Recycle Christmas trees with Boy Scouts in Stanwood, Camano
Boy Scouts will help recycle Christmas trees and wreaths in the Stanwood-Camano area.
Troops 86 and 46 will collect holiday foliage from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the Camano Plaza IGA parking lot on Camano Island and in the Viking Village parking lot in Stanwood.
In addition, Boys Scouts and parents in trucks and trailers will collect trees in Stanwood and Camano neighborhoods that day for curbside pickup.
Find information at facebook.com/BSATroop46Recycle.
Residents with or without a tree to recycle can directly support the scouts’ efforts: Send a check to BSA Troop 46, 49 S. Sunrise Blvd., Camano, WA 98282; or to BSA Troop 86, PO Box 604, Stanwood, WA 98292.
In addition, two Camano locations host a place to recycle holiday light strings and any electric cords. Bring them to drop boxes at the Camano Transfer Station or the Camano IGA through January.
WSU Extension Island County Waste Wise volunteers and local Boy Scout Troop 46 will make sure the strings and cords are recycled. Officials urge people to remove any attached devices from cords. The Transfer Station is at 75 East Camano Hill Road, open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The IGA is at 370 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island, and the box is outside the main entrance. Information: 360-639-4608 or jerilyn.ritzman@wsu.edu
Open seat on the Island County Marine Resources Committee
One seat on the Island County Marine Resources Committee will be open for an appointment effective Jan. 1. The Board of Island County Commissioners invites applicants from Whidbey and Camano Islands to express interest and request appointment.
The goal of the MRC is to protect and restore marine life, habitat and water quality along Island County’s shoreline through research, restoration and education. Members of this voluntary, advisory committee serve a three-year term.
The 16-member committee meets on the first Tuesday of each month from 3-5 p.m. Meetings are held in Coupeville (eight a year) or on Camano (four a year). Visit islandcountymrc.org.
Historic Preservation Commission announces 2020 grant application round
The Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission is accepting grant applications for projects that promote the public’s access to county history.
Money is available through a competitive process to public and nonprofit agencies for professional development, public education, capital improvements or collections enhancement.
Past grant awards have been used for development of books on Snohomish County history, interpretive signage, repair and/or rehabilitation of historic buildings and structures, and the purchase of archival materials and technology for museum collections and digitization of historical newspapers.
Applications will be received through Jan. 13. Visit snocohistoric.com or call 425-388-3432
Snohomish County Public Works tools and tips for snow storm preparedness
For those venturing through unincorporated Snohomish County, visit the Public Works Snow and Ice webpage for snowplow and sander priority routes, and road closure information.
The prioritization of snow and ice routes are based on traffic volume, transit and school bus routes, terrain and knowledge of problem areas. Emergencies affecting life and property in a winter storm may change these guidelines. The prioritization does not change based on public calls — even multiple calls — requesting service.
The Public Works Road Maintenance Division is responsible for about 1,650 miles of roads. Multiple snowplow passes and treatments may be required to keep primary routes passable. Other routes will be addressed based on priority, existing resources and weather conditions. Anti-icer will be used as needed.
Airport restaurant to close on Dec. 31
Flyers Restaurant and Brewhouse at Skagit Regional Airport west of Burlington will close Dec. 31, the business announced last week. Co-owner Tony Savoy said the restaurant has been struggling with the minimum wage increase and lack of predictable business.
“The (Port of Skagit) has been awesome to us. Our guests have been great,” he said. “It’s more of a destination location, and a lot of people don’t even know we’re there. We don’t get the retail traffic.”
Savoy said the Flyers Restaurant and Brewery location in Oak Harbor will remain open.
Partnership to establish the first physical CleanTech Accelerator announced
On Dec. 23, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced a collaborative partnership to create the state’s first physical CleanTech Accelerator location in partnership with the Toyota Mobility Foundation, the Clean Tech Alliance, and Soundview Innovation Campus.
“Snohomish County is an emerging leader in clean tech for the state of Washington. By working with private partners and non-profits, this partnership is a strong step forward in the creation of the first physical accelerator space for our state. It will provide the type of support and assistance needed to help entrepreneurs and businesses succeed,” County Executive Dave Somers said. “I’ve made it a priority to encourage innovation and the diversification of our economy, particularly with this kind of job-creating opportunity.
With a pledge of a space donation by Soundview Innovation Campus and support from the Toyota Mobility Foundation this year, the Accelerator will seek opportunities to utilize the Soundview Innovation Campus Collaboration Center in Everett in the delivery of its program supporting clean tech startups.
The clean tech industry employs nearly 90,000 workers across Washington and is supported by more than $1 billion in venture capital and many world class research institutions, including the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Washington State University, and the University of Washington.
