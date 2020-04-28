Small business grant program gets additional $5 million
On April 23, the state Department of Commerce announced that $10 million is now available to small businesses affected by COVID-19 through the Working Washington Small Business emergency grant program. New money is from the state’s $200 million emergency response fund approved by the Legislature in March. The program launched April 7 with $5 million from the governor’s Working Washington economic development strategic reserve fund.
Other assistance is available to small businesses, including new funding proposed by Congress for the federal Small Business Administration's forgivable loan program known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). For more on PPP, visit sba.gov.
Economic leaders discuss economic recovery
Local economic leaders came together on April 22 to coordinate assistance efforts as Island County prepares to focus on economic recovery. A meeting co-hosted by County Commissioner Helen Price Johnson and Sharon Sappington, executive director of the Economic Development Council for Island County, brought together representatives from local chambers of commerce, main street organization, the ports of Coupeville and South Whidbey, and the municipalities of Oak Harbor, Coupeville and Langley.
“Now that the health crisis appears to be leveling, we can begin to tackle the economic crisis and position our islands for recovery,” Price Johnson said. “With the majority of our economy dependent upon small businesses, we know where our focus needs to be.”
Economic data from 2019 related to Island County shows the vast majority of all Island County businesses are small, with 92% of them having fewer than 10 employees. Local metrics recently showed a 70% drop in tourism and 56% drop in clothing industry traffic. Conversely, there was a 66% increase in grocery store activity.
Extensive outreach is happening from the local chamber of commerce groups across both islands. The chambers are sharing information regularly and providing support to businesses in their areas. The Camano Chamber started the Here4U campaign and provided a long list of available resources. The Langley Chamber launched a virtual village called Altogether Langley, which allows the virtual visitor to experience the town from afar and make purchases online.
Stanwood Camano School Board meets online
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stanwood Camano School Board met briefly online to approve its consent agenda. All board members were in attendance for the meeting, which took place on the Zoom platform.
The board approved its consent agenda, which included the annual District and School Improvement Plans, a $3,870 donation from the Port Susan Middle School PTO to complete the installation of water bottle filling stations at Port Susan Middle School and plans to buy three 78-passenger school buses for $448,173. The state provides reimbursement for most of the purchase cost of buses in the form of annual depreciation payments.
The board next meets at 1 p.m on May 5. See stanwood.wednet.edu.
Stanwood High recognized for growth
The State Board of Education, the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee, and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction have identified 391 schools state-wide to receive recognition.
Schools in Washington stand out for closing gaps, showing growth and demonstrating achievement, according to new data released by the state. The state has re-imagined the recognition system to highlight schools that have received support and are thriving, and highlight positive systems changes happening all over the state.
Local families needed to host high school exchange students
International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with community high schools, is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15–18 for the next academic year. Students are from all over the world.
ASSE’s top concern is the health of host families, host communities, and exchange students. Even as the U.S. and many other countries continue to live under temporary stay-at-home orders, students will not travel unless it is considered safe to do so by the U.S. and foreign governmental agencies entrusted with public health and safety.
Information: Call the ASSE Western Regional Office at 1-800-733 2773 or visit host.asse.com.
Island Transit earns award for improved air quality
Island Transit has earned the 2020 Gold Award from the Northwest Clean Air Agency for its work to reduce emissions and improve air quality in Island County.
To earn the award, businesses must comply with air quality regulations for at least three years and employ additional clean air practices in specific categories defined by the Northwest Clean Air Agency. Island Transit demonstrated increased energy efficiency by replacing incandescent lights with LED lights at two Park & Ride lots, adding five propane‐fired buses to its fleet and switching to B5 bio‐diesel in all other buses.
“We’re glad to be doing our part to protect the Earth and air quality,” Island Transit Executive Director Todd Morrow said.
Island Transit was among 50 businesses and organizations in Island, Skagit and Whatcom counties to claim honors in the annual Partners for Clean Air competition.
AAUW scholarships closing May 1
Acceptance of applications for four $4,000 scholarships from the Stanwood and Camano branch of the American Association of University Women closes this week. All applications must be postmarked by Friday, May 1. Applications for college junior, college senior or master’s degree candidates are available at washboard.wsac.wa.gov or aauwsc.org/scholarship.
SVC men’s basketball head coach honored
The Skagit Valley College Athletic Department announced April 21 that men’s basketball coach Carl Howell has been named among the nation’s top 50 Most Impactful Junior College Coaches in Men’s Basketball. The list recognizes current junior college men's basketball coaches who have made and continue to make an outstanding impact on their players, programs and the game itself.
“Coach Howell continues to build a coaching career that elevates his players and the game of men’s basketball,” SVC Interim Athletic Director Nancy Anderson said. “The Cardinals set many College records this year, which reflects his commitment to excellence at SVC and for the sport.”
This past season, Howell finished with a record of 25-4.
Major Mount Vernon traffic project complete
Two new lanes of traffic have opened on College Way under Interstate 5, reducing bottlenecks in one of the highest-traffic parts of Mount Vernon. Both new lanes were opened to traffic last week, but may be briefly closed again as workers complete lane striping and other finishing touches, city Project Development Manager Peter Donovan said.
There are now three lanes in each direction under the overpass — two going straight through and one dedicated left-turn lane in each direction to get on the interstate. In an earlier interview, city Public Works Director Esco Bell said this corridor is the busiest in the city and is frequently over capacity.
Work on the $8 million project began in December 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.