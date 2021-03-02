More libraries reopening in area
Sno-Isle Libraries is bringing back limited in-building services at select community libraries. Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery, public libraries may offer in-building services while adhering to restrictions intended to address public safety concerns. Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson said library staff have been planning and preparing community libraries to deliver in-building services that meet state guidelines.
Called “Grab ‘n’ Go,” Sno-Isle Libraries' plan allows customers to again browse library materials. The number of customers will be limited, and everyone over age 2 must wear face-coverings and can stay up to 30 minutes.
The libraries in Freeland, Darrington and Camano Island opened their doors last week. This week, the libraries in Brier, Coupeville, Lynnwood, and Snohomish began offering Grab ‘n’ Go service, and the Marysville Library is providing a meeting room for computer access. Information: sno-isle.org
YMCA’s annual fundraiser focuses on kids
The YMCA of Snohomish County launched its annual fundraising campaign to provide financial assistance for those who cannot afford programs or membership at the Y. This year’s focus is on helping youths recover from the pandemic.
“We believe that the emotional, mental and social trauma impacts of the pandemic on youth in our community need a bold response to help families and youth to reconnect in ways that can allow youth to recapture much of what was lost — relationships and meaningful activities with their peers and caring adult mentors,” Dan Powell, Stanwood Camano YMCA branch executive, said. “And our YMCA is uniquely positioned to be a great resource to help families in support of those needs in 2021 and the years of recovery to come.”
The Stanwood Camano YMCA’s 2021 campaign goal is $150,200. All money raised this year will go toward youth programming. Information: ymca-snoco.org
Stillaguamish Tribal Police get new K9
The newest member of the Stillaguamish Tribal Police is a hardworking 20-month-old German shepherd named Odin. Also called by his Lushootseed Tribal name Sqʷəbayʔ (pronounced squaw-bye), Odin will help keep Angel of the Winds casino guests and team members safe.
He has been a member of Tribal Police since September 2020, when he was assigned to his handler, K9 Officer Dana Bahrakis. In October, they were certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association and in November were certified through the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission as a detection team.
Odin lives at home with Bahrakis. He loves to play fetch, tug and go for walks.
Stanwood Planning Commission to meet once a month
As of March, the Stanwood Planning Commission will meet once instead of twice each month. The commission will continue to meet at 6:30 p.m. on second Mondays. The commission will use the fourth Monday as a special meeting when necessary. The next meeting is scheduled for March 8. To attend, see stanwoodwa.org.
WSU Extension offers diabetes prevention program
The WSU Extension is offering a program aimed at changing lifestyles and improving health to prevent Type 2 diabetes. The National Diabetes Prevention Program, Prevent T2 series, can help lower risk for Type 2 diabetes with gradual, modest lifestyle changes. Prevent T2 includes yearlong support and motivation beginning with 12 weekly class meetings, bi-weekly for the next four sessions and then monthly meetings for the last six sessions. The first class meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 1. Classes are offered online.
Information: 360-395-2355 or dpp.skagit@wsu.edu
Innovation in Alzheimer’s care awards
Maude’s Awards, which recognize innovation in Alzheimer’s care, is open for applications. The awards were developed to gather innovative practices of care for people with Alzheimer’s and related dementias and their care partners.
It is a program of the Richard and Maude Ferry Foundation, and for the second year, will make eight awards — three $25,000 awards to organizations and five $5,000 awards to individuals. The awards recognize innovations in these categories: Making Connections; Treating By Design; Cultivating Health and Supporting Care Partners.
Information: maudesawards.org
State opens three new Sno-Parks
Washington State Parks has opened three temporary Sno-Parks along the Interstate 90 corridor to better accommodate an increase in visitors to the Cascades this winter as local residents seek outdoor recreation options during the colder months.
The three new, non-motorized, ungroomed Sno-Parks will be set up for snow play activities like sledding and include access to new or existing trails for snowshoeing and Nordic ski touring.
The parks are at: Easton Reload, south of Lake Easton State Park; 29 Pines, north of Cle Elum; and Cle Elum River Campground. Information: parks.state.wa.us/303/Sno-Parks
Weekly unemployment initial claims increase slightly
From Feb. 14-20, there were 14,043 initial regular unemployment claims, up 3.2% from the prior week. In total, there were 462,218 total jobless claims, up 3.3% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims remain at elevated levels and are at 119% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 1,387 to 1,410, up 1.7% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed increased from 98 to 100, up 2% from the prior week.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 1 p.m. March 2 via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood Planning Commission
The city’s Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
