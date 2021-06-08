Local libraries fully open to public
After closing to the public March 13, 2020, the Sno-Isle Libraries responded to COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic with online programs and extended services, many of which will continue. Managers of the Stanwood and Camano branches said that they’ve reimagined the libraries, rearranging the collections and expanding the DVDs. The library also has laptops that can be checked out and taken home.
NAS Everett future homeport for new frigates
Naval Station Everett has been designated as the Navy's future homeport for the initial ships of the next generation of guided-missile frigates, a new and improved class of small surface combatant ships.
This new Constellation-class of frigate is designed to be an agile, multimission warship, capable of operations in open water and near shore. The new frigate is designed to operate within a strike group or independently.
As a shore installation, Naval Station Everett supports the fleet so that active and reserve military forces are ready to operate in the interest of national defense. The Navy plans to increase the capabilities of shore installations to offer greater support to the growing number of ships.
Search for missing Mount Vernon hiker called off
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office last week called off the search for a Mount Vernon man who failed to return home May 22 from a day hike on the Hidden Lake Trail in the Marblemount area. Search and rescue crews from multiple counties have spent the past week looking for Thomas Simonseth, 66.
On May 29, more than 50 searchers continued looking for Simonseth, but snow close to the top of the trail made the search unsafe, Undersheriff Chad Clark said. Air crews will continue to search for Simonseth when possible.
State Parks launches gift cards
Washington State Parks announced it is selling gift cards that can be used to reserve campsites, cabins and vacation homes and purchase State Parks merchandise. Electronic gift cards can be purchased online. Plastic cards can be purchased in person at State Parks’ headquarters building, 1111 Israel Road SW, Tumwater.
Information: information.center@parks.wa.gov
People
Graduate honors
Grant Craig of Stanwood graduated cum laude from Washington State University in May.
Summer and Stephen Sanders, siblings from Camano Island, graduated summa cum laude from Gonzaga in May.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, on Zoom. The agenda includes a public hearing on the six-year transportation plan. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Stanwood Planning Commission
The city’s Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org.
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
Island County Planning Commission
Island County Planning Commission meets at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 14. Information: islandcountywa.gov/planning/pages/planningcommission.aspx
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, on Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
