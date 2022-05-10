Veterans’ remembrance planned in Stanwood
The annual commemoration of Memorial Day by Stanwood American Legion Post 92 will be at 11 a.m. May 30 at Anderson Cemetery. The event honors Americans who died in uniform from this area.
Post Chaplain John Swanson will provide an opening prayer. Post Commander Chuck Seaburg will open the program and explain the Post’s plans for Wreaths Across America to lay wreaths on the graves of every veteran in Anderson Cemetery on Dec. 17.
The Stanwood High School band, led by Andrew Brodin, along with musician Ed Pearson, will provide patriotic music, including the anthems of all the services. Local historian Richard Hanks will talk briefly about the origins of the holiday. The ceremony will include posting of the colors of all branches of the Armed Forces, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
Stanwood starts discussion on 'Twin City Mile Project'
The city of Stanwood is initiating the Twin City Mile Project, which will invest in the downtown business district through five unifying concepts:
- Create pedestrian-friendly streets
- Engage storefronts with walkable sidewalks
- Encourage use of streets for community festivals
- Create usable urban park spaces
- Promote the concept of buying local
The project will focus on connecting Stanwood’s two historical downtown developed cores. Project elements include constructing gateways, reconfiguring travel lanes and parking, building wider sidewalks and plaza areas, building park areas and installing street trees, art and other curb-appeal amenities.
City officials are asking residents to take an online survey at stanwoodtwincitymile.com that will help guide how the city moves forward with the project.
North County Fire & EMS reaches milestone
The North County Regional Fire Authority, headquartered in Stanwood, celebrated a strategic milestone May 9 at a ceremony in its newest station on Airport Boulevard in Arlington when they placed a 24/7 operational battalion chief position in service.
Three newly promoted battalion chiefs — representing all three shifts — will provide around-the-clock operations at the six manned fire stations. These positions were part of the overall annexation plan when the city of Arlington Fire Department merged with NCRFA last August. NCRFA also celebrated the promotions of two of its personnel to the rank of captain, as well as the successful completion of the Snohomish County Fire Training Academy for its six most recently hired firefighters.
“The administrative staff, IAFF Local 3438 and all personnel have done an amazing job with all that had to be done to make this happen,” said NCRFA Fire Chief John Cermak, who also thanked the city councils of Arlington and Stanwood. “You have not lost your local fire department; you have gained the benefits of economy of scale and efficiencies."
Stanwood-Camano school levy officially fails
The Stanwood-Camano schools' Facilities and Technology levy officially failed with only 47.5% votes in favor, short of the simple majority required to pass, according to election results certified by Snohomish and Island counties on May 6. The four-year levy had received 5,937 opposing votes and 5,365 yes votes in combined ballot tallies from people in the School District boundaries, which includes both counties.
Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh has said the district will begin meeting with staff and citizen committee to discuss where to make spending cuts and adjustments. The district was seeking the levy to replace an expiring four-year levy that would have collected about $10.3 million over four years at a tax rate of about 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, or $27 per $100,000 of a home's assessed value.
The district ran the same levy in February, but 51.6% of voters rejected the measure. It was the first levy voted down in the district since 2001. By state law, the levy cannot be put on the ballot again until 2023.
Snohomish County Council adopts 'missing middle' housing ordinance
Last week, the Snohomish County Council passed an ordinance it hopes will encourage the production of more “missing middle” housing. The ordinance, introduced by councilmember Nate Nehring, refers to townhomes and other housing that is denser than traditional single-family developments but less dense than mid-rise apartments. Townhome-style housing can be an option for first-time homebuyers looking to enter homeownership when other options are less attainable.
The changes adopted in the ordinance encourage the preservation of existing homes in new developments, increase density bonuses for Planned Residential Developments, increase permitted building heights, make changes to setback regulations and makes townhomes a permitted use in R-7200 zones.
“Housing affordability is one of the most pressing issues in our communities and region,” Nehring said. “These changes will help increase the housing supply and provide more diverse housing options, especially for individuals and families looking to own their first home.”
School board OKs bus purchases, accepts donations
On May 3, the Stanwood-Camano School Board approved the purchase of four 78-passenger school buses. Each $150,000 bus will be paid for using money in the Transportation Vehicle Fund. The cost of the buses are set through a statewide bidding process.
Four older buses will be surplused as part of the transaction to lower the cost.
At the meeting, the board also accepted a $10,000 donation from the Stanwood Elementary PTO to support teacher training and to provide supplemental materials for the PAXIS Good Behavior Program. This donation was made possible by a grant through the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians. There was also a $300 donation from the American Heart Association for general supplies for Twin City Elementary.
Camp Invention coming to Stanwood Middle School
Camp Invention, a national nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Stanwood Middle School the week of July 11.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning though hands-on activities such as robotics.
All local programs are facilitated and taught by educators who reside and teach in the community. For more, visit invent.org/camp.
Stanwood Clean Sweep postponed
The city of Stanwood and Waste Management announced last week they are postponing the Clean Sweep drop-off event scheduled for Saturday, May 14, due to capacity issues at two Snohomish County transfer stations.
County officials said equipment and staff shortages have slowed the facilities’ ability to accept and reload waste to be transported for disposal. Waste Management and Stanwood have not identified a new date for the event.
Second backyard flock tests positive for bird flu in Washington
The state Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed the state’s second detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza — also known as bird flu — in a non-commercial backyard flock in Spokane County. The affected flock is a mix of about 75 geese, chickens, ducks and guinea fowl.
The presence of H5N1 avian influenza virus in the flock was detected by WSU Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory on May 7. This is the second detection of the virus in Washington this year, the first being confirmed on May 5 in Pacific County also in a backyard flock. There are no detections in commercial poultry in the state.
There is no immediate public health concern due to the avian influenza virus detected, officials said. Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat. Reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from this disease. Bird owners can bring their flocks inside and undercover to protect them from wild waterfowl.
WSDA is advising commercial poultry farmers and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Deaths or illness among domestic birds should be reported to the WSDA Avian Health Program at 1-800-606-3056. For wild birds, use the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online reporting tool. For more, visit agr.wa.gov/birdflu.
People
Josephine Caring Community elects new board members
Josephine Caring Community recently welcomed two new members to its board of directors: Kimberly Geariety and Paul Shoup.
Geariety served previously on the Josephine Board of Directors from 2009 to 2017, three years of which were as chairperson. She has also served on numerous other nonprofit boards.
Shoup, an ordained Evangelical Lutheran Church in America pastor, started the Pastoral Counseling Program for Lutheran Social Services and is a founder of the Pastoral Therapists for Lutheran Counseling Network.
They join Tom Lucas, Dave Hayes, Dr. Arnold Ronning, Lowell Larsen, Michael Larsen, John Leque, Candyce Sylling, Michael Hughes and Jim Karstetter on the board.
SHS students win awards at state FBLA event
Stanwood High School Future Business Leaders of America earned several awards at a state event in Spokane.
Chloe Corbett, Stanwood FBLA chapter president, was named an outstanding member and placed in all four of her events along with Lane Ovenell. Stanwood High teacher George Colby has served as the Stanwood FBLA adviser for the past 28 years.
Students who earned first through fourth place are automatically eligible to compete at FBLA Nationals in Chicago at the end of June. They include: Lane Ovenell, Quinn Ferguson, Mason Ferguson (first place, Banking & Financial Systems); Brooklyn Scanzon, Mason Ferguson, Lane Ovenell (first place, Hospitality & Event Management); Chloe Corbett (second place, Advertising); Chloe Corbett (second place, Introduction to FBLA); Chloe Corbett (third place, Organizational Leadership); Mason Ferguson (third place, Accounting II); Andrew Norton (third place, Job Interview); and Charlotte Moore (fourth place, Intro to Business Communication).
Pets
Meet Twinkle Toes
Twinkle Toes is a 5-year-old Australian cattle dog mix looking for his forever home. He can be a little shy at first meeting, but once he warms up, he is a sweet boy who enjoys people. He is curious and loves to explore with his big nose and go on walks. He does well with dog-savvy cats and prefers female dog companions. Inquire about Twinkle Toes at CASA, 198 Can Ku Rd, Camano Island. camanoanimalshelter.org
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council meets in-person at 7 p.m. May 12 for a regular meeting in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodwa.org
The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets at 2 p.m. May 9 at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
