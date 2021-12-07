Stanwood City Council recount is today
Results from a machine recount of the ultra-close Stanwood City Council race will be released today. In the race for the Position 7 seat, challenger Tim Schmitt had a five-vote lead over incumbent Judy Williams 826 to 821 — or 47.15%-46.86%, a 0.29 percentage-point difference.
Candidates with less than 0.5 percentage-point separating them are subject to a mandatory recount. Machine recounts involve reviewing and reprocessing the ballots in the vote-counting system, paying specific attention to ballots where the voter has voted for more than one candidate or not voted in the race, Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell said.
The Snohomish County Canvassing Board manages recounts. Unofficial results will be posted Dec. 7 and certified Dec. 10 unless a candidate requests and pays for one more recount, which would be the final recount allowed under state law. See SCnews.com this week for updates.
Nominate for Volunteer of the Year award
Nominations are now open for individuals who have demonstrated their dedication and involvement in one of the many outreach efforts or services relating to the health of Island County's marine environment.
The 2022 Jan Holmes Island County Coastal Volunteer of the Year Award is open to any volunteer. Any volunteer efforts, whether as an individual or as part of a team, should be recognized as adding to the collective wellness of the marine environment and the knowledge base of the marine area.
Nomination forms must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Visit islandcountywa.gov for more.
Mountain Loop Highway closes for season
Mountain Loop Highway closed for winter on Dec. 3. Traffic will be closed in both directions.
The 14 mile stretch of road from Deer Creek gate on the west to Bedal Creek gate to the east closes each winter due to snow and road conditions.
Prior to reopening in spring, Snohomish County's Road Maintenance Division will coordinate with the U.S. Forest Service to perform any needed maintenance on the road.
Grants available to preserve local history
The Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission Grant Program is accepting applications until Jan. 17. Applications can be submitted in four categories: Public programming; capital improvements and equipment; collections management; and professional development.
Snohomish County-based nonprofit cultural organizations and public agencies that provide heritage services to the public are eligible to apply. All proposed projects must have a clear focus on Snohomish County history. Past grants have been used to refurbish historical buildings, build museum exhibits, digitize records and develop education tools.
For more information, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/147/Historic-Preservation-Commission
Pets
In search of a safe space
Marky is a domestic shorthair mix. The 4-year-old neutered male has been stressed out in the shelter environment since his owner was deployed to Afghanistan. He is shy to start but loves attention once he warms up. This gentle giant needs a stable home. NOAH: 360-629-7055
Camano Kittens
Biscuit and her siblings are ready for new homes. All of the kittens have been spayed or neutered and have age-appropriate vaccines, treatment for worms and fleas as well as being microchipped. Biscuit and her brothers and sisters have even been socialized. CASA: 360-387-1902
Public Meetings
Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. In-person attendance will follow COVID safety protocols in the administrative building, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom information: stanwood.wednet.edu
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, on Zoom. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood Planning Commission's meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 is canceled. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood City Council will meet Thursday, Dec. 9 via Zoom. The regular Dec. 23 meeting is canceled. Information: stanwoodwa.org
