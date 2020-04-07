Superior Court appoints Nelson as commissioner
Snohomish County Superior Court presiding judge Bruce Weiss announced the Superior Court Bench appointed Patricia J. Nelson as Snohomish County Superior Court Commissioner. She replaces Commissioner Susan C. Gaer, who retired March 6.
Nelson will hear cases related to family law (civil motions, domestic violence, dissolution, paternity and child support), and guardianship/probate as well as mental health and juvenile court matters related to truancy, at-risk youths and some offender matters.
Nelson has more than 35 years of experience in criminal defense, dependency/termination, family law, and civil litigation and served as a pro-tempore commissioner for the Snohomish County Superior Court.
Solid Waste Transfer Station only accepts credit cards
In an effort to minimize contact between the public and employees, on April 2, the Camano Solid Waste Transfer Station began accepting only credit card payments from self-haul customers. Island County Solid Waste Facilities continue to operate on their normal days and times. Visit islandcountywa.gov/PublicWorks/SolidWaste/Pages/Home.aspx.
Island County offering call center
Island County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents can call 360-678-2301 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Online form to report nonessential business violators
Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form at coronavirus.wa.gov for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals.
Snohomish County extends deadline for property taxes
Due to financial hardships caused by COVID-19, Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan and Executive Dave Somers have extended the first-half 2020 property tax deadline to June 1. The order only applies to residents who pay their individual and commercial property taxes themselves, rather than through their mortgage lender. Banks and other financial institutions that pay property taxes on behalf of their lending customers will still need to meet the original April 30 deadline.
“We know COVID-19 has hit our economy particularly hard. And we want to provide relief,” Somers said. “These are not ordinary times, and we want to help out those who are stretched financially during this pandemic.”
For those who can do so, Snohomish County is encouraging individual taxpayers to pay by the original April 30 deadline or as soon as possible. The county will not add interest charges to the tax bill for individual taxpayers who pay the first half amount of their 2020 property taxes by June 1. Visit snohomishcountywa.gov/5214/Treasurer or phone 425-388-3366.
Island County not extending property tax deadline
Due to the continuing financial needs of local tax districts — state, hospital, schools, library, ports, cities, fire districts, etc. — in order to continue to provide local services, Island County Treasurer Wanda Grone announced she has decided not to issue any extension of the April 30 due date for property tax payments. The Treasurer’s Office will offer current year payment plans for those who are able to make partial payments for 2020. Please check with the Treasurer’s website for more information, and continuing updates. For those who are interested in setting up a payment plan, this must be done prior to April 30. Contact the Treasurer's office at islandcountywa.gov/treasurer.
Grant enables hotels to provide housing during crisis
Hotel owners across Washington may have an opportunity to help their communities and fill empty rooms, thanks to a $30-million state emergency housing grant from the state Department of Commerce. The money is available to local governments and non-profit organizations in communities — not directly to the private businesses. Communities will work with hotel owners to provide necessary rooms and services for alternative care sites during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is an opportunity to assist hotels struggling with lower demand and help people who need an alternative housing option during this emergency,” said Lisa Brown, commerce director. “Businesses can be some of the true heroes in this crisis, strengthening communities by providing housing for first responders, medical personnel and others needing a place to stay during the pandemic.”
The money will help counties meet expected sheltering needs necessitated by statewide social distancing orders. Existing shelters were already operating at capacity before the emergency rules took effect. Visit commerce.wa.gov/covid-19-homeless-services
Public Meetings
Fire commissioners meeting canceled
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meeting on Monday, April 13, has been canceled.
Stanwood City Council
- The Stanwood City Council will meet virtually for its regularly scheduled April 9 meeting. For details on how to watch or participate, visit stanwoodwa.org.
