Pets
Say hi to Triscuit at NOAH
Triscuit is a shy but playful older female domestic/longhair mix kitty looking for her forever home. She loves to cuddle and would make an excellent companion to anyone interested in a loyal feline friend. Appointments: 360-629-7055
State-of-the art trains coming to Washington
Amtrak is investing $7.3 billion to manufacture a new fleet of 83 multi-powered modern trains that will operate a variety of routes, including the Amtrak Cascades. The new fleet will offer modern rail amenities that better serve Amtrak customers.
“We look forward to the delivery of the new trains for Amtrak Cascades service. They will enhance the passenger experience on one of the most beautiful train routes in the country,” said Ron Pate, state Department of Transportation director of rail, freight and ports. “Since our trains will be the first off the assembly line, it’s exciting they’ll be unveiled in the Pacific Northwest.”
The trains feature more comfortable seating, individual power outlets and USB ports, onboard Wi-Fi, enhanced lighting, panoramic windows, larger vestibules, contemporary food service with self-service options, as well as state-of-the-art customer trip information, digital seat reservation system and navigation display systems.
Heat-related deaths climb
As the result of the recent extreme heat wave, the Department of Health has identified a total of 78 likely heat-related deaths in Washington.
In comparison, there were seven heat-related deaths in Washington from mid-June to the end of August 2020. From 2015 to 2020, there were a total of 39 deaths during warmer months, May through September.
Extreme heat events are predicted to occur more often and last longer due to the changing climate.
WSP seeks non-law enforcement community representatives
Washington State Patrol is looking for community representatives in each county to assist in independent investigations of police deadly force incidents. These investigations will be conducted completely independent of the involved agency.
The goal is to increase accountability and trust between law enforcement and the community. The independent investigative team will consist of qualified and certified peace officer investigators and at least two non-law enforcement community representatives.
The representatives should have credibility with and ties to the communities affected by the incident investigated. Representatives selected will participate directly in vetting, interviewing and/or selection of IIT certified law enforcement investigators, media communications and use of involved agency equipment.
Information: wsp.wa.gov
Traffic reduced on Pilchuck Creek Bridge
To lessen the impact on roads of heavy truckloads and other oversized vehicles, Snohomish County Public Works will reduce traffic to one lane and add new weight restrictions on Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626. The bridge is just north of 236th Street NE on Pacific Highway, about 2.5 miles northeast of Silvana and 8 miles southeast of Stanwood.
Construction on the single lane modification is scheduled to begin in mid-July and take one day. During this time, the bridge will remain open, but drivers may experience delays up to 15 minutes. Drivers are encouraged to use Interstate 5 as a convenient detour. Once the construction of the single lane is complete, only minimal delays are expected during peak travel periods.
Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/5837
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Fire & Rescue
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meetings scheduled for July 12 and 26 have been canceled. The board instead will hold a single meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 19 at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
School Board Candidate Webinar
Candidate Community Panel Webinar
Hear candidates for the Stanwood Camano School board in an online forum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. Zoom Link: us06web.zoom.us/j/87874935955.
Island County Planning Commission
Island County Planning Commission meets at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 26.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 with in-person attendance following current COVID safety protocols at the Administration office, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and on Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
