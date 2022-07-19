Snohomish Health District confirms monkeypox case
While monkeypox remains a generally low risk in Washington, the first known case was confirmed in Snohomish County on July 8. At least 15 other confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox have been identified in Washington.
Monkeypox is a virus that spreads through close physical contact. Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash that can appear anywhere on the body, as well as flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes. People typically recover in two to four weeks, and most cases do not require hospitalization. However, the disease can be serious, particularly for those who are immunocompromised, children, people with a history of eczema or people who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
Local groups highlight trails less traveled
Camano and Whidbey Islands Tourism, in partnership with Sound Water Stewards, Island County Public Works, Whidbey Camano Land Trust and other local partners, have launched a new publication suggesting alternatives to popular, well-loved trails. The publication is sized to take on the go and details 24 trails along wooded hideaways, pastoral vistas and rugged beaches.
“Many of the popular recreation areas on the islands are being over-loved, impacting the trails, beaches and the user experience,” said Ryan Elting, executive director of the Whidbey Camano Land Trust. “This book gives you some great alternatives to explore somewhere new."
"Field Guide, 24 Trails off the Beaten Path," is available at visitor centers throughout Camano and Whidbey islands.
Local host families needed for exchange students
Greenheart Exchange is looking for a family in the Stanwood Camano School District to host an exchange student next year. The students have good to excellent English, medical insurance and their own spending money. They come from over 60 countries. A family can be a couple with or without children of any age, a single parent, empty nesters or a single person. The family is expected to provide three meals a day, a bed and occasional transportation.
The students are eager to join a family and go to school here. The deadline for placing many students is July 31. Information: Charla at 360-659-3603 or email the2ms@earthlink.net or visit hostwithgreenheart.org
Primary ballots mailed to local voters
A voters’ pamphlet will be mailed this week to every household from Snohomish County Elections. Eligible voters should receive a ballot no later than Wednesday. The August primary narrows the field of candidates in the November general election. The primary includes races for U.S. Senate and Congressional offices, the secretary of state, state Legislature, and county offices like prosecuting attorney and PUD commissioner. There are several fire district ballot measures, as well.
For the first time, 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the Nov. 8 general election can participate in the August primary. Their ballots will be limited to primary races and will not contain local ballot measures or races for precinct committee officers. Voters can register or update an existing registration online or by mail through Monday, July 25. After that, voters can continue to register or make updates and vote in person until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Auditor’s Office or at an accessible voting site during specific hours.
Community Transit seeks input
Snohomish County's Community Transit is seeking public comment on its six-year Transit Development Plan.
The agency’s draft plan outlines its goals to offer frequent service to new regional light rail connections, expand service within the county and pilot new transit options. It also outlines efforts to expand transit services to better serve communities, while also planning for a longer-term transition to zero-emission vehicles and infrastructure, according to the agency. The TDP is a state-mandated report that forecasts revenue and service levels for the next six years and is updated annually. The draft is available to review online at: communitytransit.org/TDP Public comment is due by Aug. 4.
Governor declares July 23-29 Paddle Safe Week
Paddle Safe Week is a statewide effort to create a culture of safety around paddle sports, state officials said.
“Paddle Safe Week is a great opportunity to help reduce paddle sports-related fatalities by sharing resources and educating the community on how to recreate safely,” state Boating Program Manager Rob Sendak said. “Paddlers should know that kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards are subject to boating laws and regulations.”
The most important way to paddle safely is to always wear a life jacket on the water, officials said. The State Parks Boating Program maintains a collection of free digital safety resources and information for paddlers at parks.wa.gov.
Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launches
988 is the newest addition to the state’s network of crisis center providers. The 988 dialing code connects people via call, text or chat to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL).
The current NSPL number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), will remain active along with the new 988 dialing code. In addition to activating a new dialing code for anyone experiencing suicidal or mental health-related crisis to call, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline also allows text messaging as part of increasing access to services for youths and individuals with different abilities.
People can also dial or text 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support. 988 will be available 24/7 and is free and confidential.
Snohomish County Sheriff's Office launches new tech
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has begun using a new communication tool called SPIDR Tech, a software that will send real-time text message updates to 911 callers.
SPIDR Tech gives the agency the ability to communicate updates before deputies arrive and close the communication loop by collecting feedback on each person’s experience in real time, according to the agency. SPIDR Tech has the ability to advise callers of a delayed response time and provide incident numbers for follow-up information.
People
Local students earn honors at college
Maddy Fay and Myranda Schlosser of Stanwood made the dean's list at Eastern Washington University for spring quarter.
Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at Station 1-4 / Madrona 273 N. West Camano Drive.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.