- Farther east, in deference to the Evergreen State Fair, WSDOT will resume work Sept. 4 on the resurfacing project between Bickford and Gold Bar. Travelers can expect lengthy backups and delays of up to 45 minutes during weekday construction.
SR 20, Deception Pass: Sandblasting work starts Aug. 26 on the Deception and Canoe pass bridges. Expect noise and overnight lane closures Saturdays through Thursdays.
See wsdot.wa.gov for travel and roadwork updates in other areas.
Fire chief to talk about levy lid lift
Fire Chief John Cermak, with North County Fire & EMS, is accepting invitations to speak with local organizations, associations, churches, school groups or other gatherings of people who would like to learn more about the levy lid lift proposal on the General Election ballot.
If the lid lift is approved, the fire levy would return to the original $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the same rate voters approved in 2008. The lid lift would last for six years and cost the average homeowner about $49 per year ($4.08 per month).
Cermak said North County Fire would use the funding to hire up to six emergency personnel and purchase supporting apparatus and equipment to respond to calls.
Contact Chief Cermak at 425-789-8036 or jcermak@northcountyfireems.com to schedule a presentation or public meeting.
Labor Day holiday closures, deadlines
City, county and state government offices, banks and many businesses, including Stanwood Camano News offices, will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in honor of Labor Day.
- Community Transit and Island Transit buses will not operate.
- Waste Management will collect garbage on its regular schedule, and the Camano Island Transfer Station will be open.
For the Sept. 3 edition of SC News, all display ads must be submitted by 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, classified ads by noon Thursday, Aug. 29, and all legal notices and obituaries before 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30. To inquire, call 360-629-2155.
School board to meet
Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the Administration Boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. See stanwood.wednet.edu, School Board, or call 360-629-1222 to inquire.
New street sweepers to improve water quality, efficiency
Snohomish County Public Works received a $1.5 million state Department of Ecology grant to add four new, high-efficiency street sweepers to its fleet. Public Works officials say the new machines will pick up 65% more fine dirt than mechanical street sweepers, including particles the size of a grain of rice and rubber particles shed from tires on the roads, so it can be disposed of properly, improving water quality before it enters streams and creeks. High efficiency sweepers also reduce the amount of material vacuumed out of storm drains, decreasing the resources needed for storm drain cleaning.
A new street sweeper program will be developed in 2020 and rolled out in 2021, with more staff dedicated to keeping county roads clean and free of debris. The program will establish sweeping priorities based on pollution loads, traffic volumes, proximity to polluted streams and tree cover, according to Steve Flude, Road Maintenance director.
Island Co. awards rural economic development grants
Island County has awarded three grants totaling $3.8 million for the Rural County Economic Development Infrastructure Investment Program. The grants, funded by a rebate of state sales taxes, provide partial financing for infrastructure projects supporting the creation and retention of living wage jobs within the county.
• The Port of Coupeville was awarded $870,804 to replace deteriorated pier pilings and related support structures at the historic Coupeville Pier, which will enhance tourism.
• The county will provide $5,667 to partially match a CERB grant to conduct a needs assessment of high speed internet infrastructure for underserved areas of Island County.
• The county awarded $3 million to Langley’s $7 million infrastructure project to create affordable work force housing. Funding is contingent upon the Langley voters’ approval of bonds to finance this project.
State recreation, conservation board needs members
The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office needs two new members for its Recreation and Conservation Funding Board, which awards grants to improve parks, trails, boating amenities and access to shorelines. It also awards grants to conserve working lands, such as farms and forests, and to protect pristine wildlife and natural areas.
Applicants must know and care about outdoor recreation and conservation in Washington. Appointed members will serve three-year terms, beginning in January 2020.
Members can receive travel expenses and a small stipend.
Submit an online application by Nov. 1 with a resume and letter of interest at governor.wa.gov, click on Boards & Commissions, then Apply to Serve.
Everett offers reusable bags ahead of plastic ban
An ordinance will go into effect Sept. 30 in Everett that prohibits retailers from using single-use plastic bags, with a few exceptions.
In preparation, the city has launched a “Bring Your Bag Everett” outreach campaign, in which free reusable bags will be offered to residents who pledge to decrease their use of plastic. The bags are available while supplies last at the City’s utility billing counter, 3101 Cedar Street. Shoppers will be encouraged to bring their own reusable bags when shopping, but businesses can offer large paper bags and/or thick reusable plastic bags for a (minimum) 5-cent fee. Small paper and plastic bags used to protect items (i.e., produce, flowers, bakery items) will still be allowed.
