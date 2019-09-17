Fire chief to talk about levy lid lift
Fire Chief John Cermak, with North County Fire & EMS, is accepting invitations to speak with local organizations, associations, churches, school groups or other gatherings of people who would like to learn more about the levy lid lift proposal on the General Election ballot.
If the lid lift is approved, the fire levy would return to the original $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the same rate voters approved in 2008. The lid lift would last for six years and cost the average homeowner about $49 per year ($4.08 per month).
If approved by voters in the Stanwood area, Cermak said North County Regional Fire Authority would use the funding to hire up to six emergency personnel and purchase supporting apparatus and equipment to respond to calls.
Contact Chief Cermak at 425-789-8036 or jcermak@northcountyfireems.com to schedule a presentation or public meeting.
Stanwood, county commissions to meet
Meet commission members and participate in local decisions.
• Island County Planning Commission will meet 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in Coupeville. See islandcountywa.gov or call 360-387-3443 to inquire.
• Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Pl. NW, Stanwood. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
• Island County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Coupeville, with a videoconferencing link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive. A public comment period is scheduled the first four Tuesdays each month. See islandcountywa.gov or call 360-387-3443 to inquire.
• Stanwood City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood.
Meet council members and participate in local decisions. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
GOP women to hear from Tim Eyman
Camano Island Women’s Republican Club will meet at noon Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the Lost Lake Clubhouse, 1469 Lake Drive, Camano Island. Everyone is welcome to come and listen to guest speakers Tim Eyman and Glen Morgan. Optional: $5 for lunch; $2 for coffee. To inquire, call 360-403-8743.
Workshop for historic barns, cemeteries
Washington Trust is holding a workshop for owners of heritage barns and stewards of historic cemeteries in the north Puget Sound region, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Skagit City Schoolhouse, 17508 Moore Road, Conway. Information will be presented about funding for two state grant programs, $450,000 for each, available through the Heritage Barn Initiative and the Historic Cemetery Preservation Program, both overseen by the Washington State Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation. The first hour will be about cemetery grants, the second hour about barn grants. Applications, due by Oct. 23, and information is available online at dahp.wa.gov, search for Heritage Barn Grants or Historic Cemetery Grant.
Roadwork in the area this week
Camano: Island County Public Works will apply hot mix asphalt overlays on several Camano Island road surfaces this week (Sept. 12-19), depending on weather.
- Lost Lake Community: Willow, Cypress, Birch, Vine Maple, Abbey, Sycamore lanes; Aspen, Graham, Ridge and Lakewood drives; and Lost Lake Road
- I-5, Conway to Arlington: Expect single-lane daytime and double-lane overnight reductions until repair work is finished this fall.
- US 2, Bickford to Gold Bar: The resurfacing project continues for two final days, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 18-19. Expect backups and short delays.
- SR 9, Marysville: Two weekend closures of all lanes at 108th Street NE are planned, Sept. 20-23 and another when weather permits, to build a roundabout at the intersection.
- SR 20, repairs are planned this week near Monroe Landing Road and at Campbell Lake Road.
See wsdot.wa.gov for roadwork updates in other areas – many are in progress.
CIFR firefighter retires after 27 years
A public celebration to honor one of Camano Island Fire and Rescue’s founding firefighters will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in the Vista/Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Capt. Kerry Willmaser retired Sept. 1, after 27 years from the service “he really loves,” according to CIFR’s Darla Tiner. Light refreshments will be served.
DNR seeks 1.5-acre property in Arlington
The state Department of Natural Resources is looking to trade about 27 acres of trust land in Silverdale in Kitsap County for a roughly 1.5-acre property in Arlington in Snohomish County.
A DNR news release said the exchange will provide long-term revenue for public school construction by exchanging a residential property that earns no income for a commercial property from the Evergreen Housing Development Group that will generate immediate revenue through an existing commercial lease.
Trust lands are held and managed by the Department of Natural Resources for the purpose of generating revenue for both current and future beneficiaries, as mandated by both the Federal Enabling Act and the state Constitution.
A public hearing was held Sept. 12 in Silverdale. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, to exchanges@dnr.wa.gov. See maps and exchange information at dnr.wa.gov, search for Bucklin Hill Land Exchange.
Planning for sea level rise on Camano
Island County Marine Resources Committee is holding a free workshop, “Sea Level Rise in Island County,” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Vista/Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Washington Sea Grant and county specialists will present the impacts of sea level rise, look at local maps and discuss strategies for planning and adapting property to minimize effects. RSVP requested: surveymonkey.com/r/Z6LVCT2.
