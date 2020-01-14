Burlington Macy's to close early this year
The Macy’s at Cascade Mall in Burlington will close, the company said in a statement. No closing date was given.
The closure will cause layoffs for 114 employees, according to a state Employment Security Department Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.
The company’s statement said that regular, nonseasonal workers unable to find positions at nearby Macy’s locations may receive severance and outplacement resources.
“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Burlington community over the past 31 years,” the statement said. “We look forward to continuing to do so at nearby Macy’s locations including Macy’s BellisFair Parkway, Macy’s Furniture Gallery Bellingham and online at macys.com.”
Two flu-related deaths in Snohomish County
The Snohomish Health District received its first reports of flu-related deaths for the 2019-20 season.
A Lake Stevens man in his late 80s died Sunday, Jan. 5. A woman in her early 30s from rural north Snohomish County died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Both had underlying medical conditions.
As of Dec. 28, this flu season had seen 28 hospitalizations and 12 schools that reported greater than 10% absenteeism due to influenza-like illness. During the 2018-19 flu season, there were 26 confirmed flu-related deaths in Snohomish County and 362 people were hospitalized.
Snohomish Health District reminds people during flu season get a flu shot, wash hands thoroughly with warm, soapy water, clean surfaces frequently, stay home if sick and cover coughs and sneezes.
Camano woman hurt in rollover
A Camano Island woman was injured Sunday when her car rolled on U.S. Highway 101 on the Olympic Penenisula.
Deborah L. Lewis, 60, was driving southbound near Discovery Bay at about 10:30 a.m. when she fell asleep at the wheel, according to the State Patrol,
Her 1995 Honda Civic left the roadway to the right and rolled, coming to a rest on its top in the southbound ditch, according to troopers.
She was wearing a seat belt, and drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash. The State Patrol said that Lewis was to be cited for second degree negligent driving. She was taken to Jefferson Healthcare Hospital in Port Townsend for treatment.
IRS opens tax filing season for individual filers on Jan. 27
The Internal Revenue Service confirmed that the nation’s tax season will start for individual tax return filers on Monday, Jan. 27, when the tax agency will begin accepting and processing 2019 tax year returns.
The deadline to file tax returns and pay any tax owed is Wednesday, April 15. Visit irs.gov for more information.
School Board accepts donations
The Stanwood-Camano School Board met Jan. 7 for a quick meeting in which it accepted more than $8,000 in donations.
The donations included $501 to Elger Bay for educational materials and $766 to Cedarhome Elementary for student enrichment and celebrations from Firefly Images; $2,041 in materials to the Career and Technical Education Ag Mechanics program from Northend Truck Equipment; and $5,000 in small engine powered equipment to the Career and Technical Education Ag Mecanics program from Willian and Susan Bowe.
The board next meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the School District office board room.
POLITICAL NEWS
Snohomish County Council swears in new member, elects Nehring chairman
During the Snohomish County Council meeting on Jan. 6, Megan Dunn was sworn in as the newest councilmember, representing District 2. Dunn has more than 20 years of professional and volunteer experience. Most recently she was the Healthy People and Communities program director with the Northwest Center for Alternatives to Pesticides and the chair of the Everett Districts Now campaign, which established voting districts for city council members in Everett.
The County Council also unanimously elected its leadership for 2020. Council member Nate Nehring was elected to serve as chair, and council member Stephanie Wright was elected to serve as vice chair.
Priorities for council leadership in the coming year will be an open and transparent budget process, collaboration with new and returning elected officials on public safety, and addressing housing affordability in Snohomish County.
New planning and community development director for Island County
The Board of Island County Commissioners hired Jessica Carpenter as director of Planning and Community Development. Carpenter has 17 years of experience in planning, project management, public policy, community and economic development.
Woodard to run for District 10 seat
Suzanne Woodard, a 38-year pediatric nurse and educator, announced she will run for the state House of Representatives seat for District 10, which includes communities in Island, Skagit and north Snohomish counties.
The Democrat will challenge longtime Republican incumbent Norma Smith. It will be Woodard’s first run for public office. She said she is motivated to address disparities in health care, career training, and quality education in rural and lower-income communities.
State's presidential primary ballot set
Democratic Party officials submitted a list of 13 candidates to be included on the Mar. 10 presidential primary ballot. This list includes Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard, Joseph R. Biden, Cory Booker, Michael Bennet, John Delaney, Deval Patrick, and Michael Bloomberg. The ballot will include a 14th option for voters to indicate a preference that delegates to the party’s national convention remain uncommitted. Voters who select the “uncommitted” option may only cast their vote for that option; voters may not vote for a candidate in addition to selecting “uncommitted” on their ballot.
Donald Trump will be the only Republican candidate on the ballot, and an “uncommitted” option will not be provided to Republican voters.
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Stanwood council, planning meetings set
• Stanwood City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood.
• Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Place NW, Stanwood.
Island County meetings coming up
• Island County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. the first four Tuesdays each month. Meetings are held in Coupeville with a video link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive. See islandcountywa.gov.
• CI Town Hall: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Camano Island Multi-Purpose Center, 141 East Camano Drive. Commissioner Janet St. Clair hosts a New Year roundtable conversation to update the public on what’s going on in the county.
Fire commissioners meetings scheduled
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet at 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27.
• The North County Fire/EMS Fire Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW, Stanwood. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 22.
Stillaguamish Flood Control board to meet
The Stillaguamish Flood Control District will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan 16. at Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St NW, Stanwood.
