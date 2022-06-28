Bus schedule on Independence Day
All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses in Snohomish County will operate a Sunday schedule on Independence Day, Monday, July 4. DART paratransit service will also be on a Sunday schedule. Customer care phone lines and RideStore will be closed.
Fireworks are prohibited on all Community Transit properties and buses. Route schedules are available at: communitytransit.org
Ferry route to Canada on hold
Ferry travel between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C., won’t happen until at least next summer, according to Washington State Ferries staff.
During a community meeting last week, State Ferries officials talked about returning all routes to pre-pandemic service. With domestic routes getting top priority, there is no way to reopen the route to Canada this year, officials said.
Scheduled trips are fewer than normal this year while the system is on a reduced schedule. Most cancellations were because of a lack of crew. State Ferries is also working on its 2040 Long-Range Plan, which talks about improvements coming to the fleet and infrastructure and the move toward electric ferries.
Currently, to fully operate a full-time schedule, the system needs 26 boats. That number is only at 21, with some set to retire. The state Legislature recently committed $1.5 billion to the ferry system, to help build five new boats and electrify others, plus make improvements to the terminals.
DNR makes preemptive flight
The Department of Natural Resources is once again staging an agency helicopter at Big Lake Fire Department for the summer starting June 21. Additionally, Natural Resources has continued its annual prepositioning of other aircraft and equipment across the state in anticipation of an uptick in fire activity in the coming weeks.
The staging of aircraft and other firefighting assets throughout the state is part of an effort to be able to react quickly to fires as soon as they start, said Thomas Kyle-Milward, spokesperson for Natural Resources. The department aims for a response time of 10 minutes.
Despite the wet spring that has delayed severe wildfires across the state, the heart of Washington’s fire season is just around the corner. Early season rainfall has spurred vegetation that will quickly dry out and easily catch fire as this season warms. We are already starting to see signs of drying out. This summer is still expected to be warmer and drier than normal, setting the stage for active fire danger. To track fire danger in Washington, go to: dnr.wa.gov
Snohomish County tourism grants available
The annual tourism small grant cycle, known as the Hotel-Motel Small Grant Fund, is now open. Approximately $490,000 in tourism grant dollars are available for public and nonprofit organizations to use for tourism marketing, promotions, and capital projects. Historically, the average project allocation is $10,000, but ranges from $5,000-$50,000.
This grant is funded with the County Lodging Taxes imposed on hotel and motel room rentals in Snohomish County. Funding is awarded through a competitive process and provided on a reimbursement-only basis. Applicants must demonstrate the ability to complete projects by Dec. 15, 2023. Grant disbursements begin on or about Jan. 15, 2023.
Completed application packages must be submitted electronically through the Seattle North Country Website, by Sept. 2. Information: Trudy.Soriano@snoco.org
Changes to COVID data reporting
The Snohomish Health District produces regular COVID updates, available online. While the reports will continue, the agency is making changes, including to local data.
Weekly updates will no longer have cumulative case counts and deaths. City case counts will be reported monthly rather than weekly. Long-term care and K-12 outbreak data will be removed from the weekly update along with COVID vaccination data. The monthly report will no longer include COVID vaccination data, cumulative totals by age group, case counts by sex at birth, or outbreaks by type of facility. The number of heat maps will be reduced to one — the seven-day case rate map by ZIP Code.
Weekly updates are typically posted to the case counts page on Mondays, with the exception of holidays. This will continue.
Snohomish Public Works earns award
The Puget Sound Chapter of the International Right of Way Association has awarded Snohomish County Public Works with the 2021-22 Employer of the year. Snohomish County Public Works is responsible for about 1,600 miles of county roads and more than 200 bridges and manages about 200 traffic control signals. Snohomish County Public Works is the largest department within the county government with about 500 employees plus seasonal staff.
Snohomish County Public Works has been involved with IRWA for decades. The International Right of Way Association is a global, member-led organization of dedicated professionals within the right-of-way industry. The department was honored at an awards ceremony held on June 1.
People
Local students graduate from college
- Stephanie Matlock of Stanwood earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from University of Maryland Global Campus.
Local Students earn honors at college
- Khyla Boyer, Jake Cleary, Zaid Fackenthall, Stuart Johnson, Julia McCoy, David Pederson, and Austin Wiebe of Stanwood made the dean's list at George Fox University for spring semester.
- Stephanie Lynn Yerigan of Stanwood has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester academic year.
Local business woman gets national honors
Autumn Hall of Camano Island received national recognition as one of 2022's top women in grocery by Progressive Grocer magazine. Hall started at Stanwood QCF in 2009 and is now working on special assignment in produce merchandising. She will be honored at an awards gala this November in Orlando, Florida.
Snohomish County Superior Court new appointment
The Superior Court Bench appointed Nicole M. Wagner as Snohomish County Superior Court Commissioner. Wagner will replace Commissioner Patrick M. Moriarty when his term as Superior Court Judge begins in July. Wagner is currently serving as King County Court Commissioner and served as judge pro-tempore for Snohomish County Superior Court.
Pets
Jump for JJ
JJ is a 4-year-old shepherd/retriever mix. He can be a bit nervous until he warms up, but when he does he is playful and sweet. He gets along well with other dogs and cats. JJ needs a home with no children however he would love a canine companion to keep him company. Contact CASA at: camanoshelter@yahoo.com
Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at Station 1-4 / Madrona 273 N. West Camano Drive.
- The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners will hold a special meeting on the topic of strategic planning from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Station 1-4 / Madrona 273 N. West Camano Drive.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14 , in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
