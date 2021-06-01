Camano Island boat launch passes available
Annual passes for Maple Grove, Utsalady and Cavalero boat launches are now available for purchase from Island County. The resident fee is $30 and the nonresident fee is $90.
Information: co-island-wa.smartgovcommunity.com
Snohomish County curve remediation project
Snohomish County is working this spring and summer on a curve remediation project to improve driving conditions on the curves of 20 separate rural roads by replacing or adding 576 signs and applying high friction surface treatment to the pavement.
The project includes the Arlington Heights Road and the Stanwood-Bryant Road.
Expect delays due to temporary single-lane closures needed during the application of surface treatment.
Road paving project in the Kayak Point area
Snohomish County Public Works started work this week to pave Kayak Point Road from Marine Drive to 140th Street NW and on 140th Street NW from Kayak Point Road to 63rd Drive NW.
The length of the project is 2.3 miles. Single lane access will be maintained throughout construction. Some temporary closures may be required at cross streets due to hot pavement that cannot be crossed. Hours of construction are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Construction is scheduled to last through the end of July.
The $1.5 million project is paid for by the Federal Surface Transportation Program and the Snohomish County Road Fund.
Drivers asked to secure their vehicle loads
The state Department of Ecology launched a new safety and litter prevention campaign with its partners from the Washington State Patrol, the state Department of Transportation and the Traffic Safety Commission. The “We Keep Washington Litter Free” campaign’s first initiative focuses on alerting Washingtonians that unsecured vehicle loads are a safety hazard for drivers and a significant contributor to litter on state highways.
The safety and environmental impacts of unsecured loads carry heavy costs. Debris on highways causes about 300 traffic crashes and 30 injuries every year in Washington. More than 12 million pounds of litter ends up on Washington roadways and up to 40% — almost 5 million pounds — comes from unsecured cargo and debris blowing out of pickup truck beds.
“We Keep Washington Litter Free” will address additional more littering behaviors in the near future.
Climate Action Advisory Committee seeks new member
The Snohomish County Climate Action Advisory Committee is seeking a new member. The committee provides recommendations to encourage adoption of policies, programs, and practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address climate change, protect public health and preserve the natural environment in Snohomish County.
Membership is comprised of representatives from environmental advocacy groups, local businesses, youths, educational institutions and underserved community members who may be disproportionally affected by climate change impacts.
Applications are due June 21. Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/5489/Climate-Action-Advisory-Committee
June declared Farmers Market Month in Snohomish County
The Snohomish County Council, along with County Executive Dave Somers, have declared June as Snohomish County Farmers Market Month. The Council encourages all Snohomish County residents and businesses to support local farmers and farmers markets in their community this summer.
Juneteenth free State Parks day
The State Parks and Recreation Commission announced Juneteenth will now be a Discover Pass free day. June 19 honors one of the most important days in Black American history. On June 19, 1865, the Emancipation Proclamation was read to the enslaved people of Texas. This was the last state to have the proclamation read aloud.
June also has three other free days before Juneteenth:
- Saturday, June 5, in recognition of National Trails Day.
- Saturday, June 12, in honor of National Get Outdoors Day.
- Sunday, June 13, for Free Fishing Weekend.
Deception Pass bridge restoration continues
Contractor crews working for the state Department of Transportation are removing old paint from the Deception Pass bridges. This work is part of a multiyear project to preserve the iconic structures.
The loud sandblasting work will occur between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily, Monday through Sunday. It will take months for crews to remove the paint and add a fresh coat, which protects the steel from corrosion.
On and near the bridges, travelers and park visitors can expect noise levels similar to a rock concert. Park staff will have free earplugs available for visitors. Caretakers should consider packing ear protection for children.
Parking near the highway is always limited. Crews are using many of the usual parking turnouts along Highway 20 for equipment, including the parking lot south of Deception Pass bridge, which will be closed until March 2022.
To prevent back-ups on the highway, consider entering the park at Cornet Bay Road and follow signs to North Beach. Visitors can follow signed trails by foot from the North Beach access parking lots. Travelers can also use the entrance north of the bridge at Bowman Bay, off Rosario Road, to access Lighthouse Point with unique bridge views.
Travelers should also expect overnight lane closures across the bridges Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. The bridges will remain open, but traffic will alternate through just one lane. The closures allow crews to move equipment and materials safely around the work zone.
New Whitehorse Campground opens
Snohomish County recently opened the new Whitehorse Campground near Darrington. With campgrounds already busy this spring and booked up across the region, the new 18-site campground will increase camping capacity just in time for summer.
Located just outside of Darrington, this equestrian-friendly campground has close proximity to the Whitehorse Regional Trail and North Mountain. There are also views of Whitehorse Mountain.
Reservations: snoco.usedirect.com/snohomishweb
Weekly unemployment initial claims down
From May 16-22, there were 11,666 initial regular unemployment claims, down 40.5% from the prior week. In total, there were 416,462 total jobless claims, down 11.2% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims are 76% below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year during the pandemic.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 1,805 to 1,081, down 40.1% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 176 to 80, down 54.5% from the prior week, according to the ESD.
Decreases in layoffs in health care and social assistance, retail trade and construction contributed to the decrease in regular initial claims.
People
Dean’s List
Helen Rawls of Camano Island was named to the University of Utah's spring 2021 Dean's List.
Pets
Meet Kane at CASA
Kane is a sweet, gentle guy who is looking for his forever home. He is crate trained and knows basic commands. Kane is playful and will need an active family to keep up with him. He does best with female canine friends that match his large size.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, on Zoom. Meeting includes a public hearing on the 6-year Transportation Improvement Plan. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14 at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
Island County Planning Commission
Island County Planning Commission meets at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 14. Information: islandcountywa.gov/planning/pages/planningcommission.aspx
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, on Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
