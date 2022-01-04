Minimum wage, overtime changes take effect
The state’s minimum wage increased to $14.49 per hour on Jan. 1, up from $13.69. It’s based on a 5.83% increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics attributed the increase to more expensive gas, housing, household furnishings and food.
The state minimum wage applies to workers age 16 and older. Under state law, employers may pay 85% of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2022, the wage for that younger age group will be $12.32 per hour.
The minimum salary an employee must earn to be considered overtime-exempt also increased Jan. 1. This covers “white collar” positions held by executive, administrative, and professional workers. Salaried employees must earn at least a minimum salary of $1,014.30 a week ($52,743.60 a year). That rate is 1.75 times the minimum wage.
School Board hosting 3 public events
The Stanwood Camano School Board is hosting three "Virtual Coffee" events this month to provide opportunities for the public to "engage in conversation with members of the board, receive district updates and ask questions," according to a news release. The virtual events are:
- 9-10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10 with board directors Ken Christoferson and Al Schreiber
- 1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 with board directors Natalie Hagglund and Charlotte Murry
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 11 with board directors Miranda Evans and Ken Christoferson
Visit stanwood.wednet.edu
Highway 20 repair work resumes
The state Department of Transportation resumed emergency road work Monday in Skagit County that is needed because of the November flooding.
Four sections of Highway 20 were damaged along a 14-mile stretch between mileposts 101 to 115. The damaged area starts about three miles east of the junction of Highway 20 and Highway 530 in Rockport.
Drivers should expect single-lane closures.
Area part of E. coli outbreak linked to salads
The state Department of Health confirmed Dec. 30 that Washington is part of an E. coli outbreak affecting six states. The seven cases of E. coli O157:H7 found so far in Washington are likely linked to Simple Truth Organic Power Greens purchased at QFC and Fred Meyer stores.
Infections were also traced to Oregon, California, Ohio, Mississippi, and Alaska. The local cases were found in King, Snohomish, Whatcom, Pierce, Thurston, Mason and Skagit counties. One individual from each county became ill in late November and early December. Two were hospitalized, and one person developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.
People usually become sick from E. coli 2-8 days (average of 3-4 days) after exposure. Those who have eaten the product and feel ill should consult their health care provider. Symptoms often include diarrhea and abdominal cramps, and most people recover within a week.
Public meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. In-person attendance will follow COVID safety protocols in the administrative building, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood City Council will meet Thursday, Jan. 13 via Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.