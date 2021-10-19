Local rest areas close long-term
Rest areas on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 at Smokey Point have closed for at least three months. The closure is due to staffing needs and safety issues, state Department of Transportation officials said.
In recent months, there have been numerous issues with some visitors who are not using the facilities for their intended purpose, officials said. This includes those who extend their stay beyond the posted limits, illegal disposal of trash and waste, vandalizing the buildings, verbally abusing and even threatening WSDOT employees. Reopening will be reevaluated early next year, and a decision will be made based on crew and resource availability.
Other rest area closures include the southbound I-5 Silver Lake Rest Area in Everett, and the northbound and southbound I-5 rest areas at Custer, north of Bellingham.
Benefits rise to meet inflation
The Social Security Administration announced the biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years. Recipients will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The increase amounts to $92 a month for the average retired worker.
The increase is in response to a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the last 10 years, increases had been averaging just 1.65% annually.
Community Service Grants available
About $2 million dollars in community service grants will be awarded by the Island County Board of Commissioners to local organizations, including senior and veteran services, childcare and development services, support for youths and for the physically or developmentally disabled. The county began accepting applications Oct. 15.
Grant money may be used by an organization to expand its reach, modernize services or adapt to needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are due by day's end on Nov. 15. There is no cost to apply. Only one application per entity will be accepted.
Border restrictions to be lifted on Nov. 8
On Nov. 8, the U.S. plans to reopen its border to fully vaccinated, nonessential travelers. Border restrictions have been in place since March 2020 barring all nonessential travel.
Travelers will be required to provide appropriate paperwork showing proof of vaccination. Canada lifted travel restrictions to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens on Aug. 9.
Infrastructure investments benefit Camano
The Arrowhead Beach Cooperative Water Association is getting a $436,000 loan to replace water distribution pipes and water meters.
As part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's investment to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. Located on Camano Island, Arrowhead Beach Cooperative serves 245 people.
People
Dean's list
Michael Ricetti of Stanwood made the dean's list at University of Maryland Global Campus for the summer term.
Pets
Crayon seeks active home
Crayon is a 10-month-old Labradoodle. She is full of energy and needs an active home with no small children. She can already sit but still needs more training. Find Crayon at: Camanoanimalshelter.com or 360-629-1902
Blind love
Charlie can get a little startled if you don't make some noise to let her know you are there. She is blind. This sweet 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix loves treats and attention. Charlie needs a quiet home where she can feel safe. Contact: thenoahcenter.org 360-629-9923
Public Meetings
- Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. In-person attendance will follow current COVID safety protocols in the administrative building, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom information: stanwood.wednet.edu
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, on Zoom. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
