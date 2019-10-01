DUI panel set for Thursday
Island County drivers who have received a citation for DUI, minor in possession and negligent or reckless driving are required to attend an IDIPIC DUI/Underage Drinking Prevention Panel. The next North Whidbey panels begin at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 12:45 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 19, in the Oak Harbor Library meeting room, 1000 SE Regatta Drive, Oak Harbor. To inquire: 360-672-8219 or idipic.org.
Next are 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, and 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Officials to select Bailey’s successor
Island County Republican Party will help select nominees to succeed state Senator Barbara Bailey (R-Oak Harbor) during a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 W. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon.
Anyone interested in applying for Bailey’s position can contact the ICRP at 360-279-1197 or islandcountygop@gmail.com.
City, county commissions to meet
Meet commission members and participate in local decisions.
• Stanwood City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood.
Meet council members and participate in local decisions. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
• Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Pl. NW, Stanwood. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
• Island County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Coupeville, with a videoconferencing link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive. A public comment period is scheduled the first four Tuesdays each month. See islandcountywa.gov or call 360-387-3443 to inquire.
AAUW to host school officials
AAUW Stanwood-Camano is meeting Thursday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. in the Camano Island Library meeting room. The public is welcome. Speakers are Jean Shumate, Stanwood-Camano School District superintendent, and Steve Lidgard, the district’s Director of Business Services. They will present a school district update. Also, Carolyn Spector will present a History of the Founders.
Stanwood Camano School Board to meet
Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Administration Boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. See stanwood.wednet.edu, School Board, or call 360-629-1222 to inquire.
SR 99 tunnel tolling starts Nov. 9
Drivers using the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will begin paying tolls on Saturday, Nov. 9, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Drivers can prepare by opening a Good To Go! account to pay the lowest rate possible from $1 late night and weekends to $2.25 during weekday peak travel 3-6 p.m.
Without a pass, those same tolls will cost drivers $2 more for each trip, through the Pay By Mail program. Toll rates will increase 3% every three years, beginning in July 2022.
All existing Good To Go! passes will work in the tunnel. Passes can be purchased at MyGoodToGo.com. Longer than usual wait times can be expected for anyone calling customer service at 866-936-8246.
