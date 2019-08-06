IslCo commissioner to run for senate
Island County Commissioner Helen Price Johnson’s third term ends December 2020. If she gets the votes, her next position could be state senator. Price Johnson announced on Aug. 1 her bid in the 2020 race for Washington State Senate in the 10th Legislative District.
This lifelong Whidbey Island resident has served as a public official since 2001, starting as a South Whidbey School Board member.
“State government needs to rethink its one-size-fits-all legislation regarding taxes, housing and small business. Our rural communities need common sense solutions that create family wage jobs, economic opportunities while protecting the environment and our quality of life,” she said. “Huge corporations lobby to get tax breaks and regulatory loopholes, making small businesses carry an unfair burden, with oversized mandates and burdensome reporting requirements. Small business is the engine for jobs and economic growth, and our main street businesses form the backbone of resilience for our small towns. They need a stronger voice in Olympia.”
Learn to plan for emergencies
Camano Preparedness Group will host three town hall-style meetings in August with Dr. Robert Mitchell from the Disaster Medicine Project. Mitchell and active or retired medical professionals on Camano will discuss and begin planning how to deal with critical medical needs in case of an earthquake or other disaster.
The meetings will begin at 7 p.m. as follows:
• Aug. 7 in the Camano Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• Aug. 14 in the Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road.
• Aug. 21 in the Mabana Fire Station, 3651 S. Camano Drive.
Camano has no pharmacy and no hospital, just one small, limited treatment clinic; planning is essential. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com, or visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
MMR vaccine is free to child care workers
Washington state law, as of July 28, requires licensed child care center staff and volunteers to be immunized against measles.
Washington State Department of Health is partnering with Safeway Inc., Albertsons Companies LLC and the state Department of Children, Youth and Families to offer the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination free of charge through June 2020 at 15 pharmacies across the state, including Safeway pharmacies in Everett and Bellingham. A list of participating locations is posted online at doh.wa.gov, search for MMR Vaccination.
The pharmacies will waive the vaccination cost and administration fee for those who are underinsured and cannot afford the vaccine.
Child care staff and volunteers who are insured also have options to get vaccinated and should check with their plan. MMR vaccine for anyone age 19 or older is covered by most insurance companies and by Medicare and Apple Health (Medicaid). Washington also provides recommended vaccines at no cost to everyone younger than age 19.
