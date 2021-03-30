Stillaguamish River Bridge to get new paint
On April 12, contractor crews will begin preservation work on the Stillaguamish River Bridge on southbound I-5. The bridge preservation project will remove old peeling paint, clean exposed metal and apply new paint to the existing bridge structure under a full containment system. Minor maintenance and repairs will also be performed such as replacing joints and rivets.
Weekly unemployment initial claims drop
From March 14-20, there were 11,398 initial regular unemployment claims, down 2.6% from the prior week. In total, there were 435,675 total jobless claims, down 3.1% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims are 91% below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year at the start of the pandemic, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 1,272 to 1,206, down 5.2% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 86 to 74, down 14% from the prior week.
Adopt-a-Highway on pause
All of the Adopt-a-Highway efforts were suspended last year for safety concerns and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The state Department of Transportation is currently working on proper safety protocols that would allow the volunteer Adopt-a-Highway program to resume.
Shoreline Master Program periodic review
Island County and the Department of Ecology are accepting comments on a periodic review of the county’s Shoreline Master Program. The county has prepared draft amendments to keep the Shoreline Master Program current with changes in state law, changes in other county plans and regulations, and other changed local circumstances.
Proposed amendments to the Island County Shoreline Master Program are available for review at: islandcountywa.gov/planning/pages/2020SMP.aspx.
Public comment will be accepted until 5 p.m. April 25. Comments: compplan@islandcountywa.gov
State, partners invite public to pledge to help save salmon
The state Recreation and Conservation Office is inviting all Washingtonians to commit to actions to help recover endangered salmon populations with the new Washington Salmon Stewardship app. The app allows people to pledge to do one thing for salmon and mark their location on a map. The pledges will be featured at the virtual Salmon Recovery Conference in April, which draws more than 800 participants from around the Pacific Northwest.
The app is a part of a biennial report, State of Salmon in Watersheds, that the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office updated earlier this year. The report shows that 10 of the 14 species of salmon and steelhead in Washington listed as threatened or endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act are not making progress. Of those, five are in crisis.
Snohomish County declares Broadband Access Week
The Snohomish County Executive and County Council adopted Joint Resolution #21-007, declaring March 29 through April 2 as Broadband Access Week in Snohomish County. The goal of Broadband Access Week is to increase public awareness of broadband needs and to increase responses to the broadband access and speed survey in Snohomish County. The survey, hosted by the Washington State Broadband Office in the Department of Commerce, maps survey responses to identify areas of the county with broadband access at adequate, inadequate, or no service levels.
On a national level, the Federal Communication Commission is gathering data from consumers to determine where high-speed internet services are currently unavailable. Consumers can share their broadband experiences with the Broadband Data Task Force at fcc.gov/broadbanddata/consumers
Wintry conditions may persist
The Recreate Responsibly Coalition is spreading awareness of potentially dangerous conditions during the transition between winter and spring. As the weather warms, people headed to the mountains in search of outdoor adventures may be surprised to find wintry conditions. Depending on elevation and other factors, snow can last until July. Some high elevation trails may still be impassable due to snow. Many popular routes gain several thousand feet or more in elevation, so even if it's a warm day at the trailhead, higher up, it can be more like winter. Weather can also change quickly in the spring, leaving travelers stranded or in wet, cold conditions they are not prepared for.
To be well-prepared, check trail conditions for the area you want to visit before you leave home. An excellent place to find current trail conditions is in trip reports on Washington Trails Association's website: wty.org
Camp host positions open
Camp hosts for campgrounds at Kayak Point, Squire Creek, Wenberg and Whitehorse Campground are needed. All camp host positions are May-September.
Information: snocoparks.org or jeanne.blackburn@snoc.org
Pets
Meet JR at CASA
JR is a handsome 2-year-old husky who, although shy at first, is very cuddly and affectionate once you get to know him. JR needs lots of exercise and attention and would do best with someone who is familiar with huskies. He is not suited to apartment living and needs a forever home with no children under 13.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, on Zoom for a workshop to discuss the proposed Civic Campus. The regular City Council meeting then starts at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
