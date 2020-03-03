News briefs
City Council updates fees, policies
Stanwood City Council met Thursday to manage financial policies, update fees, approve contracts for union employees and on call expertise. Among the items approved by the council:
- Financial management policies have been consolidated into one manual for easier use and transparency. A policy was changed to increase the minimum working capital balance from the current two month’s revenue to a more conservative three, calculated on expenditures rather than revenues.
- The council approved updates to city fees and dropped a $50 special event fee, hoping to encourage people who put on community events. The fingerprinting fee increased from $15 to $17, which Financial Director David Hammond said was the same as the county’s fee.
- Council approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement and amended the salary and benefit schedule with the city’s administrative and public works employees represented by the Teamsters Local 231. The agreement includes a 3.75% increase to all salaries in 2020, and for both 2021 and 2022, a 3.25% increase. For public works employees, boot allowances have been raised from $175 to $225 and standby pay has been increased from $25 to $32 per day and from $35 to $45 for weekends.
- The council approved a consent agenda that included temporary contracts while the city’s construction inspector position is vacant. Two contracts cover any plan reviews or inspections with two companies already on-call with the city. The city will contract with RH2 to review civil engineering plans for compliance with city codes and with KBA for construction inspection to ensure that infrastructure was installed according to city specifications. RH2 has been an on call consultant for Stanwood since at least 2014 and has the expertise and staff to do the work in a two week turnaround. The contract is not to exceed $70,000 and allows that RH2 will charge $171 per hour for city plan reviews.
Snohomish County Council adopts biennial budget ordinance
The Snohomish County Council on Feb. 26 adopted chairman Nate Nehring’s ordinance to move to a biennial budget for the county. The ordinance sets 2023 as the change from an annual budget.
Biennial budgets are adopted with two years of revenues and expenditures, allowing better planning for programs and spending priorities while saving time in the second year of the biennium, officials said. The two-year budget would be adopted in 2022 for the 2023-2024 biennium and a mid-budget review would happen in 2023 to make adjustments based on unexpected revenues and expenditures.
Many counties and cities use biennial budgeting.
Snohomish County ready for Census
Snohomish County’s Complete Count Committee announced the final phase of actions in preparation for the 2020 U.S. Census, which includes trainings and locations for assistance completing the survey.
Starting March 12, every household in the county will receive a letter from the U.S. Census Bureau, inviting them to fill out their form online or by phone. Unlike prior paper surveys, the Census Bureau will use online responses as its primary method to gather information. Households that don’t complete the online survey by April 8 will receive a letter from the Census Bureau that includes a paper survey. Households that do not submit any 2020 Census form will get an in-person visit from a Census worker between May and July.
Voting underway for presidential primary
More than 420,000 voters in Washington had returned their presidential primary ballots as of last week, officials said.
About 220,000 Democratic ballots have been received and 185,000 Republican ballots — totaling about 10% of voters. The primary ballots in Washington require voters to pick a party affiliation in order for their vote to count. Ballots are due March 10.
The Democratic presidential candidates are competing for a share of 89 state delegates. Candidates who win at least 15% of the vote in a congressional district then get a share of that district’s delegates based on their vote totals.
School news
New debate team hosts panel
The newly created Stanwood High School debate club is hosting a free, public debate panel at 6 p.m. March 23 in the high school's Performing Arts Center.
The 20-member club will have a one-on-one Lincoln-Douglas debate, a two-on-two public forum debate and a three-on-three extended public forum. Topics include violent revolution to political oppression, gun control laws and legalizing drugs. The event will help the club will decide whether we want to turn into a competitive team.
Shaye Martin, a student who helped start the club, said she hopes the club can start the process of becoming a competitive team to be apart of the high school debate community.
High School places fourth in science bowl
Stanwood High School took fourth place in the 2020 Department of Energy (DOE) Pacific Northwest Regional Science Bowl competition held Feb. 22 at the Columbia Basin College in Pasco. This competition, organized by DOE's Pacific Northwest Laboratory, is part of the annual U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl and hosted 23 teams from across the region.
There was also an All Star award for the top three individuals in the tournament with the most correct answers. Cole Welch received second place in this category.
Team members were Forest Cook, Adam Klein, Jeffrey Rahman, Cole Welch and Jaden Yee.
Knowledge Bowl team advances to state
The Stanwood High School knowledge bowl team earned first place in all three regional competitions this season, including the district tournament on Feb. 12. The state-bound team of Jeffrey Rahman, Cole Welch, Forest Cook, Adam Klein and Lily Cunningham will compete March 21 in Yakima. The team won a tournament Nov. 13 at Glacier Peak High and Dec. 2 at Jackson High, besting 62 teams from 20 different high schools.
Exchange students need host families
Greenheart is looking for families to host exchange students for high schools in Snohomish County including Stanwood. Family placements must be made now for students arriving in August.
Learn other cultures by hosting students who have earned scholarships to come from Africa, eastern Europe and Asia. Students have their own spending money, medical insurance and speak English. Host families can have kids or no kids, can be a couple or single. Call 360-659-3603 for information. Find a host to get a $100 gift card. Families can host for three, five or 10 months, providing a bed and three meals a day. Students can share a bedroom.
Government
School Board to meet
- The Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the Administration Room. Next meeting is 6 p.m. March 17.
City meetings
- Stanwood City Council meets 7 p.m. Thursdays, March 12, in the school district Administration Board Room.
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the Stanwood Fire Station.
Fire commissioners meetings scheduled
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- The North County Fire/EMS Fire Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood.
Island County seeks applicants for Solid Waste Advisory Committee.
The Island County Board of County Commissioners is seeking applicants to fill the agricultural representative position on the Solid Waste Advisory Committee.
The SWAC reviews solid waste programs, processes, documents, etc., advising on solid waste policy, and active, consistent participation in SWAC meetings, quarterly or as needed. Interested individuals should send a letter of interest and statement of qualifications to Island County Board of Commissioners, Attn: Virginia Shaddy Re: Solid Waste Advisory Committee Vacancy, Post Office Box 5000, Coupeville, WA 98239. Email: vj.shaddy@islandcountywa.gov.
Deadline is 4:30 p.m. on March 20. Information: 360-679-7338 or joanthaG@co.island.wa.us.
People
Graduate
Kylie Stevens of Stanwood has graduated from Whitworth University in Spokane with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Scholarships
AAUW scholarship season opens
The AAUW Stanwood-Camano Branch is accepting applications for four $4,000 scholarships to continue higher education for college students. Applicants must be a resident of the Arlington, Stanwood or Camano Island area and/or a graduate of Lakewood, Arlington, Stanwood or Lincoln Hill high schools.
Applicants must be on schedule to complete at least two years at an accredited college or university by June 2020 and have verifiable plans to continue work at an accredited four-year college or university in fall 2020. The application is at aauwsc.org/scholarship or at washboard.org. Mail by May 1 to AAUW Stanwood Camano Branch, P.O. Box 2652, Stanwood, WA 98292.
