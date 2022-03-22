Marysville police recover stolen property
Marysville Police announced last week that its Property Crimes Unit served a warrant in the 6100 block of Happy Hollow Road, south of Stanwood, discovering more than $93,000 of property reported stolen from more than eight burglaries.
"Our Tactical Team secured the property for detectives from Marysville, Stanwood, Island County and SNOCAT (Snohomish County Auto Theft Task Force)," according to Maryville Police. The property was being returned to its owners.
Camano town hall meeting to discuss transit, PUD
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair will host a virtual town hall meeting 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Zoom with guest speakers from Island Transit and Snohomish PUD.
Island Transit will share their strategic planning efforts, including a new community survey. Snohomish PUD will discuss the power outages this winter, plans to improve resiliency in the Stanwood-Camano area and their efforts to transform to green energy, St. Clair said.
For information and links to the town hall, email j.stclair@islandcountywa.gov.
Studded tire removal deadline is March 31
Washington drivers must remove studded tires before the end of the day Thursday, March 31, to avoid a potential fine of $136 that starts Friday, April 1. Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31.
State Department of Transportation officials said they encourage drivers to remove studded tires prior to the deadline, if possible, because studded tires damage pavement.
Information: wsdot.com
Local jobless rates remain low
Snohomish County's unemployment rate tracked downward to 4.5% in January, down from 6.8% in January 2021, according to the state Employment Securities Department. In Island County, the jobless rate was 5.2% in January, down from 6.9% a year prior.
Washington’s economy added 31,700 jobs in February, and the state's preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate fell to 4.3%. The state's jobless rate was at 6% a year earlier.
“The February increase in state employment was the largest monthly increase since last July,” said Paul Turek, the department's economist. “The gains were broad-based with just about every major industrial sector having increased its payrolls over the month.”
Local AAUW accepting scholarship applications
American Association of University Women Stanwood-Camano branch has three available scholarships of $6,000 availabl to local students.
Applications for university students in their junior or senior year or master’s degree program will be accepted until April 30. Students must be residents of Stanwood, Arlington or Camano Island area or are graduates of Arlington, Lakewood, Stanwood or Lincoln Hill high schools. Apply at aauwsc.org/scholarship.
People
Stanwood honors CTE students
- Audrey Baldwin for Agriculture Education (Horticulture/ Plant Science)
- Ryker Belles for Business Education (Multimedia)
- Daniel Blue for Engineering & Robotics
- Sam Down for Fire Service Training
- Larson Haugstad for Culinary Arts
- Ethan Hayes for Photography/ Yearbook
- Taylor Holmes for Core Plus Manufacturing
- Marissa Ringness for Business Education (Web Design)
- Griffin Satterfield for Health Sciences
- Kameron Scott for Business Education (Personal Finance)
- Wout Van Veen for Woodworking & Construction
- Wout Van Veen for Ag Mechanics
- Jordanne VanPutten for Agriculture Education (Veterinary Science)
State Parks appoints new agency director
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced last week it appointed Diana Dupuis as the agency's director — its first female director since the agency was established more than 100 years ago.
Dupuis will serve as the leader for one of the country’s most beautiful and diverse park systems, which includes more than 120,000 acres, 124 developed parks, numerous properties and heritage sites and a team of nearly 1,000 staff. She takes over April 1.
Dupuis is currently the region manager in Spokane. Previously, she served as a park ranger, LEAN practitioner, area manager and operations manager. Prior to joining Parks, Dupuis worked as an adjunct faculty member at Green River Community College in the Department of Anthropology and the Department of Criminal Justice. Dupuis also served on the special operations response team with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner office.
Pets
From A to Zeke
Zeke, a happy 1-year-old border collie, is looking for his forever home. Zeke will need an active family to help him burn off energy. He is smart and knows some commands such as sit, come and stay, but he will benefit from further training. Call Camano Animal Shelter at 360-387-1902.
Public meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council will meet at 5 p.m. March 24 for a special workshop meeting and at 7 p.m. March 24 for a regular meeting via Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting at 3:30 p.m. March 28 prior to its regular board meeting at 4:30 p.m. The Special Meeting is to hear a strategic planning presentation from Fitch & Associates. The meetings will be in person at the Administration Building, 811 N. Sunrise Boulevard, Camano. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
