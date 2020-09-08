Unemployment ticks downward again
From Aug. 23-29, there were 18,172 initial regular unemployment claims, down 1.2% from the prior week. In total, there were 560,920 total jobless claims, down 1.4% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 270% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 2,083 to 1,911, down 8% from the prior week.
In Island County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 126 to 118, down 6.3% from the prior week.
Board members sought for new SnoCo foundation
The Snohomish Health District’s Board of Health is seeking community members to apply for the new Sound Foundation for Public Health. The foundation’s purpose will be to provide support funding for priorities identified in community health assessments, community health improvement plans, and/or emerging public health issues in Snohomish County. Selected board members will be involved with the final creation and formation of the foundation.
A primary focus of the foundation will be to fund Snohomish Health District programs in alignment with the purpose, either through philanthropic fundraising or targeted grant writing. The foundation will also look for opportunities to support other organizations doing complementary work in the community in the future.
The board seeks to create an inclusive and accessible process for individuals who wish to serve on the board, as well as strive to ensure the board is reflective of the community it serves. Interested applicants must reside or work in Snohomish County, or show evidence of special interest in public health needs within Snohomish County. All application materials must be submitted and received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Information and applications: 425-339-8688 or hthomas@snohd.org
2 free days this month at state parks
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering two free days this month: Sunday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 26, in recognition of Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day and National Public Lands Day, respectively. On these two days, day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle.
This is the second time Washington State Parks, National Association of State Park Directors and Girl Scouts USA have partnered for this fun, family-oriented weekend. Two days of entertaining and educational programming will precede the Sept. 13 free day.
The other free day in September is National Public Lands Day, which is coordinated by the National Environmental Education Foundation. Typically, NPLD events bring out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country. This year, with concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, many public land sites will not be able to host large, in-person events. People can check out the NPLD website to find “More Ways to Connect to Nature,” this year’s theme.
Information: parks.state.wa.us or neefusa.org
Snohomish County Food Drive gathers donations
Snohomish County Parks announced last week that they collected 6,309 pounds of food and $4,275 of donations in a one-day food drive event on Aug. 27 at the Evergreen State Fair Park.
The proceeds will benefit Volunteers of America Western WA and the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition. On what would have been the first day of the annual 12-day State Fair, the community came out to support their neighbors, decorate their cars as floats, and indulge in fair scones.
Board of Natural Resources approves Middle May timber sale
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources unanimously approved the Middle May timber sale in the Reiter Foothills State Forest in Snohomish County last week.
Washington State Department of Natural Resources staff spent years working with community members to plan harvest activities in this area. The sale design includes a protected forested corridor between a Snohomish County-owned trailhead and Wallace Falls State Park that will serve as long-term habitat for the northern spotted owl.
The sale is estimated to generate approximately $1.9 million, to be allocated for Snohomish County, state schools, and county roads, as well as taxing districts such as a local school district, fire district, hospital, and library. The Middle May sale is expected to be auctioned Nov.30.
Cavalero boat ramp construction
On Sept. 1, the Camano Island Road Shop began construction to update the drainage system for the Simonson Place Outfall Project and to improve the boat ramp.
The outfall project begins 110 feet east of the Simonson Place-Cavalero Road intersection and ends at the sea wall near Cavalero Beach parking lot. During construction, delays should be anticipated and planned for accordingly.
Replacement of the boat ramp panels will begin Sept. 14 and continue through Sept. 18. During this time, the boat ramp will be unavailable to the public.
Island County Public Works will close Simonson Place from Sept. 21 through Oct. 1. Information: Sheila Daut, project manager for Island County 360-678-7268.
Detour planned on Pioneer Highway
Sewer work begins Tuesday, Sept. 8, on 272nd Street N.W. and Pioneer Highway. The detour will last about two weeks.
Traffic will be rerouted in the Pioneer Highway viaduct area in three phases. View the detour maps at stanwoodwa.org.
Skagit Regional Airport lands federal grant
Skagit Regional Airport has received a $1.95 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to add about 3.4 acres, or 150,000 square feet, of apron surface. It currently has about 13 acres of apron.
“The increase will allow for up to eight mid-sized business type aircraft (such as a Citation CJ3) or four of the large type of business jets (like a Gulfstream 650),” Port of Skagit Community Outreach Administrator Linda Tyler said. “The Gulfstream 650s have a wingspan of 100 feet and length of the same.”
Skagit Regional Airport has recently been experiencing more of a demand for aircraft space, including space for larger planes. Construction is currently underway with paving scheduled to begin by late October and completion by spring of 2021.
SnoCo offers grants to nonprofits
Snohomish County has more than $2 million available for nonprofit organizations that serve Snohomish County residents to support organizational stabilization and capacity-building for addressing the COVID-related needs of community members.
The Nonprofit Stabilization and Capacity-Building grant program is part of the county’s plan to use federal CARES Act resources to support local organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as they work to support community members in need.
The Community Foundation of Snohomish County will be administering awards on behalf of the county and will open the application portal now through Sept. 18. For more, visit cf-sc.org.
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council next meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. The meeting is open to the public. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org.
Those who want to make written public comments for the council meeting must register by 9 a.m. Sept. 10 online or by phone: stanwoodwa.org/266/City-Council or 360-454-5213.
The Stanwood City Planning Commission next meets online at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Pets
Meet Vladimir at CASA
Vladimir is a sweet 2-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for a forever home. He would make an excellent companion to female adults in a calm household without children. This little guy is the most loyal companion, but can get overprotective once he bonds. His new owners will need to be understanding and knowledgeable about handling these situations. Vladimir is outgoing and loves to play. He would benefit from consistent, kind training. Vladimir has met a few cats in the shelter and did well. It is unknown how he is around other dogs, but would probably be best paired with another dog his size. Call CASA at 360-387-1902 to schedule an appointment.
Say Hello to Martha at NOAH
Martha is a sweet kitty searching for a new home. She is an attractive 6-year-old tabby with distinctive white markings. Martha has a calm, easygoing temperament and especially enjoys sleeping under blankets. She would do well in most households.
Call NOAH at 360-629-7055 to schedule an appointment.
