North County Fire awarded grant
The North County Regional Fire Authority has been named a 2021 grant recipient by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The $16,896 grant was awarded to purchase a LUCAS 3 Automatic Chest Compression System for NCRFA.
“The Lucas CPR Device will help us save lives in our community ... by enabling continuous consistent chest compressions in cardiac resuscitations, providing the best chance to the citizens of our local community to survive a cardiac arrest,” NCRFA fire chief John Cermak said in a news release.
This grant is one of 118 in total that the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded to public safety organizations across the country during the most recent grant application period. The 118 grants total more than $2.5 million for critical equipment.
Information: firehousesubsfoundation.org
Boat ramp passes available on Camano
Island County Public Works has announced that daily or annual boat launch passes for Camano Island ramps at Maple Grove, Utsalady and Cavalero can be purchased online or by phone starting June 1.
The fee for Island County residents is $30 a year or $5 for a specific day. Non-resident fees are $90 a year or $15 for a day.
Visit co-island-wa.smartgovcommunity.com/Public/Home or call 360-679-7331.
Weekly unemployment initial claims up—jobs added in April
From May 9-15, there were 19,619 initial regular unemployment claims, up 18.2% from the prior week. In total, there were 469,098 total jobless claims, up 7.6% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims are 86% below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year during the pandemic.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 1,446 to 1,805, up 25% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed increased from 121 to 176, up 45% from the prior week.
Washington’s economy added 11,200 jobs in April, and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate stayed constant at 5.5% from March to April, according to ESD.
State expands polystyrene ban
Washington is the sixth state to adopt a statewide ban on certain plastics and improve plastic recycling practices. The new law, which passed with bipartisan support, bans certain expanded polystyrene items such as foam coolers and packing peanuts. The new legislation also requires consumers to opt-in for accessories for take-out food and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Officials urge wildfire awareness
Another active wildfire season is expected this year, on the heels of a large wildfire smoke event that blanketed much of the area with smoke last September. Dry conditions are already expected to continue throughout the summer. With Memorial Day approaching and the increase in camping activities, the U.S. Department of Interior reminds outdoor enthusiasts that 90% of wildfires are caused by humans, threatening lives, property and natural resources.
Surge in road travel expected over holiday
With the summer travel season fast approaching, drivers are encouraged to plan ahead for additional traffic and sufficient fuel, especially during peak travel times.
The state Department of Transportation’s Memorial Day weekend traffic volume charts can help determine best travel times on key routes. Due to the closure of the US-Canadian border to nonessential travel, there will be no travel charts for the border crossing.
The state Department of Commerce encourages drivers to use gas station location smartphone apps, to not let gas tanks fall below a quarter of tank and, as a courtesy, to avoid buying more fuel than needed. Information: wsdot.wa.gov/travel/times/holidays/memorial-day/driver-tips
Mountain Loop Highway partially reopened
Snohomish County Public Works, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, recently reopened Mountain Loop Highway to traffic between the Deer Creek and Barlow Pass gates on the west side of the pass. The rest of the highway, a 12-mile unpaved section of the U.S. Forest Service roadway from Barlow Pass to the Bedal Campground, will remain closed while county crews complete maintenance from winter weather. Mountain Loop Highway has been seasonally closed since December 2020.
People
President’s List
Ann Music of Stanwood was named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter quarter 2021 President's List.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Island County Planning Commission
Island County Planning Commission meets at 2 p.m. Monday, May 24.
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Island County District 3 Virtual Town Hall
Island County Human Services will present information on the impact of the pandemic on mental health at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. Information: islandcountywa.gov/Commissioners/pages/district3.aspx
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, on Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
