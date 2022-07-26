Primary election deadline is Aug. 2
Local voters have until Aug. 2 to return their primary ballots. The August primary narrows the field of candidates in the November general election. The primary includes races for U.S. Senate and House offices, the secretary of state, state Legislature and county offices like prosecuting attorney and PUD commissioner. There are several fire district ballot measures, as well.
For the first time, 17-year-olds who will be 18 by the Nov. 8 general election can participate in the August primary. Their ballots will be limited to primary races and will not contain local ballot measures or races for precinct committee officers. Voters can register or update an existing registration online or by mail through Monday, July 25. After that, the same can be done in person until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Auditor’s Office or at an accessible voting site during specific hours.
Election officials urge voters to return their ballots early to ensure votes will be included in the first results released on election night. Several options are available for returning a ballot — ballot drop boxes, at an accessible voting site or by mail without postage. Locally, drop boxes are at the Island County Administration Building on Camano and by the Stanwood Library.
Family friendly Cama Beach bus tour
Starting and ending at Terry's Corner, take an Island Transit for free and enjoy a fun day at historical Cama Beach State Park. Play trivia on the way and win prizes. Bring a picnic or buy lunch at the Cama Beach Café. Build a toy boat at the Center for Wooden Boats workshop. Get ice cream at the camp store. Take a hike through the woods or walk between historic cabins and the beach. RSVP: 360-678-9536 or email: Travel@IslandTransit.org
Local school supply event underway
The Caring Place, a Stanwood nonprofit organization helping people in need, is looking for volunteers and donations for its 10th annual Back to School Giveaway. Information: 360-913-1551
The Back to School Giveaway event is Aug. 16-18 and is by appointment only. Available for any family in the Stanwood-Camano School District, including home-school families. Call after Aug. 1 to make an appointment: 360-842-9518.
Program helps inmates become work-ready upon release
The Snohomish County Jail started a new program called IN2WORK. The program helps prepare inmates for success post-incarceration by taking a kitchen and food safety course. The course is taught on site, and individuals accepted into the program can complete the necessary training and education requirements prior to their release.
When the course is completed, they take a final test and earn a ServSafe certificate from the National Restaurant Association.
Nominations open for women in leadership
Leadership Snohomish County, a nonprofit committed to developing county-specific sustainable leaders, has opened its call for nominations for the sixth Annual Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award. Named for the late longtime leader of the Snohomish County Economic Development Council.
Nominations must be women who work in Snohomish County and share Knutson’s passion for job growth and economic development in the county. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 2 at leadershipsc.org.
Department of Ecology seeks input on clean fuel
The Washington Department of Ecology invites the public to learn about the proposed program rule for the Clean Fuel Standard and share input through Aug. 31. The Clean Fuel Standard incentivizes fuel suppliers to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels 20% by 2038. Businesses that produce cleaner fuels can earn credits, while those making high-carbon fuels accumulate deficits. Ecology will hold a virtual public hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 23.
Staff will provide an overview of the Clean Fuel Standard and the proposed rule, followed by a question-and-answer period and public comment. Information: ecology.wa.gov
Recreation and conservation grants available
The state Recreation and Conservation Office will begin accepting applications Aug. 10 for grants to provide outdoor education and recreation programs for kids and to build and maintain trails, boating facilities, firearm and archery ranges. This is the only opportunity to apply for these grants until 2024.
The Outdoor Learning Grants program is new this year. The grants will cover outdoor education for kids in preschool through high school. RCO is administering the grant program jointly with the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, and grant awards will be made in early October.
RCO will accept grant proposals for boating, trails, firearm and archery ranges, youth outdoor education and recreation. Applications are due Sept. 1 for the Outdoor Learning Program and Nov. 1 for the other programs. Information: rco.wa.gov
Electric ferry nearly ready for construction
Skagit County is nearly ready to seek a contractor to build the electric replacement for the Guemes Island Ferry after five years of fundraising and design. However, the $30 million replacement to the current 42-year-old diesel ferry likely won't start its first voyage until January 2025, said Rachel Rowe, ferry operations division manager with county Public Works.
In a presentation last week to the county commissioners, Rowe said design of the ferry is complete, and planning for the shoreside charging and battery infrastructure is about 90% done. If all goes according to plan, the county will seek a contractor for the ferry in October, which would set completion for September 2024, she said. Rowe also said the county is still working with the state Department of Transportation to finalize the contract.
Pets
Golden girl
Meet Blanche. This regal older lady enjoys lounging on her bed while watching the birds outside her window. Blanche requires her beauty rest, so she will need a quiet home in which to retire. If this elegant golden girl sounds like a fit for you contact: camanoanimalshelter.org
Keep pets cool
As temperatures rise, it is good to be aware of the toll the heat takes on pets. Ensure pets always have access to shade and fresh water while outdoors. Adjust exercise and walking schedules to a cooler part of the day in summer months. If the sidewalk or street is too hot for your hand, it is probably too hot for paws. Never leave your pet alone in a vehicle, even for a short amount of time. For more safety tips and advice visit: americanhumane.org
Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at: 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
