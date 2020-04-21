Treasury, IRS unveil online application to help with impact payments
The U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service have set up the Get My Payment website with features to let taxpayers check on their Economic Impact Payment date and update direct deposit information.
Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for 2019 or 2018 will receive payments automatically. Automatic payments will also go in the near future to those receiving Social Security retirement, or disability, or survivor benefits and Railroad Retirement benefits.
Visit irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment for more information and to check payment status.
For those who do not normally file a tax return, the Treasury and IRS have a second a new web tool at irs.gov/nonfilereip allowing quick registration for the impact payments.
SVC Continuing and Community Education announces new online programming
Skagit Valley College’s Continuing and Community Education department announced new online workshop programming that will start at the end of April.
The new format is called eCCE and is designed for people who would like to participate in online non-credit workshops outside of the traditional classroom setting while they build career skills, explore a new passion, stay current with technology or just have fun. Programming includes computer training, professional development, creativity and more. Visit skagit.edu/cce.
Support Washington libraries on Library Giving Day April 23
The second annual Library Giving Day is Thursday, April 23, providing community members an chance to support libraries through philanthropy.
Library Giving Day is a one-day campaign created by the Seattle Public Library Foundation. Libraries across North America, including the Washington State Library and Washington Talking Book & Braille Library, will participate.
Contribute any amount at sos.wa.gov/donate/state-library/ via credit card to help each institution provide resources and services for all Washington residents.
More drive-through testing opens
Skagit County will open a drive-through coronavirus testing site as it begins to plan for the reopening of businesses and the end of social distancing.
Priority will go to first responders and health care workers before the testing site is open to the general public. The site in the Skagit Valley College parking lot could open to the general public on April 27 and test 100 people per day.
Island County also offers drive-through testing by calling the WhidbeyHealth Coronavirus Hotline at 360-240-4055. Hotline hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Drive-through testing will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Expanded testing depends on the availability of test kits.
Unemployment claims remain high
Washington reported 143,241 initial and 585,983 total claims for unemployment benefits last week, according to the Employment Security Department.
While initial claims declined 16% from the previous week, it was still the third-highest weekly number on record and five times more claims than the peak week during the Great Recession. Total weekly claims are now the highest on record. For the week ending April 11, ESD also paid out $125.9 million to 265,798 unemployed workers, a $45.6 million increase from the previous week.
Since the start of COVID-19 job losses the week ending March 7, the department has paid out nearly $272 million in benefits to Washingtonians. Snohomish County saw initial claims filed increase from 21,148 to 27,780 up 31% from the week before.
Online farm machinery safety workshop
WSU Skagit County Extension is offering an online farm machinery safety course. The class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 – 8 p.m. Apr. 20 through May 13. The class is available to students above 12 years of age, adults, and Spanish speakers. Driving tests will be taken at home or at Farmer’s Equipment Company, 17893 S.R. 20, Burlington.
The cost is $75, unless participants do not desire certification necessary for youth under 16 who are driving tractors for work. These participants can choose to pay a $25 deposit. Scholarship can be requested. Register at farmsafety2020.bpt.me. For more information contact Don McMoran at 360-395-2357 and leave a message. WSU Extension programs and employment are available to all without discrimination.
Pets
Meet Gini at NOAH
Gini is a sweet, smiley four-year-old mixed breed female that gives the best kisses ever. She is a smart girl who knows basic commands and walks nicely on a leash. She has lived with kids of all ages in her past home but would do best with older children. Gini needs to be an only dog. She also needs regular walks and a securely fenced yard. She's a ton of love in a short, squat little 55 pound package.
The NOAH Adoption Center is closed to the public and has moved to appointment only adoptions. To adopt Gini or other pets, call 360-629-7055 to schedule an appointment with a Matchmaker.
People
Golden Anniversary
Dick and Lynette Oien celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 18. They live in Stanwood.
Filmmaker dies on Camano Island
Bruce Baillie, who personified the Bay Area experimental cinema of the 1960s as an independent filmmaker and consummate 16-millimeter craftsman whose most extraordinary movie is a single panning shot, died April 10 at his home on Camano Island. He was 88.
His last years were spent on Camano Island in a house that had belonged to his parents. Baillie married Lorie Apit, a native of the Philippines, in 1986. In addition to her, he is survived by their two children, Wind Gwladys Baillie and Keith Kenneth Baillie.
