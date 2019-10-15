City, commissions to meet
The public can attend meetings, learn about government and meet council and commission members as they make local decisions. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
• Stanwood City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood.
• Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Pl. NW, Stanwood.
Island County commissioners meet
Island County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Coupeville, with a videoconferencing link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive. A public comment period is scheduled the first four Tuesdays each month. See islandcountywa.gov or call 360-387-3443 to inquire. Videos of meetings can be found through the Island County Commissioners webpage.
Civic Campus open house
The city will host a Stanwood Civic Campus Open House from 5-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Stanwood City Hall, 10220 270th St. NW.
A new city hall and police station will be built in this civic center being planned on recently purchased property — 1.25 acres across 72nd Avenue from Stanwood High School and south of Church Creek Park.
Residents will be able to view early conceptual ideas regarding the site layout and potential site elements. This is an opportunity for residents to comment on plans at this early stage.
The Civic Campus design team and city staff will be on hand to discuss the project and answer questions.
Help Stanwood plan for the future
Stanwood Planning Commission invites the public to an interactive Planning Café Monday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 2667th Street NW, Stanwood.
On the menu at this round table event are discussions of future land uses, zoning, density, and housing types to help city staff prepare for the 2023 Comprehensive Plan Update.
The city invites the public to the table to discuss how to accommodate the population and employment numbers forecasted for 2050. Café roundtable discussions will cover topics related to zoning, density, and housing types throughout the city. Participants will help identify areas for growth and discuss options for infill housing types through a series of interactive activities.
The city is looking forward to citizen involvement that will help shape the future of Stanwood.
Town Hall meeting set for Oct. 24
Thursday, Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m. at Camano Island Multi-Purpose Center, 141 East Camano Drive. Commissioner Janet St. Clair will host a Town Hall meeting to share Camano Housing Workgroup’s progress in identifying priorities, challenges and solutions for affordable housing on Camano Island. Q&A follows.
Opening on Board of Equalization
Island County Board of Commissioners are accepting applications until Thursday, Oct. 31, 4:30 p.m. for the Board of Equalization, which renders decisions on taxpayer petitions for property tax equalization. Members are paid $100 per day for meetings held at the Courthouse in Coupeville and occasionally on Camano. Applicants should send a letter of interest and qualifications to Pam Dill, at pamd@co.island.wa.us; by fax 360-679-7381 or PO Box 5000, Coupeville WA 98239. To inquire, contact Don Mason, 360-679-7379 or donma@co.island.wa.us.
Camano Democrats meet on Oct. 17
Camano Island Democrats meet Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at Vista Madrona Fire Station,
273 NW Camano Drive. Guest speaker is Natalie Hagglund, school board candidate. All are welcome. For details, visit camanoislanddemocrats.com
GOP women meet on Oct. 22
Camano Island Women’s Republican Club meets Tuesday, Oct. 22 at noon at the Lost Lake Clubhouse, 1469 Lake Drive, Camano Island. State Treasurer Duane Davidson will speak speaking of party, campaign funding issues. All are welcome. Lunch is optional at $5.
Officials urge flu vaccine shots
It’s time to get vaccinated for the flu, even if you’re healthy says Dr. John Lynch, medical director of infection control at Harborview Medical Center.
“The more people who get vaccinated, the more of a shield there is against the virus from getting into the community,” he said. “The severity and length of any flu season are unpredictable. However, the 2019 flu has already gone through Australia, and it saw the highest incidence of the virus ever.”
The Department of Health says the state provides all recommended vaccines – including flu vaccine – at no cost for kids through age 18. These vaccinations are available at health care providers across the state. Providers may charge an office visit or administration fee, however a family who can’t afford the fee can request the fee be waived.
For help finding a health care provider or flu vaccine location, or to learn more about flu, visit KnockOutFlu.org.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.