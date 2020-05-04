Recreation sites and public lands now open
The state Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Fish and Wildlife eopened their lands for public recreation Tuesday. The reopening applies to state-managed parks, wildlife areas, recreational land, boat launches and natural areas. Camping and other overnight accommodations will remain closed.
Snohomish County parks are open for day use
As of Tuesday, Snohomish County has opened county parks for day use in coordination with Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent announcement that state parks will be open for many day use activities. Play structures, ball fields and spray pads remain closed. Parking lots and some gates are open. There are still no events or gatherings, and camping and picnic shelter use is still not allowed until at least May 20, to help ensure social distancing. Playgrounds will remain closed until further notice. There may be portable restroom use at all parks. Limited parking will be enforced based on capacity. Flowing Lake Park will remain closed due to construction until further notice.
Social distancing is required at all times. Visitors need to come prepared with water, hand sanitizer and cloth facial coverings and follow all state and local health guidelines. Snohomish County is also extending annual parking and boat launch passes for the time parks are closed.
File online for public office
From May 11-15, the Office of the Secretary of State will join county election offices across Washington to accept applications for public office during Candidate Filing Week. Prospective candidates are encouraged to file online to preserve social distancing during the pandemic.
Candidates for federal, statewide, and multicounty legislative or judicial offices can go online 24 hours a day beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, May 11, and ending at 4 p.m. Friday, May 15. Individuals can also file by mail now with a paper form or in person during filing week at the Office of the Secretary of State Elections Division at 520 Union Ave SE, Olympia. All other candidates may file with the county elections office in which the position resides, except for some local races that cross counties and require candidates to file in the county with more registered voters. Visit sos.wa.gov.
Stanwood-Camano School Board to meet
The Stanwood-Camano School District Board of Directors will hold the 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, regular board meeting using the Zoom platform. Click the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95473653652 or call 253-215-8782 using webinar ID 954 7365 3652. See the agenda here.
Increase in illegal dumping amid COVID-19
The state Department of Ecology’s spill responders have been seeing seeing more illegal dumping of chemicals and other waste. While many collection sites are closed due to COVID-19, Ecology is reminding everyone not to dump household waste. Abandoning chemical waste can have lasting effects on human health and the environment.
Waste oil, paint, household chemicals or other hazardous materials should be safely stored until waste collection facilities reopen. For a list of facilities that will accept waste from households and businesses, visit ecology.wa.gov.
Citizen representative for Transportation Planning Committee opening
The Island County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants to serve on the Island Regional Transportation Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee. A citizen representative is needed from Commissioner District #2, the greater Oak Harbor area. Applicants must reside within the area they represent.
The organization serves as a mutual forum to discuss and address regional transportation issues, challenges and opportunities, offering input on disseminating funds and setting priorities. Members include Island County, Oak Harbor, Coupeville, Langley, Port of South Whidbey, Port of Coupeville, Island Transit, NAS Whidbey, state Department of Transportation and Stanwood. The organization is composed of two entities: An executive board and a Technical Advisory Committee.
The TAC meets on the second Thursday of each month. It makes recommendations to the executive board on annual work programs, policy development, project selections and other regional transportation issues. The TAC includes three citizens (one from each commissioner district), along with engineers and planners, or other representatives from member agencies.
Application materials may be obtained by contacting IRTPO Transportation Planner, Susan Driver at s.driver@islandcountywa.gov, or 360-678-7959. Applications are due by May 15.
Pets
Meet Jewel at NOAH
Three-year-old Jewel is a special female shorthair mix who's looking for a special home. She will need an owner who is OK with leaving her alone while she settles into her new home. Jewel may have a vision impairment caused by an unknown neurological issue. This causes her to be very unsure of people. She does not like to be handled and prefers to have a stable environment. With enough time out of the shelter, Jewel may become friendlier, but it will take love and patience.
The NOAH Adoption Center is closed to the public and has moved to appointment-only adoptions. To adopt Jewel or other pets, call 360-629-7055 to schedule an appointment with a Matchmaker.
