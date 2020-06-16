Judges OK recall petitions against Snohomish County sheriff
Last week, a San Juan County judge ruled that a recall petition against Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney can move forward. Four Snohomish County attorneys had filed this petition, arguing Fortney violated his oath of office when he announced on Facebook in April that he would not enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
Last month, a Cowlitz County judge allowed a recall petition from Lori Shavlik of Monroe to move forward. That petition claims the sheriff “used his position as an elected official to encourage citizens to defy the law.”
After the first recall was allowed to proceed, Fortney posted on Facebook: “I stand by my statement that the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is not going to arrest people for a gross misdemeanor when they pray, go to church or express their views under the First Amendment.”
Unless an appeal is filed, the recall efforts have six months to gather about 45,000 signatures to be placed on the ballot.
Camano Fire crews rescue man after inflatable canoe sinks
Camano Fire and Rescue crews rescued a man from Port Susan Bay when his inflatable canoe sank Sunday night.
Residents on shore called 911 at about 9:45 p.m. after hearing the man’s calls for help near the Cavalero boat launch and County Club neighborhood, Camano Fire spokeswoman Bronlea Mishler said.
The man and his dog were seen sinking in an inflatable canoe. After it sank, the man grabbed a log, Mishler said. He was not wearing a life vest.
Camano Fire crews responded with their rescue boat and took the man to shore about 20 minutes after the initial call, Mishler said. The man declined aid, and the dog did not survive, she said.
“This was another reminder to always wear your life vest whenever you’re on the water,” she said.
---------
Group submits petition to repeal sex education law
A group seeking to repeal Washington’s new sex education law turned in petitions last week in the hopes of allowing voters to decide its fate.
“Parents for Safe Schools” said they gathered more than 266,000 signatures. About 130,000 verified signatures are required to qualify for the ballot.
Referendum 90 would repeal Senate Bill 5395, which was signed into law in March and requires every public school in the state to provide “comprehensive sexual health education” to each student by the 2022-23 school year.
Supporters say the law establishes age-appropriate guidelines for teaching the content. Others are concerned about the content and whether it will be age-appropriate.
Stanwood-Camano schools to continue meal distribution in summer
The School District and the Stanwood Camano Food Bank will continue to provide meals for children up to age 18 throughout the summer. The children must be present, and meals will be delivered to cars or walkers may pick up a meal at the door.
Starting July 2, the School District Food Program will offer three free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and four meals on Thursdays at Twin City Elementary (26211 72nd Ave. NW Stanwood), Stanwood Middle School (9405 271st St. NW, Stanwood), Cedarhome Elementary (27911 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood) and Elger Bay Elementary (1810 Elger Bay Road, Camano Island). Summer distribution runs through August.
The current weekday meal distribution schedule continues through June.
Church donates 120,000 pounds of food to local food banks
Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition received 40,000 pounds of food staples from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints last week. The coalition will distribute the food among the more than 20 partner agencies to assist those dealing with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, 40,000 pounds of food were delivered to the Skagit County and Whatcom County food banks. The deliveries came from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ central Bishop’s Storehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Adult scholarship cycle open
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation has several scholarships available for adult students seeking advanced education or needing additional training or education to compete in today’s workforce.
Eligible applicants must reside within Stanwood-Camano School District boundaries or be former graduates of either Stanwood High or Lincoln Hill High and have financial need. In addition to these general requirements, each scholarship listed has its own requirements.
Scholarships are available for the following areas of study: visual arts, caregiving, nursing/medicine, single parents pursuing additional training and general studies.
Information: s-caf.org or call 360-770-5842
Small business grants available
The Stanwood SOARING Small Business Grant Program is accepting applications until June 23. The grant program is funded through the Federal 2020 CARES Act and Coronavirus Relief Fund for small businesses.
Stanwood will receive $210,600 from the CARES Act. Stanwood’s grant program may distribute up to $170,600. Eligible applicants have an equal opportunity to receive a grant of up to $10,000.
Find details atstanwoodwa.org/479/Stanwood-SOARING-Grant-Program.
Snohomish County offers small business relief grants
Snohomish County is taking applications now for a second round of the Small Business Relief, Recovery, and Resiliency (R3) Grant Program funded by CARES Act. This program is to help businesses impacted by the pandemic. Applicants can visit workforcesnohomish.org for details and application materials.
Grants up to $25,000 will be awarded to qualifying businesses within five weeks of application. To be eligible, businesses must be licensed and physically located in Snohomish County with 20 or fewer employees. Priority will be given to dining, retail, hospitality, arts and entertainment and service sectors. Minority, women and veteran owned businesses are encouraged to apply.
Snohomish County creates digital alliance with Microsoft
On June 8, Snohomish County became the first county in Washington to execute a Digital Alliance with Microsoft. The public/private partnership’s goal is to advance technology improvements and skills building through a number of initiatives, including expanding rural broadband, targeting workforce skills development and modernizing IT and data infrastructure.
“We know that jobs in the Puget Sound region depend on access to broadband and training in high tech skills,” Snohomish County Executive Deve Somers said. “I know that joining forces with Microsoft will give our county the best possible partner to advance our workforce development programs and provide our students with opportunities for hands-on experience. Snohomish County will continue to be leaders in innovation.”
State Parks partners with outdoor gear rental company
Washington State Parks is partnering with Arrive Outdoors, an outdoor travel company that provides equipment for hiking, backpacking, camping, winter recreation and other outdoor activities.
Arrive Outdoors offers high-quality, sturdy equipment for rent — either a la carte items or complete sets. A two-person tent rents for as low as $4 per day. Camping sets that include a tent, sleeping pad and bag rent for $8 per day. People reserve gear from the Arrive Outdoors website, and it is shipped to their home for free.
Information: arriveoutdoors.com/pages/parks
June's low tides reveal moon snail egg casings
Low tides this month revealed an abundance of moon snails, which are native to area shorelines.
Beachcombers have found moon snail shells, prized for their intricate swirl. Moon snails eat clams by drilling a hole with their tongue into the clam shell and secreting enzymes. It takes about four days for the snail to drill into one clam shell and extract it. Snails are not a threat to the abundance of clams found here. Moon snails spend the winter in deeper water then move toward shore in summer to breed and lay eggs. It is illegal to remove or harm moon snails or their eggs.
Sound Water Stewards of Island County have released an educational video about moon snails, which can be viewed at vimeo.com/426010532.
New resources provide COVID-19 information
People with loved ones in a Department of Social and Health Services facility now can call 211 to learn what is happening at facilities around the state.
The call center also fields general COVID-19 questions and will also have updated visitation restrictions and recommended guidelines. When necessary, operators can connect callers with facilities to gather additional information. The call center number is 888-856-5691.
Smith restoration project wins award
Snohomish County’s Smith Island Estuary Restoration project was recently named a 2020 Project of the Year by the American Public Works Association. The project is the culmination of more than 20 years of collaboration and engineering achievement, earning the county its first national APWA award in the environmental category.
The project re-established historic tidal marsh conditions to 378 acres of the Snohomish River estuary near Interstate 5, which adds capacity to support up to 250,000 juvenile salmon reared annually. Smith Island is the second-largest estuary restoration project in the Puget Sound. The project has contributed more than 30 percent of the Snohomish estuary acreage restoration target established in the federally adopted Chinook salmon recovery plan for the Snohomish Basin.
Meetings
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet online today. The regular board meeting starts at 1 p.m. on the Zoom platform. Information at stanwood.wednet.edu.
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Planning Commission will hold its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 22. Stanwood City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25. The meetings are online and open to the public. See stanwoodwa.org for details.
Island County Commissioners
Island County commissioners meet regularly on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos of the meetings can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/Commissioners.
Camano Democrats
Camano Island Democrats will hold a monthly meeting online, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Featured speakers are Representative Dave Paul, Island County Commissioner Janet St Clair as well as Melanie Bacon, commissioner candidate and Savannah Steele, a field director of Washington State Democrats. Contact camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com for a link to the meeting.
Camano Island Town Hall
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair hosts a District 3 Town Hall online at noon Thursday, June 25. Topics include coronavirus updates with reopening and Safe Start/Phase 3 and small business grant funds and human services recovery. Also to be discussed are broadband feasibility and aircraft sound studies plus an economic forecast. To join the virtual meeting on Zoom, follow the link or call the phone number at facebook.com/events/1600758813418113.
People
Anniversary
Ted and Jean Oien of Stanwood recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.
.
Dean’s List
Jonathan Andrew Gibula, of Camano Island, earned Dean’s List honors at Central Methodist University for spring semester.
Honor Role
Amber Boyd, of Camano Island, Saylor Anderson, of Stanwood, and Henry Johnson, of Stanwood, achieved Provost’s Honor Roll status for the spring semester at Whitworth University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.