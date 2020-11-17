Stanwood offers online permitting
To improve city services to residents and businesses, Stanwood is now offering an online permit portal that enables the public to submit building and land-use permit applications 24 hours a day.
Another feature of the portal is Over-the-Counter permits, which include residential mechanical, residential plumbing and reroof permits. These permit types are issued instantly once all the permit information is submitted. All other permit types require review and approval by the city planner or the building official.
The new online permit system allows applicants to apply and pay for permits from the convenience of a home or business. Access the online permit portal using the Online Permit button on the homepage of stanwoodwa.org.
Snohomish County offers small businesses Safe Start Kits
Snohomish County recently announced the launch of a program designed to support small businesses on the front lines of economic recovery as cases of COVID-19 rise across the region. The Safe Start Kits program launches on Nov. 17 and will run during the fall holiday season to help small businesses stay safe. The Safe Start Kits program will distribute 2,500 boxes of PPE and 300 hand sanitizer stands to Snohomish County small businesses.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “By making sure we equip local businesses for maximum safety during the holiday season, we strengthen our ability to fight COVID-19 and its negative impacts on our economy. I’m proud of the efforts of our business community to keep people employed and safe during these tough times.”
Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/5749/PPE-Kits
Group donates to Camp Killoqua in Stanwood
The Employees Community Fund of Boeing Puget Sound has made a $39,000 donation to Camp Fire of Snohomish County. These funds will provide for necessary repairs at Camp Fire’s Camp Killoqua south of Stanwood. Camp Killoqua, established in 1941, is 185 acres of forest, trails, game fields, and waterfront on Crabapple Lake. It is owned and operated by Camp Fire Snohomish County.
Island County shoreline survey and mini-grants
Island County has created a survey focused on gauging Island County residents’ values regarding natural resource priorities and shorelines. A significant portion of the survey deals with shorelines. Input will directly contribute to local planning and management. The survey takes 10-15 minutes to complete.
Survey link: tinyurl.com/county-shoreline-survey
Island County’s Shore Friendly Program is offering mini-grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 for shoreline landowners who want assistance funding projects on their property that will enhance nearshore habitat and prevent the need for hard shoreline armor. Project types include bulkhead removal, soft shore protection, native vegetation installation, drainage management, and house or septic relocation.
Information: islandcountywa.gov/Health/DNR/Shore-Friendly
Snohomish County provides resources to help residents prepare for flood season
The fall and winter months have arrived, and so has the likelihood of significant flooding. Snohomish County is reminding residents of numerous resources that can be referenced before, during, and after a flood event. Snohomish County Surface Water Management, the Department of Emergency Management and Planning and Development Services all provide information and tools related to flood response and recovery. These resources focus on topics such as flood risks, real-time flood information and steps residents can take to protect homes from flooding.
Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/796/Flood-Information-Center
Weekly unemployment initial claims up sharply
From Nov. 1-7, there were 25,201 initial regular unemployment claims, up 71.7% from the prior week. In total, there were 429,063 total jobless claims, down 2.1% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 223% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 1,506 to 2,715 up 80.3% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed increased from 94 to 179, up 90.4% from the prior week.
Meetings
Stanwood City Council
Because of Thanksgiving, the Stanwood City Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 23, with a public hearing on the 2021 budget. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org. To comment, register by 9 a.m. Nov. 23 online or by phone: stanwoodwa.org/266/City-Council or 360-454-5213.
Stanwood Planning Commission
Stanwood Planning Commission is on vacation until January.
Hearing for development
Chandler's Reserve, a new housing development, goes before a hearing examiner at an online public hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Chandler’s Reserve proposes 91 single-family homes on 26.76 acres at 28414 80th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Roads will access the lots from 80th Avenue NW and a continuation of 83rd Drive NW, a dead-end in the Candle Ridge community. Plans follow planned residential development standards and include three open space tracts, a trail system around the perimeter, a stormwater detention vault and landscaping. Find details at stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. View videos at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
People
Area students named to UW dean’s list
Students from the Stanwood and Camano area have been named to the dean's list at the University of Washington for spring quarter. To qualify, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a GPA of at least 3.5.
Stanwood: Vincent Allen, Emma Elizabeth Anderson, Jennifer J. Anderson, Collin Thomas Chung, Asialee Judith Donnelly, Ryan Brett Donnelly, Jessica Marie Hamilton, Anthony Hach Higgins, Conner Jacob Kunzman, Monica Lopez-Perez, Sophie Ann Maglaras, Aaron Terrence Maritz, Nicole Elyse Miller, Kaitlin Morgan, Darcie Kay Nelson, Alexander Nistor, Jeremy Daniel Nygard, Jackson Timothy O'Brien, Natalie A. Peterson, Sam Jonathan Rich, Tyler James Rich, Salvador Leslie Sepulveda and Shilah K. Stevens.
Camano Island: Karissa Marie Bacus, Bradie Michelle Ferguson, Emily Taylor Forte, Taylor Jay Garrison, Kayla Lynn Henrikson, Marina J. Hutchison, Alyssa Kawar Khoury, Jax James Larkin, Samantha Lou Pierce, Caroline Read Rawls, Mckenzie Leigh Regan and Scott Swartz.
Pets
Say hello to Stella at CASA
Stella, a 6-year-old tabby, is friendly and loves attention. This large feline is happiest being inside and sitting on a lap. Stella has no known behavior issues and would be a wonderful addition to any cat-loving home.
Appointments: 360-387-1902.
Meet Pecas at NOAH
Pecas is a 4-year-old Spaniel mix who has been looking for his forever home for quite a while. He has some behavior and health issues that will require an experienced and dedicated owner. Pecas will do best with adults and older teens in a home without other pets. He is being treated for heartworms and will need an owner who will commit to continuing medication and follow-up care.
Appointments: 360-629-7055
