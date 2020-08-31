Meet local GOP candidates
Local Republican candidates for office are holding an outdoor event to have conversations with residents from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at 95 E. Cross Island Road.
Candidates in attendance will be Jill Johnson, Tim Hazelo, Dan Evans, Bill Bruch, Ron Muzzall, Damian Greene and Greg Gilday. Dinner and drinks provided. RSVP at 360-965-9033 or stanwoodtpusa@gmail.com.
Unemployment down in SnoCo, up in IslCo
In July, Snohomish County's jobless rate fell to 8.8%, down from 10.2% in June but still well above the 3.3% a year ago. In Island County, the unemployment rate hit 10.3% in July, up from 9% in June and above the 4.2% in July 2019.
From Aug. 16-22, there were 18,389 initial regular unemployment claims in Washington, down 16.2% from the prior week. In total, there were 568,881 total jobless claims, down 4.8% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 288% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to Employment Security.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 2,617 to 2,083, down 20% from the prior week.
Skagit Valley College offering workforce programs
Skagit Valley College is offering many new options for fall quarter taught by trained, experienced online instructors. Classes will be mostly online, with some face-to-face opportunities. Classes start Tuesday, Sept. 22, and registration is open now. Information: skagit.edu/fall-2020.
Crab season ends Labor Day
The Puget Sound Dungeness crab season will close in local waters Sept. 7.
Summer crabbing season in marine areas 8-1 and 8-2 around Stanwood and Camano Island, and most other areas, is open Thursday through Monday. The daily limit throughout Puget Sound is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6 1/4 inches. People may catch six red rock crab of either sex per day that measure at least 5 inches across.
Census Bureau continues to count area residents
About 25% of Snohomish County residents have yet to return their census forms. People can still respond online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker.
For those who don't return the form, the Census Bureau will follow up first by phone, email and mailing additional paper questionnaires before attempting to contact nonresponding households in person. Census workers will follow CDC and local public health guidelines when they visit.
“We are taking steps and adapting our operations to make sure everyone is counted, while keeping everyone safe,” Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham said. “Our commitment to a complete and accurate 2020 Census is absolute. In this challenging environment, we are deploying these tactics to make sure we reach every household in every community. If you haven't responded, the time to respond is now! Responding to the 2020 Census online, on paper, by phone, or in person with a census taker, helps secure vital resources for your community."
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council next meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. The meeting is open to the public. Visit stanwoodwa.org.
The Stanwood City Planning Commission has a vacant seat. The commissioners study city issues and make recommendations to the council. The term ends December 2022. To apply, go to stanwoodwa.org/322/Planning-Commission and review rules of procedure and bylaw and then submit an application by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31. Call 360-629-2181 with questions.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 1. via Zoom. Information at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Little League annual meeting
The Stanwood Camano Little League will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, Sept. 19, via Zoom to elect members for the Board of Directors and fill volunteer positions. Information and Zoom link: board@stanwoodcamanoll.org
Pets
Meet Cora at CASA
Cora is a one-year-old American bulldog mix who loves people. She's energetic and will need a home with a large yard and high, secure fence. She would be best suited with an active owner in a home without children under 12. Cora is deaf and will need someone who is patient and willing to take the time to train her. Cora was a bit intimidating to cats at the shelter, so she may do best in home with no cats or brave cats that will teach this young pup manners. It is unknown how she is with other dogs.
Call CASA at 360-387-1902 to schedule an appointment.
Welcome to the discussion.
