Public input sought on affordable housing and community development needs
Snohomish County invites the public to comment on local community needs for affordable housing, public facility, infrastructure, services and economic development projects to be funded with 2021 federal grants and to provide input on 2019 grant performance.
Snohomish County, in consortium with 19 cities and towns within the County, receives about $5 million in federal funds each year under the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships and Emergency Solutions Grant programs. The grant funds support local affordable housing, public facility, infrastructure, services and economic development projects that benefit low-to-moderate income persons and neighborhoods in Snohomish County.
The virtual public hearing is at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec.10. Zoom link and information: snohomishcountywa.gov or 425-388-3264
Holiday light recycling drive
Instead of throwing away broken holiday light strings and old electrical cords, WSU Extension Island County Waste Wise volunteers and local Boy Scout Troop 46 have teamed up to offer a recycling dropbox at the Camano Transfer Station at 75 E. Camano Hill Road. The dropbox will be available through January.
Information: sarah.bergquist@wsu.edu or 360-639-6062
Snohomish County 2020 Flood Safety guide now available
With the rainy season underway, Snohomish County Public Works has mailed more than 8,000 copies of its “Flood Safety in Snohomish County” pamphlets to residents who live in or near 100-year floodplains. The Flood Safety guide is also available online at: tinyurl.com/flood-safety-guide
Most significant floods occur in fall and winter in this region, and this 16-page pamphlet provides resources and helpful information on dealing with floods. It includes historical flood information, the natural benefits of floods, how to research a property’s flood risk, plus flood protection and recovery tips. A list of emergency contacts is included.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting a La Niña year, meaning a wetter than normal winter.
Register now for online home horticulture training
Learn to be a better home gardener and steward of the environment this winter through online Home Horticulture Training by Washington State University Snohomish County Extension. Training focuses on a wide range of horticulture topics taught online by WSU faculty and other experts from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday mornings starting Jan. 9 and continuing through Apr. 24.
Registration will close when the class is full or Dec. 18, whichever comes first. Tuition is $300 and requires a computer with internet access, an email account and a Zoom account. Information: mastergardener.wsu.edu
Witness king tides and help build a picture of the future
King tides, the annual extreme-high tides that occur when the moon is closest to Earth, are a dramatic feature of Washington winters. These tides offer a glimpse of what the future in Western Washington may look like as sea levels rise. This holiday season provides a great opportunity for people to witness these extreme tides and help scientists assemble a preview of shorelines to come.
It’s simple to get involved during the 2020-2021 Washington king tides season and raise awareness about rising seas with the MyCoast app. Download the app on a smartphone and upload king tide photographs from any king tide events around the state. The King Tides program is a partnership between Washington Sea Grant and the Washington Department of Ecology.
Information: tinyurl.com/wa-sea-grants-king-tides
Meetings
Stanwood City Council
The council's last meeting of the year is at 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org. To comment, register that day by 9 a.m. online or by phone: stanwoodwa.org/266/City-Council or 360-454-5213.
Stanwood Planning Commission
Stanwood Planning Commission is on break until January.
Island County Commissioners
Island County commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Visit islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
Meet Lil Ninja at NOAH
Lil Ninja is a high-energy young dog ready for his forever home. He's a goofy guy who is fun-loving and ready for any adventure. Lil Ninja weighs over 60 pounds, can be boisterous at times and may not be suitable around young children. He would benefit from an owner willing to provide structure and training. Lil Ninja does not do well with cats.
Appointments: 360-629-7055
