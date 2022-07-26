area briefly logo stanwood

Primary election deadline is Aug. 2

Local voters have until Aug. 2 to return their primary ballots. The August primary narrows the field of candidates in the November general election. The primary includes races for U.S. Senate and House offices, the secretary of state, state Legislature and county offices like prosecuting attorney and PUD commissioner. There are several fire district ballot measures, as well.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.