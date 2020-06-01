New electrostatic sprayers speed process of sanitizing buses
Island Transit started using electrostatic sprayers to sanitize buses in its fleet on May 28. Considered a best practice in fighting the spread of COVID-19, using the sprayers will cut the time it takes to sanitize each bus by about five minutes and more thoroughly cover all surfaces of the vehicles, agency officials said.
“We’re making every effort to safeguard our operators and passengers from the spread of this virus," said Todd Morrow, Executive Director of Island Transit, adding that the agency is dedicated to continuously improving and adapting its procedures and protocols as more is learned about COVID-19. “The electrostatic sprayers make the process of sanitizing the fleet much more efficient.”
State Parks offers three free days in June
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invites the public to enjoy three free days at state parks in June. On free days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle.
The first free day is Saturday, June 6, in recognition of National Trails Day. The next free day is Sunday, June 7 for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Free Fishing Weekend. A Discover Pass will not be required on WDFW or Washington State Park lands throughout the Free Fishing Weekend but will be required both days on lands managed by Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
The third free day is Saturday, June 13, to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day.
Though most state parks have reopened for day use, the agency encourages visitors to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by recreating responsibly.
Troopers receive phlebotomist certification
The Washington State Patrol took another step in their goal to get impaired drivers off Washington roadways. In an effort to make the DUI arrest process more efficient and reduce impacts to the health care system, the patrol started a pilot program where 21 troopers have been trained as licensed phlebotomists. These troopers now have the ability to conduct legal blood draws on suspects that have been arrested for DUI, where a search warrant from a judge has been issued.
The troopers attended an approved 50-hour course at Bates Technical College and passed all the requirements to obtain the Department of Health certification for Medical Assistant Phlebotomists. The troopers are assigned to Snohomish, Whatcom, King, Pierce and Thurston Counties. The 21 troopers who volunteered to attend this training did so as additional duties, to help in the effort to make Washington roads safer. The State Patrol hopes to expand the program in the future.
Home Alone offers help during pandemic
A new Home Alone program offers daily phone calls to check-in on Island County residents to make sure they are safe during the stay-home order. It’s a collaboration between the Island County Sheriff’s office and Camano Center. A volunteer calls people on a list each day from 9-10 a.m. to see that everyone is OK. Volunteers ask if anyone needs to be connected with programs through Camano Center, such as Meals on Wheels.
If there is no answer, the volunteer calls again in 15 minutes. If there’s still no answer, the Sheriff’s Department sends someone to check. Those who choose to can provide general medical concerns that may be relevant to first responders.
Information: 360-572-2477
Lowe's gives SkillsUSA materials to Stanwood Middle School
Lowe's and SkillsUSA awarded $1,000 worth of SkillsUSA educational materials to Stanwood Middle School to support career and technical education classrooms. The award is part of a $100,000 grant from Lowe's to 100 eligible chapters.
Each grant school receives 25 education products designed to guide teachers on SkillsUSA integration, ranging from activity guides to meeting resources to classroom posters, according to SkillsUSA.
Police seek help locating registered sex offender
The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force is asking the public’s help to locate Timothy McCamey, 40, a level 3 registered sex offender, who failed to register with authorities, said Courtney O’Keefe, spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
On March 30, a judge granted McCamey a temporary release order from jail. He has since cut off his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet and has not returned. He has convictions for first-degree child molestation, third-degree child molestation, unlawful imprisonment and three counts of failure to register. He has a nationwide extraditable felony warrant for failure to register and a Department of Corrections escape warrant for failure to register.
McCamey is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds. He is homeless and is known to frequent the Everett, Marysville and Arlington areas. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
People
Camano student a finalist in scholarship program
Cole Welch, a homeschool student from Camano Island, was one of 2,500 seniors across the nation to receive National Merit honors and a $2,500 scholarship on May 13. National Merit Scholarship winners are students judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to the nonprofit organization. Welch was selection from more than 15,000 finalists.
Meetings
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet online Tuesday, June 2. The regular board meeting starts at 1 p.m. on the Zoom platform. About 1:30 p.m., the board will recess for a closed executive session for a personnel matter. Information at stanwood.wednet.edu.
City of Stanwood
Stanwood City Planning Commission will hold its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 8. Stanwood City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11. The meetings are online and open to the public. See stanwoodwa.org for details.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet regularly on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos of the meetings can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/Commissioners.
