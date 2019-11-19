Local housing market remains hot
More homes in the Stanwood-Camano area are selling than a year ago — and for more money.
On Camano Island, 39 homes sold in October, up from 34 a year ago. The median price of those home sold last month climbed to $455,000 — about $80,000 more than a year ago.
In Stanwood’s 98292 Zip Code, 48 homes sold in October, up from 40 a year ago. The median price of the Stanwood area homes sold last month reached $464,000 — about $36,000 more than a year prior and just a shade below the all-time high of $472,000 set in March.
“People are moving here, home prices will continue to increase, inventory shortages will occur. That’s our future,” Dick Beeson, principal managing broker at RE/MAX Northwest in Gig Harbor, said of the October housing statistics from Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
Like the rest of Western Washington, the Stanwood-Camano area boasts fewer homes for sale than a year ago, but demand remains high.
“As we enter the last two months of the year, we see a pressure cooker developing in the more affordable and mid-price ranges, and we predict strong price appreciation in 2020,” said J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate.
Snohomish County passes billion dollar budget
On Nov. 12, after months of budget analysis and deliberations, the Snohomish County Council passed a 2020 operating budget without a general property tax levy increase for year 2020. It was the first $1 billion budget in Snohomish County history.
“We passed a fiscally responsible budget for 2020 without a property tax increase for the general fund,” said County Council Chair Terry Ryan. “Our budget includes $430,000 of funding to implement the prosecuting attorney’s “Justice Initiative,” which will make our streets safer for everyone.”
Highlights include:
- $1.6 million added to the County’s rainy day fund
- Fully funded the prosecuting attorney’s Justice Initiative to make streets safer
- 0% general property tax levy increase
- Trimmed expenditures including overtime requests, delayed hiring of certain FTEs, removed drone purchase and training
2020 Candidate speaks
Camano Island Democrats meet 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. at Camano Library with speaker Melanie Bacon, candidate for Island County Commissioner, District 1. All are welcome to attend. For more information visit camanoislanddemocrats.com.
City, county commissions to meet
Learn about city government and meet council and commission members as they make local decisions. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
• Stanwood City Council has rescheduled its Nov. 28 meeting to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Hwy. in Stanwood. The regular meeting falls on Thanksgiving.
• Stanwood Planning Commission cancelled its Nov. 28 meeting. Normally the commission meets on second and fourth Mondays.
• Island County Planning Commission meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 in a special session regarding a public hearing on including community gardens and parks in the Public Benefit Rating System. The agenda includes discussions of revisions for the Housing Element and creating an Economic Development Element for the Comprehensive Plan. Find meeting documents at IslandCountywa.gov/Planning.
• Board of Island County Commissioners has scheduled public hearings 10 a.m. Monday, December 2, on the 2020 Preliminary Budget and proposed property tax levies. The 2020 See the preliminary budget and proposed levies items 12-15 on the commissioners’ website at bit.ly/35cGBC0.
• Island County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Coupeville, with a videoconferencing link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive. A public comment period is scheduled the first four Tuesdays each month. See islandcountywa.gov or call 360-387-3443.
Learn mushroom foraging safety
The Washington Poison Center and Puget Sound Mycological Society reminds foragers that, although many mushrooms are considered delicacies, some mushrooms are poisonous and can be deadly. Before venturing out, it’s important to learn about mushroom safety such as identity certainty and freshness. Foragers must be sure that mushrooms are found in a wholesome environment. Symptoms of poisoning include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Learn more about mushroom safety at www.psms.org.
National dog aging project needs help
The National Dog Aging Project plans to track 10,000 pet dogs across the country for 10 years to learn why some pets have longer, healthier lives than others. Researchers at the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Washington School of Medicine are leading the project. Dogs and people share many diseases of aging, such as cancer, heart problems and dementia. Some findings from the project might improve human aging too. The Dog Aging Project will be the largest, longest research study on dog health of its type. Owners of any kind of dog, of all ages, in any type of living situation, are invited to nominate their pet at the project website, dogagingproject.org.
Anacortes boatyard fined $30,000 for water pollution
The Washington Department of Ecology has fined Marine Servicenter, a boatyard on the Anacortes waterfront, $30,000 for allowing polluted storm water to flow into Fidalgo Bay, an important habitat for endangered Chinook salmon and other marine life. Storm water from the facility at 2417 T Avenue was found to contain high levels of copper and zinc, which are toxic to fish. The Department of Ecology also has ordered Marine Servicenter to install a storm water treatment system within 90 days. The order also gives the facility six months to put in place measures that prevent the metals from getting into storm water.
Loons in our midst
Learn about loon habitat, behavior and the best way to view loons from local beaches. This free program is presented by Steve and Martha Ellis at 7 p.m. at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center (Blue Building), 141 N East Camano Drive. For information contact swu@soundwaterstewards.org.
