Snohomish County connects job seekers to local opportunities
On Dec. 16, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced a countywide effort to assist job seekers and companies to keep talent local and preserve, build and attract long-term partnerships with companies. Unlike other online employment portals, this is a unique connector given its special focus to “Support SnoCo” by targeting and connecting Snohomish County employers with job seekers within the local community. Snocowork.com provides a no-cost resource to employers to post job openings and an opportunity for job seekers to directly connect with local companies.
Snohomish County employers create an account, post open positions, engage with local applicants, and identify promising candidates. Only positions that are based in Snohomish County or can be performed from Snohomish County can be posted on the platform. Job seekers can create a profile, upload resumes, complete applications, engage with employers, and search for open positions.
The online portal will enable job seekers to find local employment and give employers a resource to fill hundreds of positions that are currently available in Snohomish County. This project has been funded through Federal CARES Act resources. Information: snocowork.com.
Weekly unemployment initial claims down
From Dec. 6 - Dec. 12, there were 19,547 initial regular unemployment claims, down 20.5% from the prior week. In total, there were 491,261 total jobless claims, down 0.3% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department. Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 168% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 2,459 to 1,916, down 22.1% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 205 to 164, down 20% from the prior week.
Washington’s economy added 100 jobs in November, and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate for November remained the same as it was in October at 6% according to ESD.
Snohomish County road closure map updated
Snohomish County wants its residents to have the tools to get where they are going – whether it is during the bright sunny days of summer or a blustery winter night. The Department of Public Works has upgraded its online road closure map, so residents can check to see what the safest and most direct route to their destination is before they get behind the wheel.
“We want motorists to be safe and also be able to take the most time effective route to where they are going,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “These maps are most important and have the highest viewership when we have heavy snow or rain. However, these maps can be helpful all year round.”
The map, located on the county’s road closure webpage, shows all recent, full, Snohomish County road closures in unincorporated Snohomish County. It does not show single-lane closures. The map only shows the roads managed by the county. When zoomed out, a red dot shows the center point of the road closure and, when zoomed in, the road appears red in the exact location it is closed. Green dots show roads that have been recently opened. Each dot, when clicked on, reveals details about the issue, such as more defined location data and the reason for the closure.
Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/518/Road-Closures.
Bikes for kids at Christmas
Many Snohomish County kids will get a bike this holiday season thanks to Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop supporters. More than 75 volunteers helped the nonprofit prepare 151 new and used bikes for low-income families this fall. About 100 bikes were matched up directly with families through the Everett bike shop. Additional bikes have been distributed to the Salvation Army, Dawson’s Place, Interfaith Family Shelter, Everett High School PTA and Domestic Violence Services.
“These bike gifts were made possible by the generosity of the community,” Sharing Wheels Executive Director Christy Cowley said.
Many people donated cash or gently-used bikes in support of the program including: a $5,400 grant from the Stillaguamish Tribe; $3,000 raised by Eagle Scout Henry Amend; and 34 bikes donated by the Everett Sail and Power Squadron.
Sharing Wheels purchased new helmets to go with every bike.
SVC offers Continuing and Community Education classes
Skagit Valley College’s Continuing and Community Education program announced new online workshops for Winter Quarter. CCE allows students to engage, connect, learn and grow by offering online, short-term, noncredit courses.
Information: skagit.edu/continuing-community-education
State Parks offers two free days in January
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer two free days in January, when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.
The first free day is Friday, Jan. 1, which gives visitors the opportunity to take part in a First Day Hike, a nationwide initiative that aims to get people outdoors New Year’s Day.
To discourage the spread of COVID-19, rangers will not guide the First Day Hikes. State Parks’ blog Adventure Awaits suggests several ideas for self-led First Day Hikes and activities. State Parks reminds visitors to recreate responsibly by hiking only with members of their household, socially distancing from other groups and wearing masks when passing on busy trails.
The second free day is Monday, Jan. 18, in honor of the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday.
Information: state.parks.wa.us
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Visit islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
Meet Milo at CASA
Milo is a German shepherd/husky mix and would make a great companion for an active family. Milo would do best with an experienced husky owner who can provide a lot of attention and additional training. He is young and exuberant and is best suited for families without dogs and with kids over age 10.
Appointments: 360-629-7055
