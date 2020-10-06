Property tax payment deadline approaching
The second half of property taxes are due Oct. 31.
In Island County, payments may be made in person at the Camano Annex, online at islandcountywa.gov/treasure, by phone at 866-874-2060 or by mail.
In Snohomish County, payments are accepted in-person Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment only by calling 425-262-2469; paying by phone at 833-440-3332; online at snohomishcountywa.gov or by mail.
Officials urge people to not place payments in ballot drop boxes.
State officials urge voters to start preparing for election
National Voter Education Week is Oct. 5-9, and the Washington Secretary of State’s office is encouraging people to start getting ready for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Ballots won’t be mailed until mid-October, but voters can start preparing now. From listing all the critical dates and deadlines to learning about the issues, measures, and candidates — voters have access to a wealth of information on the Secretary of State’s elections web page, sos.wa.gov.elections.
“Whether people are registering to vote for the first time or have been voting for years, it’s good to be prepared, especially for a General Election during a pandemic that is changing the way America is conducting elections,” said Lori Augino, elections director. “During National Voter Education Week, we want to ensure people get their election information from trusted, reliable sources.”
Next State Parks free day is Oct. 10
Washington State Parks invites visitors to enjoy a state park for free on Saturday, Oct. 10, in recognition of World Mental Health Day.
This free day is the 10th of 12 State Parks free days in 2020, when visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass for day-use visits to a park.
Washington State Parks chose World Mental Health Day to acknowledge the deepening mental health crisis across the northwest, nation and world, which has been exacerbated by a global pandemic, civil unrest and wildfires.
State minimum wage increases
Washington’s minimum wage will increase to $13.69 per hour starting Jan. 1. The change is significant this year because it also affects wages paid to some salaried employees exempt from overtime and other protections under state law.
The Department of Labor & Industries enforces the state’s wage-and-hour laws. The minimum wage applies to most jobs, including those in agriculture.
Salaried executive, administrative and professional workers and computer professionals must earn a salary above a minimum specified amount to remain overtime exempt. That amount will increase in 2021.
Weekly unemployment initial claims fall
From Sept. 20-26, there were 17,734 initial regular unemployment claims, down 9.4% from the prior week. In total, there were 530,360 total jobless claims, down 1.8% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 237% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 1,986 to 1,881, down 5% from the prior week. In Island County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 131 to 107, down 18% from prior week.
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. The meeting is open to the public. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org.
Those who want to make written public comments for the council meeting must register by 9 a.m. Oct. 8 online or by phone: stanwoodwa.org/266/City-Council or 360-454-5213
The Stanwood City Planning Commission next meets online at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. View videos at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Camano Island Fire and Rescue
Camano Island Fire and Rescue meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct 12, for the first reading of the 2021 budget at their regular Fire Commissioners meeting at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: 360-387-1512
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 6, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Camano Island Democrats
Camano Island Democrats will hear from speakers U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, state Rep. Dave Paul; Helen Price Johnson, Angie Homola and Melanie Bacon at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. To join, email camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com or visit camanoislanddemocrats.com.
Pets
Meet Rufus at NOAH
Rufus is a social, sweet and playful fellow looking for his forever home. He has mild hip dysplasia. Rufus will need an adopter willing and able to provide continued care, limited exercise and maintain his current weight. He appears to be friendly with other dogs. Rufus would do well in a home with children who are at least age 16. Appointments: 360-629-7055
People
Firefighter awards
Firefighter Zander Woofenden was selected by his peers as the department's Firefighter of the Year. North County Fire and EMS chief John Cermak said Woofenden has many accomplishments over the past year, including being chosen to train at the firefighter academy. "Only the best are selected to instruct our future firefighters," Cermak said.
Capt. Shaughn Rice and Lt. Eric Johnson tried for the Officer of the Year award. "Both officers have shown tremendous leadership and drive in developing our future firefighters," Cermak said.
Dean’s List
Lucy Cunningham of Camano Island was named to Biola University's Dean's List for academic excellence.
Longwood University baseball
Trey Tiffany of Camano Island, a 2017 Stanwood High grad, was selected as a pitcher for the Longwood University (Virginia) Lancers baseball team.
National Merit Scholar
Zaid Fackenthall was named a Commended Student in 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program for exceptional academic promise. He was among the top 5% of more than 1.5 million students who entered the competition by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.