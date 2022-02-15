Crews continue to search lake for missing men
Members from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office dive team and the U.S. Coast Guard continued to search Lake Howard south of Stanwood last week for two missing men.
Authorities received a 911 call at around 3 a.m. Jan. 29 reporting that two brothers — ages 21 and 19 — were missing after going out on the lake in a canoe, sheriff spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said.
Officials found the canoe, but no other sign of the brothers. The brothers, who live in Lakewood, were staying at a vacation rental with friends, O’Keefe said.
Casino hosting community career fair
The Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort is hosting a community career fair on Wednesday, March 16, with several local employers participating from the Snohomish County area.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with prospective employers from a variety of industries, including, but not limited to: Sugiyo, WinCo, Goodwill, PCF Group, Rainier Title, National Guard, Miles Sand & Gravel, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Stillaguamish Tribe, Stanwood-Camano School District, Marysville School District, Wave Broadband (Astound), Everett Community College, Catholic Community Services, Chateau Retirement Communities and Express Employment Professionals.
The career fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino's Rivers Run Event Center.
Bowman Bay area closed for seal pup
Parts of the Bowman Bay-Rosario Head recreation area of Deception Pass State Park will remain closed until April 15 because of the presence of a Northern elephant seal and her pup.
State Parks announced Friday that the pup was born earlier this month at Bowman Bay. The mother is part of a family of elephant seals that have been visiting Fidalgo and Whidbey islands for several years.
For safety of the seal pup and potential visitors, the Bowman Bay boat launch is closed, the Bowman Bay day-use area is off-limits to visitors with pets, and detours are in place on the Rosario Head/Lighthouse trail, according to a State Parks memo.
New medical clinic under construction
A new Skagit Regional Health medical center is taking shape in Mount Vernon. When completed, likely in December, the facility will house urgent care, a lab, X-ray services and primary care, officials said.
Primary care is a focus of this Skagit Regional Health expansion, CEO Brian Ivie told Skagit Publishing. There is a shortage of such providers in the region, and the new clinic will have space for 20 primary care doctors.
Construction started in August on the $26.4 million, 30,000-square-foot clinic situated in a new downtown business park called Station Square. Ivie said the health care provider plans to close its urgent care clinic near Skagit Valley Hospital and relocate those services to this new medical center. The new space will be much larger than the existing urgent care clinic and will be able to accommodate more patients.
People
Logan Ferguson of Stanwood and Helen Rawls of Camano Island were named to the fall 2021 dean's list at University of Utah.
Seven students from Stanwood were named to the fall 2021 dean's list at George Fox University: Khyla Boyer, Jake Cleary, Zaid Fackenthall, Stuart Johnson, Julia McCoy, David Pederson and Austin Wiebe.
Stephanie Lynn Yerigan of Stanwood was named to the fall 2021 dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Stanwood man new director of Consultation to Clergy
Laurin Vance of Stanwood has been named executive director of the Consultation to Clergy, an organization that advises, guides and accompanies Lutheran clergy to help church leaders. Information: consultationtoclergy.org
Pets
Help Nikki thrive
Nikki is a sweet energetic 6-year-old black lab who came to the shelter after a lifelong battle with skin issues. With medication and a prescription diet, Nikki is thriving. Due to long-term skin infection, a lot of Nikki’s skin is permanently damaged and can no longer grow hair. It's just an ongoing reminder of the hurdles she crossed and her resiliency. Call Camano Animal Shelter at 360-387-1902
Public meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the online meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council will meet 7 p.m. Feb. 24 or a regular meeting, both via Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
