Officials to unveil results of passenger-only ferry survey
A regional study launched early in 2020 is assessing passenger-only ferry service in Puget Sound and on Lake Washington and Lake Union.
Since an April 15 webinar, the Puget Sound Regional Council has gathered feedback through a 12-county online survey exploring potential routes and priorities related to passenger ferry service. The council analyzed the survey input along with other data related to potential ferry service to develop preliminary findings. Possible routes were winnowed down to nine, with none serving Camano Island. A second webinar will be held to share the survey results and preliminary study findings, hear feedback and provide next steps in the study.
The webinar is from 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Registration: psrc.org
Camano Fire gets new fire tender
Camano Fire and Rescue recently received a new water tender to replace a 37-year-old truck, one of four in its fleet.
The tender will go into service later this month, spokesperson Bronlea Mishler said.
“Tenders are an essential part of our firefighting operations on Camano,” she said. “Due to the private water systems having inconsistent volumes of water available and the lack of fire hydrants in many parts of the island, we usually have to drive the water to the fire.”
Tenders can dump their water into a portable pool for a fire engine to access while the tender drives to a water source to refill. The tender was bought in 2018 for $253,000.
Snohomish PUD starts Connect Up program
The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners last week approved in a 2-1 vote the utility’s Connect Up program, an infrastructure and technology project that will, in part, replace ratepayers' electric meters with digital meters ending the need for meter readers.
Commissioners Sid Logan and Tanya Olson voted to approve so-called "smart meters," which are used now in at the majority of Washington homes, according to the utility.
Connect Up, which will start being implemented in 2023, will give PUD customers new options to manage energy use and lower their bills, such as flexible billing arrangements, detailed energy usage information and new rate designs. Customers and the utility will benefit from improved outage notification with estimated restoration times, increased safety monitoring and operational efficiencies, according to the PUD. Information: www.snopud.com/connectup
Snohomish County announces aerospace grant
Snohomish County announced grant awards Aug. 4 for the Aerospace Employment Recovery & Training Program. The grant program is part of the county’s plan to use federal CARES Act resources to support businesses and their employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of 24 applicants, 11 were notified that they are eligible for grant awards. Workforce Snohomish will execute contracts with the companies that qualify before money will be released. For some businesses, the grant will allow them to enter new market opportunities such as military aviation and space. This will help diversify the county’s aerospace industry and increase its competitiveness globally.
Learn about State Parks’ draft ADA transition plan
Washington State Parks invites the public to a virtual meeting via Zoom to learn about the agency’s plan to improve accessibility at state parks.
The State Parks’ Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan will help the agency provide better accessibility to facilities and programs for visitors with disabilities.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 18. Register: j.mp/33pBxMO
Unemployment down but remains high
From July 26 to Aug. 1, there were 24,985 initial regular unemployment claims, down 13.4% from the prior week. In total, there were 656,556 total jobless claims, down 3.1% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 346% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 3,199 to 2,899, down 10% from the previous week.
Witnesses sought in deadly hit-and-run
Snohomish County sheriff's deputies responded to a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run crash about 3 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 2000 block of 236th Street NE, between Interstate 5 and Angel of the Winds Casino. The victim, a 44-year-old Marysville man, died at the scene. Detectives said they believe the victim was in the lane at the time of the collision. The suspect vehicle left the scene.
Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as possibly being a SUV traveling west on 236th Street NE. The victim was wearing a bright orange “construction type” hoodie and camouflage shorts. Detectives are asking for any information regarding this incident to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 425-388-3845.
Rockslide cleared near Rockport
A stretch of Highway 20 near Rockport reopened on Aug. 5 after crews spent almost two months clearing tons of debris from a rockslide and making the area safe.
The June 10 rockslide dumped about 150 cubic yards’ worth of debris across both lanes of the highway; more rocks fell during the evening, leaving about 70 dump-truck loads of rock and tree debris as an obstruction.
Drivers were detoured onto Highway 530 between Rockport and Marblemount as crews dealt with the impact. Clearing the area also included drilling into the hillside and inserting long metal rods to reduce the risk of a future slide.
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. The meeting is open to the public. Visit stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Island officials discuss budget and broadband
Camano Town Hall meeting will be held online 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. Topics include COVID-19 and budget updates plus a broadband study. The COVID-19 update will go into the health response, economic recovery and Island County CARES, which offers funds to help with emergency expenses like rent or mortgage and medical, utility and gas bills. To put other topics on the agenda, email j.stclair@islandcountywa.gov. To join the meeting, go to facebook.com/events/2684628091818790.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet online Tuesday, Aug. 18. The regular board meeting starts at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Information at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Pets
Meet Dosey at NOAH
Dosey is a 9-month-old, mixed breed female dog. She weighs 55 pounds. Dosey has some behavior issues and can act out when she does not get her way. She will do best with an experienced owner committed to training her. She will need to go to a home without children under 16.
Call NOAH at 360-629-7055 to schedule an appointment.
People
Students named to dean’s list at UW
Students from the Stanwood and Camano area have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for winter 2020 Quarter.
Stanwood: Emma Elizabeth Anderson, Jennifer J. Anderson, Collin Thomas Chung, Asialee Judith Donnelly, Ryan Brett Donnelly, Griffen Tyler Girvan, Anthony Hach Higgins, Conner Jacob Kunzman, Sophie Ann Maglaras, Aaron Terrence Maritz, Kaitlin Morgan, Darcie Kay Nelson, Natalie A. Peterson, Ingrid Elizabeth Phillips, Sam Jonathan Rich, Tyler James Rich, Ronnie C. Ripley, Michael Timothy Sandquist, Salvador Leslie Sepulveda and Shilah K. Stevens.
Camano Island: Karissa Marie Bacus, Lindsey Anne Crawford, Taylor Jay Garrison, Kayla Lynn Henrikson, Alyssa Kawar Khoury, Jax James Larkin, Samantha Lou Pierce, Caroline Read Rawls, Mckenzie Leigh Regan, Courtney A. Score and Jacob Del Walker.
Lovick named legislator of year by WAFOP
State Rep. John Lovick, D-Snohomish County, was named 2020 Washington House of Representatives Legislator of the Year by the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police. The group presents the award to a member of the House and Senate of the Washington State Legislature for demonstrating leadership in supporting and/or advancing legislation and policies that support public safety and law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.