I-5 near Stanwood to reopen this week
The five-month closure of the southbound I-5 bridge over the Stillaguamish River is coming to an end this week.
Crews began the process of reopening two of the three southbound lanes on Tuesday. The 88-year-old bridge was stripped down to bare metal for repairs, such as replacing joints and rivets. The bridge was then repainted to protect and preserve it.
During the construction, traffic in both directions shared specially configured lanes using the northbound bridge with a reduced number of lanes and lowered speed limits. There still remains work to be completed and travelers may continue to expect delays as the project wraps up.
Minimum wage to go up in the New Year
The state's current minimum wage $13.69 will go up nearly 6% to $14.49 on Jan.1. The state minimum wage applies to workers age 16 and older. Under state law, employers can pay 85% of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15.
Minimum wage for the coming year is based on the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers. L&I compares data from August of the previous year to this August to make the calculation.
Island County lifts burn ban
Due to recent rains and a return to more typical seasonal weather, Island County officials lifted the ban on outdoor burning as of Sept. 30. Recreational fires less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high do not require a permit. However, a permit is needed to burn yard debris. Burning garbage and the use of burn barrels is illegal statewide and subject to fines.
Snohomish County lifted its burn ban a few weeks earlier.
Open enrollment time for Medicare
Medicare’s annual enrollment period starts Oct.15 and ends on Dec.7. Participants in Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplemental or any Medicare plan will receive a letter detailing any changes going into effect the following year.
The enrollment window allows recipients to review and make changes to their plans if they want.
Federal financial aid applications for college now open
Oct. 1 was the first day for people to apply for financial aid for the 2022-23 school year.
This year, a family of four making up to $102,000 can qualify for aid, according to state education officials.
Local biotoxin alert continues
All of Island County shorelines are closed for recreational harvest of all shellfish due to dangerous biotoxin levels. This includes clams, geoduck, scallops, mussels, oysters, snails and other invertebrates. Shrimp and crab are not included.
The state Department of Health recommends that all shellfish recreationally harvested in all marine water be cooked thoroughly to avoid illness due to vibriosis. The closure comes following a shutdown of harvesting in Saratoga Passage, Penn Cove and Holmes Harbor. Other local areas closed for shellfish include Port Susan Bay.
People
Local students achieve academic distinction from UW
Several area students have made the dean's list at University of Washington for the winter 2021 quarter.
From Camano Island: Karissa Marie Bacus, Nina Elisabeth Chandler, Marina J Hutchison, Jax James Larkin, Samantha Lou Pierce, Caroline Read Rawls, Courtney A Score, Anna Sollid and Cole Samuel Welch.
From Stanwood: Emma Elizabeth Anderson, Amelie Winona Creekmore, Cameron Deane Everett, Alex C Hayes, Tommara Kangar, Audrey Jade Kummer, Amanda Lara, Sophie Ann Maglaras, Nicole Elyse Miller, Kaitlin Morgan, Nicholas Dustin Nelson, Ingrid Elizabeth Phillips, Samuel Jonathan Rich, Tyler James Rich, Ronnie C Ripley, Salvador Leslie Sepulveda and Shilah K Stevens.
Meetings
Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person at 1 p.m. Oct. 5. In person attendance will follow current COVID safety protocols in the administrative building, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, on Zoom. Information: northcountyfireems.com
The American Association of University Women and Stanwood Camano News will host a local candidate forum online via Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Candidates will have 3 minutes for an introduction, and then a moderator will ask viewer-submitted questions. To register for the forum and to submit questions, visit aauwsc.org
Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
