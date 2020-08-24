Island County Planning Commission seeks member
The Island County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants from District 3 — North Whidbey and Camano Island — to serve a four-year term on the Island County Planning Commission, a nine-member board that makes recommendations concerning growth and development to the county commissioners.
The Planning Commission meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month, mostly in Coupeville. Interested individuals should send a letter of interest, including a statement of qualifications and a résumé to: Island County Board of Commissioners Attn: Jennifer Roll Re: Planning Commission Vacancies, P.O. Box 5000 Coupeville, WA 98239. Materials may also be sent via email to j.roll@islandcountywa.gov.
Application materials must be received by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Information: 360-679-7354 or j.roll@islandcountywa.gov.
Unemployment trending downward
From Aug. 9-15, there were 21,942 initial regular unemployment claims statewide, down 9% from the prior week. In total, there were 589,631 total jobless claims, down 3.7% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 338% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 3,040 to 2,617, down 14% from the prior week.
Second boat returns to Edmonds, Mukilteo ferry routes
The Mukilteo-Clinton and Edmonds-Kingston ferry routes are back to their normal two-boat service on weekends after two months of using one boat on weekends.
The routes were using one boat on Saturdays and Sundays since June because of a lack of required staffing due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Weekday routes had been using two boats.
Grants benefit orca, salmon recovery
The state Recreation and Conservation Office announced on Aug. 19 the award of more than $11 million in grants to 11 Chinook salmon habitat and hatchery projects from a new grant program under the Pacific Salmon Treaty. NOAA Fisheries is distributing the funds across Puget Sound and the West Coast to support southern resident killer whale and Chinook salmon recovery efforts.
The goals include increasing Chinook salmon prey for southern resident orcas by 4%-5%. Projects include eight habitat protection and restoration projects in Puget Sound and Hood Canal and three hatchery-focused projects. The funding is associated with a new 10-year Pacific Salmon Treaty agreement completed in 2019.
Funding will also support projects implemented by the Nooksack Indian Tribe, Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians, Snohomish Tribe of Indians, and Tulalip Tribes. A list of projects is available at rco.wa.gov.
Jury trials to resume at Marysville Municipal Court
For the first time in months, Marysville Municipal Court issued summonses for jury duty for trial dates beginning in September. Under the direction of the state Office of the Administrator for the Courts, the court has implemented changes to meet precautionary measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Jury selection, for example, will take place in a larger space at the Rotary Ranch at Jennings Park. Jurors selected will later report to serve in a trial at the Marysville courthouse.
Jury positions will be marked for physical distancing. The courthouse and jury deliberation rooms are cleaned daily to protect the public and staff. The court provides hand sanitizer, hand washing areas and masks if needed. Jurors also can bring and wear their own masks or gloves.
It is important for jurors to serve in person rather than virtually, according to information sent to potential jurors with their summonses. Some reasons are to protect the rights of the accused and for jurors to have shared direct access to attorney presentations, evidence and exhibits, and to facilitate juror discussion during deliberations.
Pass Lake hit with algae outbreak
Warning signs are at Pass Lake in Deception Pass State Park after water sampling showed the presence of blue-green algae, also called cyanobacteria. Toxins produced by blue-green algae can cause a variety of health effects including skin rashes, respiratory and gastrointestinal distress, and liver and kidney damage, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In rare cases, it can cause death.
To prevent exposure, Skagit County Public Health urges people not to swim in, drink water from or allow their pets into Pass Lake. Anyone using watercraft on the lake should avoid areas where there appears to be scum on the surface. Of several lakes the state Department of Ecology samples throughout Washington, last week the highest levels of blue-green algae toxins were found in Pass Lake.
For a list of lakes that exceed state guidelines, visit nwtoxicalgae.org.
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council next meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. The meeting is open to the public. Visit stanwoodwa.org.
Stanwood City Planning Commission has a vacant seat. The commissioners study city issues and makes recommendations to the council. The term ends December 2022. To apply, go to stanwoodwa.org/322/Planning-Commission and review rules of procedure and bylaw and then submit an application by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31. Call 360-629-2181 with questions.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Island officials discuss budget and broadband
A Camano Town Hall meeting will be held online 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. Topics include COVID-19 and budget updates plus a broadband study. The COVID-19 update will go into the health response, economic recovery and Island County CARES assistance funds. To suggest other topics, email j.stclair@islandcountywa.gov. To join the meeting, go to facebook.com/events/2684628091818790.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a study session at 11 a.m. Aug. 25. The meeting is online via Zoom. Information at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Democrats meet virtually
The Camano Island Democrats will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, to listen to state Rep. Dave Paul, state senator candidate Helen Price Johnson, state representative candidate Angie Homola and Island County commissioner candidate Melanie Bacon. Information and Zoom link: camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com.
Little League annual meeting
The Stanwood Camano Little League will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, Sept. 19, via Zoom to elect members for the Board of Directors and fill several volunteer positions. Information and Zoom link: board@stanwoodcamanoll.org
People
Rochester Institute of Technology graduate
Stephanie Close of Stanwood graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in applied arts and sciences. A virtual celebration was held May 8.
Eagle Scout honored
Isaac Urie, a member of Boy Scout Troop 81 and resident of the Lake Goodwin area, has earned the honor of Eagle Scout—the highest rank offered by Scouts BSA.
Urie, a 14-year-old who is home-schooled, earned 41 merit badges, nearly double the amount required for Eagle Scout. For his final project, he coordinated the removal and replacement of a fire ring located in one of Kayak Point’s ADA campsites.
A ceremony honoring Urie will take place at Seven Lakes Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Sno-Isle Libraries trustee retiring
Sno-Isle Libraries trustee Marti Anamosa is retiring after more than two decades as a leader and a volunteer leader with Sno-Isle Libraries. Anamosa's second and term-limited role as a member of the Board of Trustees will conclude at the end of this year. Applications to fill the position are being accepted through 5 p.m. Sept. 8.
Information: sno-isle.org
Pets
Meet Riley at NOAH
Riley is a fun-loving and energetic young dog who enjoys a good romp outside to burn through her excess excitement. This free-spirited girl has been known to chase cats from time to time, so Riley may do best in a home with brave cats or no cats. She will need a home without children under 12.
Call NOAH at 360-629-7055 to schedule an appointment.
Say hello to Gary
Gary is a sweet shepherd and husky mix who is about 18 months old. He came to the shelter as a stray and has no signs of being a part of our society yet. Gary will need a dog savvy owner who will dedicate the time and work needed to socialize this energetic canine. He will require a lot of daily training and stimulation to be on his best behavior. He would be best placed in a home without other pets and that has a large, fully fenced yard.
Call CASA at 360-387-1902 to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.