Late-season crab fishing opens
The waters around Stanwood and Camano Island are among the Puget Sound areas reopening for recreational crab fishing.
The openings were approved by fishery managers after summer catch assessments by on Oct. 1, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced.
Waters reopening to sport crabbing Oct. 1 include marine areas 4 (Neah Bay, east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line), 5 (Sekiu), 6 (eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca), 7 (San Juan Islands), 8-1 (Deception Pass, Hope Island, and Skagit Bay), 8-2 (Port Susan and Port Gardiner), and 9 (Admiralty Inlet), except for waters south of a line from Olele Point to Foulweather Bluff.
In each area, crabbing will be allowed seven days a week through Dec. 31. Sport crabbers are reminded that setting or pulling traps from a vessel is only allowed from one hour before sunrise through one hour after sunset.
The daily limit is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6 1/4 inches. Crabbers may also catch six red rock crab of either sex per day with a minimum carapace width of 5 inches, and six Tanner crab of either sex with a minimum carapace of 4 1/2 inches.
More information is available at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/crab .
AAUW to host school officials
AAUW Stanwood-Camano is meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Camano Island Library meeting room. The public is welcome. Speakers are Jean Shumate, Stanwood-Camano School District superintendent, and Steve Lidgard, the district’s Director of Business Services. They will present a school district update. Carolyn Spector will present a “History of the Founders.”
City, county commissions to meet
The public learn about city government and meet council and commission members as they make local decisions. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
• Stanwood City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood.
• Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Pl. NW, Stanwood.
• Island County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Coupeville, with a videoconferencing link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive. A public comment period is scheduled the first four Tuesdays each month. See islandcountywa.gov or call 360-387-3443 to inquire.
School board to meet
Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Administration Boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. See stanwood.wednet.edu, School Board, or call 360-629-1222 to inquire.
Help plan the future of Stanwood
Stanwood Planning Commission invites the public to an interactive Planning Café Monday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 2667th Street NW, Stanwood.
On the menu at this round table event are discussions of future land uses, zoning, density, and housing types to help city staff prepare for the 2023 Comprehensive Plan Update.
The city invites the public to the table to discuss how to accommodate the population and employment numbers forecasted for 2050. Café roundtable discussions will cover topics related to zoning, density, and housing types throughout the city. Participants will help identify areas for growth and discuss options for infill housing types through a series of interactive activities.
The city is looking forward to citizen involvement that will help shape the future of Stanwood.
Officials urge flu vaccine shots
It’s time to get vaccinated for the flu, even if you’re healthy says Dr. John Lynch, medical director of infection control at Harborview Medical Center.
“The more people who get vaccinated, the more of a shield there is against the virus from getting into the community,” he said. “The severity and length of any flu season are unpredictable. However, the 2019 flu has already gone through Australia, and it saw the highest incidence of the virus ever.”
The Department of Health says the state provides all recommended vaccines – including flu vaccine – at no cost for kids through age 18. These vaccinations are available at health care providers across the state. Providers may charge an office visit or administration fee, however a family who can’t afford the fee can request the fee be waived.
For help finding a health care provider or flu vaccine location, or to learn more about flu, visit KnockOutFlu.org.
State parks a
finalist for award
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission was recognized recently as a finalist for the 2019 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence at the National Recreation and Park Association annual conference in Baltimore.
Florida State Parks won the award for the best state park system. Other finalists for the award were Maryland State Park Service and Tennessee State Parks.
“We are honored to be recognized for the second time,” said Washington State Parks Commission Chair Cindy Whaley. “Our parks are magnificent. Our staff are so professional and amazing. And our volunteers and supporters are an integral part of our success. We truly do have one of the best state park systems in the nation.”
Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the U.S. that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development and professional development.
Mount St. Helens stories sought
Parks staff invite area residents, visitors to share their memories
To commemorate next year’s 40th anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption, Washington State Parks is looking for people who were affected by this major historic event.
Over the next few months, staff from Mount St. Helens Visitor Center collect stories from people who were affected by the volcano’s eruption on May 18, 1980.
“We want to record these poignant memories before they are lost or forgotten,” said Alysa Adams, Visitor Center interpretive specialist. “You can pick up a historic newspaper or read a book about the eruption, but first-hand encounters from community members paint the real picture of that day. These voices need to be heard to preserve this part of history.”
Send a brief description to Silver.Lake@parks.wa.gov or call 360-274-0962 to schedule an interview.
These written and oral histories will become part of an exhibit at the center from mid-May through October 2020. It will also showcase historical publications and artifacts from the 1980 eruption.
