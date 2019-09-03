Stanwood, county commissions to meet
Meet commission members and participate in local decisions.
Island County
See islandcountywa.gov or call 360-387-3443 to inquire.
- Island County Planning Commission will meet 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 & 23, in Coupeville.
- Island County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Coupeville, with a videoconferencing link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive. A public comment period is scheduled the first four Tuesdays each month.
Stanwood
Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 & 23, in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Pl. NW, Stanwood.
- Stanwood City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 & 26, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood.
CPS imposters try to nab child
Marysville Police received a report Aug. 21 that a pair of imposter Child Protective Services workers approached a residence and tried to remove a young child.
“The allegation that someone tried removing a child from a residence, while posing as a CPS social worker, is alarming in (and) of itself and worthy of a complete and thorough investigation,” police said in the report.
Law enforcement reminds families and residents, “Before allowing any unknown individual into your home, it’s always a good idea to check for photo identification.”
Residents are advised to call the office the workers say they represent and ask for confirmation. “If you’re still not satisfied, call 911 or the non-emergency number (in Snohomish County, 425-407-3999) and ask for an officer to come out to check credentials,” police said.
In continuing its investigation, police checked with CPS, which said, “In situations where a child must be removed from their home, DCYF (Department of Children, Youth and Families) staff are accompanied by law enforcement. DCYF staff always carry agency identification and cannot remove a child from their home without a court order signed by a judge or by law enforcement taking a child into custody, per RCW 26.44.050.”
No other information was available.
Man found guilty for shooting MV cop
Ernesto Rivas, the man accused of shooting Mount Vernon police officer Michael “Mick” McClaughry in the head in December 2016, was found guilty Thursday.
After about a month of testimony and a day and a half of deliberations, the jury in Rivas’ trial found the 47-year-old Mount Vernon man guilty of all six charges against him, including two for first-degree attempted murder — one for the shooting of McClaughry and one for the shooting that led McClaughry and other investigators to Rivas’ home.
He was also found guilty of four counts of first-degree assault: one each for shooting at McClaughry and Mount Vernon police officers Liz Paul and Ben Green, and one for the shooting of the first victim.
McClaughry, who was left blind by the shooting, said his vision has been slowly improving. By next year, he said, he hopes to be able to see his daughter as she gets married.
Prosecutors believe this is Rivas’ third strike, which means he could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Canvassers begin work for 2020 Census
Census Bureau employees began in August walking through neighborhoods across the country checking addresses.
The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data is used to determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress and how more than $675 billion in federal funds are distributed back to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
In-field address canvassing will continue through mid-October, as one of several activities the Census Bureau conducts to deliver a complete and accurate address list and spatial database for enumeration and to determine the type and address characteristics for each living quarter.
Employees will have badges and briefcases indicating their affiliation with the Census Bureau. They will knock on doors and introduce themselves as a Census Bureau employee, show their official government ID badge, and explain the purpose of the visit. They will ask a few simple questions to verify the address and any additional living quarters on the property for inclusion in the census.
People can ask canvassers for a picture ID from another source to confirm their identity. Anyone with questions or wanting to verify a canvasser, can contact the Los Angeles Regional Census Office at 213-314-6500.
New street sweepers to improve water quality
Snohomish County Public Works received a $1.5 million state Department of Ecology grant to add four new, high-efficiency street sweepers to its fleet. Public Works officials say the new machines will pick up 65% more fine dirt than mechanical street sweepers, including particles the size of a grain of rice and rubber particles shed from tires on the roads, so it can be disposed of properly, improving water quality before it enters streams and creeks. High efficiency sweepers also reduce the amount of material vacuumed out of storm drains, decreasing the resources needed for storm drain cleaning.
A new street sweeper program will be developed in 2020 and rolled out in 2021, with more staff dedicated to keeping county roads clean and free of debris. The program will establish sweeping priorities based on pollution loads, traffic volumes, proximity to polluted streams and tree cover, according to Steve Flude, Road Maintenance director.
State RCO board needs members
The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office needs two new members for its Recreation and Conservation Funding Board, which awards grants to improve parks, trails, boating amenities and access to shorelines, to conserve farms and forests, and to protect pristine wildlife and natural areas.
Appointed members serve three-year terms, beginning in January 2020, and can receive travel expenses and a small stipend. Submit an online application by Nov. 1 with a resume and letter of interest at governor.wa.gov, click on Boards & Commissions, then Apply to Serve.
Economic development grants awarded
Island County has awarded three grants totaling $3.8 million for the Rural County Economic Development Infrastructure Investment Program. The grants, funded by a rebate of state sales taxes, provide partial financing for infrastructure projects supporting the creation and retention of living wage jobs within the county.
• The Port of Coupeville was awarded $870,804 to replace deteriorated pier pilings and related support structures at the historic Coupeville Pier, which will enhance tourism.
• The county will provide $5,667 to partially match a CERB grant to conduct a needs assessment of high speed internet infrastructure for underserved areas of Island County.
• The county awarded $3 million to Langley’s $7 million infrastructure project to create affordable work force housing. Funding is contingent upon the Langley voters’ approval of bonds to finance this project.
SnoCo to issue plastic pistol licenses
Snohomish County’s Concealed Pistol License has a new look. As of Sept 1, CPLs issued by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office will be printed on plastic cards, similar to a driver’s license, replacing the old paper format. Among other changes, county residents can also apply online for a new CPL or renew one from home or on their smart phone.
The new system also provides an option to pay by debit or credit card (service fees apply), in addition to the no-fee options of paying by cash or check (at the courthouse). After a background check is completed, Applicants are notified by email, text message or a phone call when their CPL is available. Previously, applications had to be made in person at the Snohomish County Courthouse or Sheriff’s Office precincts, and lobby wait times could sometime take up to 45 minutes.
Around 69,000 CPL holders are in Snohomish County, about 8.6% of the county’s population. Applicants unsure of where to apply can locate their law enforcement agency using the county’s Law Enforcement Look-up page.
Donors needed at blood drives
Bloodworks Northwest and the American Red Cross are asking everyone who can to make an appointment to give blood or platelets or to volunteer as a blood drive host. All blood types are needed.
Bloodworks Northwest blood drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Cecilia’s Social Hall, 26900 78th Ave. NW, Stanwood. This opportunity to donate whole blood or platelets is sponsored by Stanwood-Camano Knights of Columbus. Call 800-398-7888 or go to schedule.bloodworksnw.org and use sponsor code 1609.
Red Cross blood drive: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 1-6 p.m. at North County Fire Station, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Walk in or preregister at 800-733-2767. Visit redcross.org.
New email addressing system for Island Co.
Island County and its employees are changing their email addresses as of Sept. 27 from “username@co.island.wa.us” to “username@islandcountywa.gov,” which will make them similar to the county’s website address.
County officials said they are making the change to reduce costs, to make email addresses easier to remember, to follow other local agencies in migrating to the “@agencywa.gov” format for both their email and website addresses. In addition, the change is consistent with an email address some of the county’s cloud-hosted applications now require.
Existing email addresses will continue to work for at least one year. However, officials ask all users to update their address lists this fall to avoid any issues.
Everett offers reusable bags ahead of plastic ban
An ordinance will go into effect Sept. 30 in Everett that prohibits retailers from using single-use plastic bags, with a few exceptions.
In preparation, the city has launched a “Bring Your Bag Everett” outreach campaign, in which free reusable bags will be offered to residents who pledge to decrease their use of plastic. The bags are available while supplies last at the City’s utility billing counter, 3101 Cedar Street. Shoppers will be encouraged to bring their own reusable bags when shopping, but businesses can offer large paper bags and/or thick reusable plastic bags for a (minimum) 5-cent fee. Small paper and plastic bags used to protect items (i.e., produce, flowers, bakery items) will still be allowed.
