Washington transportation officials name new ferry
The Washington State Transportation Committee voted 7-0 to select “Wishkah” as the name for the state’s next new 144-car hybrid-electric ferry.
The name hails from a river that flows from the Olympic foothills into Grays Harbor. Before roads were built, the region was served by the steamer, “Wishkah Chief,” which carried passengers and cargo upriver to outfit the farms and logging camps. Additionally, Wishkah Street is a segment of US 101 in Aberdeen. The name also has a link to the legendary grunge-rock band Nirvana, which made an album titled, “From the Muddy Banks of the Wishkah.”
The name beat out, among others, "Stillaguamish." The new ferry will be under construction in 2022.
Plan ahead of busy holiday travel schedule
AAA and the Washington State Department of Transportation are expecting an increase in travelers over the Christmas holiday. More than 109 million Americans plan to travel over the holidays this year, a 34% increase from 2020, according to a AAA report.
Top out-of-state destinations for Washingtonians this holiday include Southern California, Hawaii and Florida, according to the AAA. The top international destinations for Washington residents include Mexico, Chile, Italy, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Canada.
For those heading across Washington’s mountain passes, updated conditions are available on the WSDOT website, wsdot.wa.gov, and the agency’s mobile app. Plan ahead and be prepared in case the passes are closed, officials said.
Due to an ongoing staff shortage in the state ferry system, several routes remain on one-boat service. With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on a Saturday this year, the Thursday and Friday before, and the Sunday following each holiday are expected to be the busiest, officials said. Delays are possible in both directions on several routes.
Snohomish County Future Workforce Alliance unveils plan
The Snohomish County Future Workforce Alliance last week unveiled a new "workforce strategy" — a culmination of months of work with experts, businesses and community leaders to anchor its efforts to become the gold standard in workforce development in the nation.
The plan is to implement in real-time the "status of workforce development during the pandemic, opportunities to leverage, alignment of goals and vision, and a concrete implementation plan," according to a county news release. The FWA helps set the "strategic direction" for the county and support economic and workforce development.
See more about the plan and the FWA at snohomishcountywa.gov
People
Camano Fire honors longtime commissioner
At the end of 2021, Camano Fire Board Commissioner Steve Lich will mark the end of 30 years on the governing board for Camano Island Fire & Rescue. He did not seek re-election.
While on the board, Lich has seen a lot of changes, including the three island fire districts merging into one in 1992 and the hiring of the first paid fire chief in 1993. He also saw the acquisition of the current administrative building in 2008. His career started in the mid-1980s as a volunteer firefighter.
“He’s given countless hours ensuring that fire and EMS protection in our community was, and always continued to be, first-rate,” Camano Fire Chief Levon Yengoyan said in a news release.
Lich was honored for his decades of service with the Washington Fire Commissioners Association, Snohomish and Island County Fire Commissioners' Association and as a representative of the state association on Washington's E-911 Advisory Committee.
Pets
Bingo is his name-o
Bingo is laid-back, loving and content to cuddle all day. Bingo, an indoor cat, gets along well with other cats but requires a dog-free household. Bingo is at CASA: 360-387-1902
Public meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Other regular public meetings will resume in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.