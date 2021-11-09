Snohomish County Litter Wranglers return
After missing 2020, the Snohomish County Litter Wranglers cleaned more than 800 miles of Snohomish County roads during the 2021 season.
Snohomish County Public Works maintains more than 1,600 road miles throughout the unincorporated areas of the county. The wranglers collect and bag roadside litter for the road maintenance crews to pick up. This enables road maintenance to stay focused on maintaining and repairing vital infrastructure, saving time and money, county officials said.
In total, the crew cleaned more than 800 road miles and collected nearly 6,000 bags of trash from April to October. Overall, the program has collected more than 23,000 bags of litter from county roadways during four seasons. The program is scheduled to return in spring. For more, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/litter
Make More Happen Awards local Rotary Foundation
The Stanwood Camano Rotary Foundation was awarded $10,000 from the WAFD Insurance Group.
Local Rotary officials said they will use the money to buy 700 books and 500 winter jackets for children in the Stanwood-Camano community as well as help to fund their international service trips.
Han Eskelsen, Northwest regional manager of WAFD Insurance Group and president of the Stanwood Camano Rotary, originally received a $5,000 donation through with Liberty Mutual's and Safeco Insurance's 2021 Make More Happen awards. Then, WAFD Insurance Group raised $5,000 more through a social media campaign.
Snohomish County to electrify fleet
Snohomish County’s Facilities and Fleet Division will replace 96 gas-powered county vehicles with electric vehicles when it comes time for replacement over the next several years. Snohomish County is among the first counties in Washington to adopt a fleet electrification policy.
Road closure on Camano
Camano Sunrise Community Association announced it will close its roads to the public, starting at 9 a.m. Nov.13 and 14 to maintain its private road status.
People
Stanwood senior earns scholarship
Stanwood High School senior Emma Floyd is a recipient of a $5,000 Dave Henderson Scholarship. Seattle Mariners play-by-play announcer Rick Rizzs presented the scholarship to Floyd on Oct. 27 at Stanwood High. Floyd plans to study physical therapy at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon.
Pets
Energetic and loving
Zeke will charm you with his crooked grin and enthusiasm. He is 1-year-old and still needs more training. Zeke is a shepherd/boxer mix and already neutered. With all his energy, a cat-free home is recommended. Zeke would thrive as an only dog or along with a large confident dog to mentor him. Zeke is at the NOAH center: 360-629-7055
Elderly dog seeks lap
Buster is a sweet, loving senior dog. He would like to be a lap dog in a home where he can spend his remaining days. He is easy to get along with and does well with both cats and like-sized dogs. He is at CASA: 360-387-1902
Public Meetings
- Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. In-person attendance will follow current COVID safety protocols in the administrative building, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom information: stanwood.wednet.edu
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Monday Nov. 22, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
