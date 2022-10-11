Highway 532 to close in Stanwood at night for work
Traffic on Highway 532 in Stanwood will need to detour around a drain pipe installation project near Jimmy's Pizza & Pasta and Coastal Community Bank.
The road will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Sunday, Oct. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 30, according to Stanwood officials.
State ferries move to fall schedule; youths ride free
The Washington State Ferries system switched Oct. 1 to its fall schedule. Ferries will not reopen the route to Sidney, B.C., until next summer at the earliest, according to WSDOT. While prices for ferry rides returned to non-peak rates, those rates also included a 2.5% increase set by the Washington State Transportation Commission.
Another change is that riders up to age 18 can now board for free, including those that come and go in Anacortes. Youth passengers, whether they are in a car or walk on to the ferries, are no longer required to pay for their ticket, thanks to a new state policy. Anyone driving a vehicle must still pay, according to the Washington State Ferries website. Tickets are still required for youths and may be obtained from the terminal employee at the ticket booth for walk-on riders. Anyone with children in their car can stop by a toll booth on the way into the vessel to check in with staff. Information on fares and schedules: wsdot.wa.gov/travel/washington-state-ferries
Mount Vernon theater wins award
The Historic Lincoln Theater has been selected to receive the Governor’s Heritage Award in the category of “Heritage Organization.”
The nomination was reviewed by a panel of arts professionals and approved by Gov. Jay Inslee, naming the Lincoln Theater as a “cultural cornerstone of historic downtown Mount Vernon and a central performing arts venue for the entire region,” according to the Theater Foundation news release.
Snohomish PUD releases new app
Snohomish PUD recently launched an app aimed to help customers access payment tools, bills and usage information. According to the utility, customers will be able to use biometric authentication such as Face ID or their fingerprint to access their account on their mobile device. Using the app, they can schedule a payment, enroll in autopay and view their billing and usage history back to 2017.
Customers can also sign up for text and email bill alerts and push notifications for new bills, due date reminders and when a payment is applied. The new MySnoPUD app is free and available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Learn more at the PUD's next Power Talks presentation on Oct. 6 by signing up at: snopud.com/powertalks
WSDOT grant applications open to local governments
WSDOT is accepting applications from state, local and tribal governments for grant money to help remove and repair fish barrier culverts as part of a national restoration program. About $1 billion is available over the next five years, including $196 million next year.
The money is aimed to help remove fish migration barriers, which are a major cause of declining populations of fish that live primarily in the ocean but return to freshwater streams to spawn. Across the state, many culverts block these fish from accessing habitat, spawning grounds and food sources, according to wildlife officials. Snohomish County has identified 536 county-owned fish barrier culverts as part of its Fish Passage Culvert Program. In the Skagit River Basin, culverts represent more than 70% of known fish passage barriers.
The National Culvert Removal, Replacement and Restoration Program helps communities remove and repair culverts found under roads that can prevent fish passage and are especially problematic. The initiative will also help the State of Washington, which is required by federal court order to replace enough culverts to open 90% of blocked salmon habitat by 2030, meet its treaty obligations to tribes. The grant application deadline is Feb. 6. Information: fhwa.dot.gov
Student Mock Election is underway
Open now through the Nov. 8 General Election, the Secretary of State is calling on students and teachers across Washington to participate in the 2022 Student Mock Election. The nonpartisan educational initiative is open to all K-12 students and teaches how elections work and how to become an informed voter. The lessons meet state and Common Core standards and satisfy the civics coursework required for graduation, according to the Secretary of State office. Classroom-based assessments are included with each lesson.
“The Student Mock Election is an interactive, educational program that helps students learn more about our elections and enables them to become more informed and involved citizens,” Assistant Secretary of State Trova O’Heffernan said in a news release. “Teachers have access to several unique resources and tools to help teach young people how to make civic engagement a lifelong habit.”
Information: sos.wa.gov
People
SnoCo replaces retiring court commissioner
The Snohomish County Superior Court announced the appointment of Melissa J. Rogers as Snohomish County Superior Court Commissioner to replace Patricia J. Nelson, who is retiring Dec. 31. Rogers served the past four years as a Commissioner Pro Tem for Snohomish County Superior Court and six years with King County Superior Court. Rogers will start Jan. 3.
Snohomish County fills court position
The Superior Court Bench appointed Ian M. Johnson as Snohomish County Superior court commissioner. Johnson served as judge pro-tempore for Snohomish County Superior Court and law clerk for Gerald Knight. Johnson will fill the new 6th commissioner position. He started Sept. 6.
Community Transit names new CFO
Veteran King County finance leader, Eunjoo Greenhouse has been named Community Transit's new chief financial officer. Greenhouse will lead the Finance and Administration department, which includes the finance, accounting, procurement and parts, and general administration divisions. She starts Oct. 24.
Snohomish County Council member joins Transit Board
Snohomish County Council Member Strom Peterson joined the Community Transit Board of Directors, replacing Stephanie Wright. Peterson represents Snohomish County District 3.
“I’m pleased to join the Community Transit board and represent the people of Snohomish County during this unprecedented time of growth,” said Strom Peterson. “As a long-time resident and former business owner, I appreciated the importance of a strong transit network to meet the needs of our changing community.”
Government Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m.Tuesday, Oct 18. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
