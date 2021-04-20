Heritage Park parking lot project extended
The Heritage Park parking lot improvement project completion date has been extended an additional week. Expect lot closures Tuesday, April 20, through Friday, April 23, and Monday, April 26, through Wednesday, April 28. Parking for the Goose is Loose Fun Run on April 24 will not be affected.
Meanwhile, drivers should also plan around sewer line work that will continue to cause closures and detours along Pioneer Highway near the Fox Hills neighborhood.
SnoCo's Litter Wranglers return
Snohomish County Litter Wranglers crew returns to county roads this April to rustle up the rubbish for the first time since fall of 2019. The Litter Wranglers are gearing up for the 2021 season after collecting 10,554 bags of litter and cleaning more than 1,052 miles of Snohomish County roads during the program’s first two years in 2018 and 2019.
Resident participation is a driving force of past and future success of the program. Calls and emails from the public alerting county staff of where excessive litter sites are located makes the efficient collection of garbage possible.
Report litter: litter.wrangler@snoco.org or 425-388-7500
Arts Commission seeks original art
The Snohomish County Arts Commission is seeking proposals for artwork to establish the Haller/Centennial Trail Bridge in Arlington as a Memorial Bridge for veterans of the post-Cold War era. The project is collaboratively supported by Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers and County Councilmember Nate Nehring of District 1.
The competition is open to professional artists residing in Snohomish County. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. April 25. The Arts Commission plans to present the conceptual artwork on Memorial Day, May 31. The final piece will be unveiled on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022.
Information: snocoarts.org
Mobile app helps boaters
Boating season is right around the corner, and knowing where to pump out waste is important for following the Puget Sound No Discharge Zone Rule. In August 2020, Washington Sea Grant, along with the Washington State Parks Clean Vessel Act grant program, announced that the Pumpout Nav, a free app for boaters, had expanded to Washington.
The app, available for both iOS and Android phones, allows boaters to find one of nearly 200 pump-out and dump stations in Washington, along with hundreds of pump-out facilities in Oregon and California.
Pumpout Nav is available free through smartphone app stores.
DNR implements new burn restrictions
The state Department of Natural Resources is implementing temporary burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands in the South Puget Sound Region, the Northwest Region, the Pacific Cascade Region, and the Northeast Region.
Through at least April 23, DNR is asking the public to avoid conducting outdoor debris burns as much as possible. Fire danger is rising in Washington due to dry and warming weather conditions and gusty winds that can spread a wildfire through dry grasses and forests.
Weekly unemployment initial claims up
From April 4-10, there were 17,281 initial regular unemployment claims, up 45.7% from the prior week. In total, there were 428,521 total jobless claims, up 0.4% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
According to ESD, the increase in initial regular claims was driven by claimants who have reached the end of their benefit year and reapplied for unemployment to continue receiving benefits.
Initial claims are 88% below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year at the start of the pandemic, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 1,193 to 1,707, up 43.1% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed increased from 84 to 135, up 60.7% from the prior week.
Washington’s economy added 23,100 jobs in March and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate decreased from 5.6% in February to 5.4% in March, according to ESD.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets online at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22. on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Camano Island Library Friends
Camano Island Library Friends meet online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. Information: camanofriends2020@gmail.com
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26 at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
